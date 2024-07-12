A 2014 study entitled "The Gut Microbiome and the the Brain" concluded

“Gut microbes influence memory, mood, and cognition and are clinically and therapeutically relevant to a range of disorders, including alcoholism, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, and restless legs syndrome”

An article published in April 2024 entitled “Can your gut microbiome influence intelligence?” answers this question in the affirmative. Gut bacteria influence fluid intelligence. Although researchers are still working to understand the precise links between gut bacteria and health, one thing is now clear: We need a thriving gut microbiome to ensure good physical and mental health.

The article identifies 15 “good” bacteria associated with positive health markers and 15 “bad” bacteria associated with poor health markers. It reports that scientists are continuing to study the gut microbiome and uncover connections between our resident bacteria and a range of health conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

The so-called gut-brain axis connects your gut and brain, allowing a two-way conversation. Part of this connection is formed by the vagus nerve, which runs between the brain and gut. It plays a role in several important functions, including digestion, mood, and the immune response.

In fact our gut is ‘conversation central’ when it comes to DNA. Surprisingly to researchers, successive studies and reviews have concluded that both the animal and human gut are hotspots for horizontal gene transfer, as discussed in this paper “Gene transfer events and their occurrence in selected environments".

Step back and the big picture is fascinating, the gut is a microcosm of the global biological ecosystem of microbes and our brain relies on its connection with this microcosm to maintain its intelligence and health.

From the above you can see that scientists resort to human analogies when it comes to the mobility of DNA and the transfer of genetic information. Some of the words used to describe our connection with our gut bacteria for example are telling: “happy gut”, “talk” and “two-way conversation” are frequently used. This is entirely appropriate, we are exchanging information with our food, talking with our food. The quality and type of our food affects our health and our intelligence.

The implication is clear, our consciousness is affected by genetic information in our food. This is transferred via the gut where the right balance of bacteria is essential. This can be maintained by a diet based on the genetic intelligence contained in fresh natural food.

The gut is the machine which transfers food with foreign DNA into material compatible with our own individual unique genetic profile. Digestive processes filter and transform food through complex pathways and multiple steps over an extended time so that the end product can match and support our physiological health and stability, and it now also seems our mind. I discuss this concept more fully in my book Your DNA Diet.