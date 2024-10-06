Incompetence of Government is Systemic – A Cover-Up for the Election?

Posted Oct 4, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

Let me explain something about the government. Elon Muck is outraged that FEMA has blocked humanitarian efforts in the wake of widespread devastation in North Carolina. Elon Musk has had a go at FEMA because their actions are outrageous, and people will die because of it.

Here from Govt to Help

Government employees have (1) myopic vision since they have no long-term vision, and (2) those in government cannot see Beyond What is Right In Front of Them, which is not a government attribute.

When those in the legislature write a law, they never look to see if it has any potential side effects. Then those in the Executive branch who enforce laws have no comprehension whatsoever of what they are decreeing, for to them, it is only a question of power. In this case, how dare Elon Musk try to save people? Who does he think he is? This is FEMA’s job, so stay out of it. When the legislature investigates why people died because of this decision, nobody will be fired or imprisoned. So, there is no incentive to do your job, and there is certainly no possible common sense.

DEATH TOLL IS MORE THAN THEY ARE REPORTING

Madiera Carnage 2024

Multiple reports from eyewitnesses indicate that the situation has become bleak. I can tell you that they would not allow anyone to go south from Madiera, Florida, for several days, where the land is lower. Contractors I know were shaken and said they were sending in refrigerator trucks to collect the bodies. I was told by one who was in that region of St. Pete Beach that there were bodies in the street. It appears that they are trying to hide the incompetence of the government, and perhaps the reason they are blocking Musk is because the people there are already dead, and they do not want this news out before the election.

Here is a photo of a typical street in Madiera. Every house has whatever furniture it had out on the street. As I said, Pinellais County has closed the dump because there is no room. They will probably take this stuff to a garage, sell it to someone else, turn their back, and dump it in the ocean.

