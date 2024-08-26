Mpox Variant Has Arrived

Posted Aug 26, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

I explained that Socrates has honed in on 2026 as the subsequent uptick for the disease cycle. The World Health Organization identified Mpox (monkeypox rebranded) as the latest global health emergency. This disease is not novel and the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) began developing a vaccine back in 2022. However, the disease was predominately spread through sexual contact, until now with the latest variant — Mpox Clade 1B.

A man in Thailand was diagnosed with the Clade 1B variant, as was an unidentified person in Sweden. Cases of mpox were on the rise in Africa but the WHO warned that it could spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 99% of all cases were found in men, and 94% have had male sexual encounters. Then the media began reporting on cases in children and women who were in close proximity with someone infected.

I warned that “the science” could not use this disease to promote the next pandemic as it was not airborne. I mentioned that the media was also blaming extreme heat due to climate change for an increase in cases in Africa. All of this came together to brew the perfect storm for the next pandemic, but only if it could “organically” mutate and become airborne. An airborne virus would highlight the need for masks, social distancing, and even lockdowns.

Vaccinate World

In comes the new variant of Mpox that is allegedly far easier to transmit through routine close contact. The CDC reported that socializing or “prolonged face-to-face interactions (such as talking or breathing)” could cause the disease to spread. At the moment, the CDC claims it is not as easy to transmit as COVID but the risk of infected respiratory droplets persist.

The disease itself looks unsightly and produces lesions and nodules. It would be extremely easy to scare the public with images of infected individuals. As we have seen in recent years, these diseases seem to mutate rapidly and can infect people who appear asymptomatic, which is the other pillar “the science” needs to implement harsh regulations on absolutely everyone.

The vaccine exists, at least for the past variant. The media is beginning to pick up the story as cases reach Asia and Europe. “The science” and everyone who was behind the COVID-19 power grab have been warning us to prepare for a second pandemic. Below is a video of Bill Gates speaking about the “next pandemic” at Davos in 2022. They always put the truth in front of our eyes and expect us to ignore it. I cannot say for sure what will occur in 2026 or whether Mpox will become the health power grab, but the situation looks grim.

Armstrong Economics

Me: While it is a viral disease, do my free salt water cure "but the risk of infected respiratory droplets persist":

UPDATED: 5 August 2024 My FREE Salt Water Cure for Bird Flu and Covid and MPox and any other virus.

Refuse all vaccines.

Join me in NEVER being ill with my free salt water cure.

It is that simple.

3 minutes from preparation to job done: Mix one heaped teaspoon of table (or Iodine) salt in a mug of warm clean water, cup a hand and sniff or snort the entire mugful up your nose, in small lots, spitting out anything which comes down into your mouth. If burning sensation, then you have a virus, so continue morning noon and night, or more often if you want, until the burning sensation goes away (2-3 minutes) then blow out your nose with toilet paper and flush away, washing your hands afterwards, until when you do my simple cure, you don't have any burning sensation at all, when you flush - job done. Also swallow a couple of mouthfuls of salt water and if you have burning in your lungs, salt killing virus and pneumonia, there too.It washes behind the eyes, the brain bulb, brain stem (Long Covid), The Escutcheon Tubes to the inner ears and the top of the throat which is at a point roughly level with half way up your ears and not where your mouth is and it goes down the back of your throat, when infected there too.

I have been doing this simple cure for over 31 years and I am and others, never sick from viruses and there is no reason why any of you should be.

Simply put, if the inside of your nose is dry and crusty, you are OK, if your nose is runny, you really need to do a salt water sniffle as quickly as possible AND THERE IS STILL CLEAN SEA WATER, TO USE INSTEAD.

Nobody has been injured or killed by my above salt water cure