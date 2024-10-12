Microsoft tells Windows 10 users to buy a new PC in latest upgrade warning - I Disagree and what to do instead

Fresh advice for those on ageing versions of Windows has been changed as the clock ticks on Windows 10

By Henry Burrell, Deputy Technology Editor covers the latest consumer tech news that affects you, from broadband to software, and reviews new gadgets to recommend the best buys

10:00, Wed, Oct 9, 2024 | UPDATED: 10:14, Wed, Oct 9, 2024

Microsoft released Windows 11 back in 2021 but three years later statistics show it’s only installed on about 33 percent of PCs worldwide. That’s compared to nearly 63 percent on Windows 10, the previous version that launched in 2015. Now, Windows 10 users and those on even older versions of Windows are being urged by Microsoft to buy a brand new PC in order to upgrade to Windows 11.

Millions suddenly ditch Windows 10 as Microsoft deadline gets ever closer

As spotted by Neowin, Microsoft has quietly updated its official advice for unsupported versions of Windows, which currently includes Windows 8.1, Windows 7, Windows Vista and Windows XP. These ageing operating systems no longer receive security updates from Microsoft and are therefore susceptible to attacks from hackers seeking bugs and vulnerabilities in software to access your personal and sensitive data.

On a frequently asked questions (FAQ) support page of its website, Microsoft has changed its advice for customers looking to stay “supported on Windows”, with the tech giant saying it is “recommended” you buy a “new PC with Windows 11”.

“Windows 11 is the most current version of Windows,” Microsoft said. “If you have an older PC, we recommend you move to Windows 11 by buying a new PC. Hardware and software have improved a lot, and today's computers are faster, more powerful, and more secure.”

This comes as Windows 10 ticks ever closer to its end of life date, which is set for 14 October 2025. With little more than a year to go, Microsoft is warning customers still using the old operating system that after that date they will no longer receive important security fixes.

Microsoft introduces Windows 11 in 2021

“An unsupported version of Windows doesn't receive software updates from Microsoft,” Microsoft said, referring to Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7 and Windows 8.1.

“These updates include security updates that protect your PC from harmful viruses, spyware, and other malicious software, which can steal your personal information. Windows Update also installs the latest software updates to improve the reliability of Windows, which includes new drivers for your hardware.”

The firm noted it doesn’t provide unsupported versions of Windows with “technical support of any issue”, “software updates” or “security updates or fixes”.

“We recommend upgrading to a version of Windows that's still supported,” it said. “A new device that can run Windows 11 makes for an easy transition and a great experience.”

While buying a new PC is the number one recommendation, you can also check to see if your current Windows 10 machine is capable of downloading the free Windows 11 update. You can check the Windows 11 minimum system requirements here.

Windows 11 can also be purchased for compatible PCs if you find that you require a new software licence.

If you’re on a very old version of Windows, you may be able to update to Windows 10 instead and enjoy the final 12 months of official support. Microsoft goes on to recommend using its cloud storage subscription-based service OneDrive to migrate your data to a new computer.

Me: I use old computers, which were resold ex lease to me, in this case - they are at least 20 years old. I have disabled the update function and Windows Defender and I run the software programs I like without Windows interference, on Windows 10, with Faronics Deep Freeze which locks the registry, so viruses and trojans and Microsoft can't access my Operating System. There are other similar programs out there, which do the same thing. Update my computer for a few thousand bucks, you have got to be joking. Good joke right, this close to Christmas too. Have a look here for software updates, MAC and Windows:https://www.ddlspot.com/ Cloud storage - Get a portable hard drive. Strip it back (manually pull it apart) to the inbuilt plug in Hard Drive circuit board, keeping the wires t othe power supply and the hard drive-computer connection, then buy blank 2TB or bigger hard drives from eBay, format them, then plug and remove hard drives from the circuit board, manually and store all of your downloaded stuff on your hard drives, in your home - quicker, cheaper than DVD's and the Cloud, you have got to be joking, right?