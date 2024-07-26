Medical codes used across the US are updated to include a code for bird flu vaccines

By Rhoda Wilson on July 26, 2024

The American Medical Association (“AMA”) has announced an update to its medical codes which sets the stage to account for the development and administration of bird flu “vaccines” in anticipation of a potential avian influenza pandemic.

Developed and maintained by the AMA, the Current Procedural Terminology (“CPT”) codes standardise reporting of medical, surgical and diagnostic procedures performed by physicians and other healthcare providers, and are used for billing and insurance reimbursement purposes. So, the new code updates electronic healthcare systems across the US.

This new code which “is effective for use on the condition the H5N8 Influenza virus vaccine candidates receive emergency use authorisation” follows a pattern of the US government investing heavily in bird flu pandemic preparation efforts, including funding for the development of an mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccine.

Bird Flu: CPT Code Update Readies U.S. Health Systems for New mRNA Jab Rollout Skipping FDA Approval Process

In anticipation of a coming avian influenza (bird flu) pandemic, the American Medical Association (“AMA”) on Friday 19 July announced an editorial update to the ‘Current Procedural Terminology’ (“CPT”) code set to account for the development and administration of bird flu “vaccines.”

The announcement came just days before World Health Organisation (“WHO”) Director Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus stated the “next pandemic is a matter of when, not if.”

CPT is the leading medical terminology code set for describing healthcare procedures and services.

“The provisional CPT code is effective for use on the condition the H5N8 Influenza virus vaccine candidates receive emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” the AMA announcement reads. “The AMA is publishing the CPT code update now to ensure electronic systems across the US health care system are prepared in advance for the potential FDA authorisation.”

The controversial Emergency Use Authorisation (“EUA”) tactic allows drugs with no long-term safety data to be distributed to the public without receiving full FDA approval, as with covid-19 injections.

Back in May, Dr. Peter Marks, Director of the Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research (“CBER”) at the FDA, confirmed his agency will skip the rigorous drug approval process for influenza bird flu vaccines.

The FDA intends to roll out bird flu jabs to the American public “as quickly as possible.”

However, EUAs are “only be granted when no adequate, approved, available alternatives exist,” according to Yale Medicine.

Antivirals like Xofluza and broad-spectrum anti-parasitics like Ivermectin are already fully FDA-approved, safe, and effective against bird flu, removing the need for a bird flu mRNA injections EUA.

In addition to Xofluza and Ivermectin removing the need for an EUA for an mRNA bird flu vaccine, mRNA-based vaccine technology itself has proven to be deadly.

Scientists estimate mRNA covid injections have killed about 17 million people worldwide, which is more lives than the virus itself is said to have taken.

mRNA jabs are associated with many problems that lead to negative health outcomes, including spike protein toxicity, frameshifting, and DNA contamination.

Nevertheless, the government has been pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into bird flu pandemic preparation efforts.

Just this month, the US Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) announced it would provide approximately $176 million to Moderna Inc. for the development of an mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccine.

And in March, Congress readied over a billion US taxpayer dollars for a future animal-to-human infectious disease like influenza, signalling an imminent outbreak.

For children (through 18 years of age), the new administration codes are:

90460 Immunisation administration through 18 years of age via any route of administration, with counselling by physician or other qualified health care professional; first or only component of each vaccine or toxoid administered.

90461 Immunisation administration through 18 years of age via any route of administration, with counselling by physician or other qualified health care professional; each additional vaccine or toxoid component administered.

For adults, the administration codes are:

90471 Immunisation administration (includes percutaneous, intradermal, subcutaneous, or intramuscular injections); 1 vaccine (single or combination vaccine/toxoid).

90472 Immunisation administration (includes percutaneous, intradermal, subcutaneous, or intramuscular injections); each additional vaccine (single or combination vaccine/toxoid).

“The new CPT code is a vital preparatory step in response to the potential danger to humans from a highly infectious avian influenza disease,” AMA President Dr. Bruce A. Scott said in an announcement.

“A CPT code that clinically distinguishes the avian influenza vaccine allows for data-driven tracking, reporting and analysis that supports planning, preparedness, and allocation of vaccines in case a public health response is needed for avian flu prevention.”

Jon Fleetwood is an author and former managing editor for American Faith.

