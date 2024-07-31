Mandatory vaccination is illegal under Australian Law and would be subject to Legal Proceedings under Common Law against Section 51 of the Legal Code.

The Consitution prohibits any form of compulsion, which would subject citizens to medical or pharmaceutical services, including mandatory vaccination. They should remain free to decide whether they wish to receive certain medical treatments, including vaccination and they should not be disadvantaged by any government on the ground of their own voluntary decisions.

Legal Precedent June 7, 2024 to Deny Medical Treatment.

June 7, 2024: The 9th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals (America) held that “[t]his misapplies Jacobson,” which “did not involve a claim in which the compelled vaccine was ‘designed to reduce symptoms in the infected vaccine recipient rather than to prevent transmission and infection.”’ Jacobson does not, the majority concluded, extend to “forced medical treatment” for the benefit of the recipient.”

When HFDF asked the court to opine as to whether or not the CDC’s claim that the COVID-19 vaccines were ‘safe and effective’, the court responded with the rhetorical question, “safe and effective for what?”

Per the HFDF press release, “Judge Collins wrote that the district court “further erred by failing to realize that [HFDF’s] allegations directly implicate a distinct and more recent line of Supreme Court authority” for the proposition that “a competent person has a constitutionally protected liberty interest in refusing unwanted medical treatment[.]” Citing the Supreme Court’s decision in Washington v. Glucksberg, Judge Collins noted that the right to refuse unwanted medical treatment is “entirely consistent with this Nation’s history and constitutional traditions,” and that HFDF’s allegations in this case “are sufficient to invoke that fundamental right.”

The Kingston Report

Now a forced medical treatment which BionTech/Pfizer said "should have been licensed as a Gene Therapy Injection (2015)" and which" targets the Dentric Cells in the Lymph Nodes (2023)"

Dr. Francis Boyle, the Harvard educated law professor that drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, Provides Affidavit that COVID 19 mRNA injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction

Dr. Boyle stated that the COVID-19 injections violate Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175 and Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023).

The US Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that anything of nature could not be patented, that these vaccines are patented, means they are totally alien to our species and "not naturally occurring mRNA at all", but a ModRNA DNA Bio-Warfare Weapon, ultimate purpose - unknown, which cannot be removed, once installed.