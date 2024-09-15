Migrants & Historical Plagues

Posted Sep 15, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

Immigrants

COMMENT: I am an RN, and I travel around the country. All over the US, we started to see upticks in diseases the US hadn’t seen in decades when Obama brought the Somalians introducing polio, but that never made the news. Then, in the Western US, we have seen TB, AIDS, whooping cough, and EVERY SINGLE STD you could name. Even the kids have these diseases. Then yellow fever, Rocky Mountain fever, and dengue fever. Some time ago, you said some Roman Emperor brought back the Antonini Plague from Asia. I believe you said migration always brings new diseases.

Lucius Verus AR Parthia Victory

REPLY: That was the Antonine Plague, which most likely took the life of Roman Emperor Lucius Verus. According to the Roman historian Cassius Dio, the disease broke out again nine years later, in 189 AD. That time, he said, it caused up to 2,000 deaths per day in Rome itself. The total death count at the time ranged between 5 and 10 million. About 25% of those who contracted the plague died. This amounted to about 10% of the population being reduced. Lucius Verus died of the plague, and he issued coins to celebrate his great victory over the Persians – Parthia.

Every migration throughout history brings with it disease. More American Indians died from the diseases Europeans brought to America that they never had. Nobody bothers to check history and what has caused plagues where, at times, 50% of the population dies. So aside from the violence and the welfare costs, opening the borders of Europe and America will result in major plagues, most likely turning up rather aggressively post-2026. Then, there is war, like the Spanish Flu of 1918 brought back by soldiers; these are always high-risk events. This is not my opinion – it is simple historical facts.