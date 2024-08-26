Lines Between Fact and Fiction Are Blurred… Here’s Why You Should Question the Narrative

by Chris MacIntosh

Question the Narrative

I believe we are at a critical juncture where it is imperative that we do NOT fall for the ruses being put in front of us.

They are playing us. Almost everything in our news cycle is questionable. The lines between fact and fiction have become blurred. What our leaders and mainstream media peddle as the truth is often misinformation… and what is really the truth is smeared as misinformation. Furthermore, attention spans have narrowed so significantly that even when the truth is hard to cover up, the populace can be distracted with a barrage of information unrelated to the problematic topic. Who, for example, still asks the question: where is Epstein’s client list? It’s only a few weeks now since Trump was shot at and few care any longer.

In this never ending exhausting stream of “information,” the brain tires and the default of emotions rises with logic taking a back door. It’s far easier to be emotional than logical. This plays into the hands of, in particular, our “elites” masquerading their greed as virtue.

Reality has been replaced by false messaging and imagery to such an extent that one cannot distinguish between fact and fiction. And as a result of this, everyone squabbles through the prism of their own confirmation biases and ideological impulses.

We are ruled by a nefarious group of individuals that have an unquenchable thirst for power, control, and money. They don’t care what they have to do to get it — and that includes tricking people into thinking they are the virtuous good guys who are here to keep us all safe. And tragically, millions of people are completely duped by this. What we have witnessed over the COVID response, the war in Ukraine, the Net-Zero agenda on climate change, and many other current issues is a movement of faux virtue that has been carefully crafted by corrupt politicians, messengers within legacy media outlets, greedy corporations, messiah delusional billionaires, and undemocratic technocrats to create the impression that they are the virtuous ones who are our friends.

These people are not our friends. Their primary objective is to hoodwink us into believing and complying to their virtue, but in reality, being tricked into giving away more freedoms, power, wealth, and assets to these virtue vultures.

The reality of all of this is that we are sleepwalking towards the biggest asset grab in the history of the planet. They are trying to destroy farms, land, businesses, freedoms, housing, individual wealth, travel, and own them or sell them off to the highest bidder. And at the same time, they are trying to ring-fence society into the entrapment of being controlled by data — either through health passports or the slow mission creep towards central banking digital currencies (CBDCs). It’s a giant asset grab of what we own and control. Of course, they frame all of this being in our best interests. But make no mistake — it’s the biggest swindle ever.

This gargantuan virtue con-trick also comes with a huge slice of authoritarianism. Anyone who sees through it, questions it, stands up to it, or shows opposition to it are immediately ridiculed and ostracised by the group-think mob.

Question the COVID response? You’re a “Covidiot.”

Question the Ukraine war? Bugger off, you Putin apologist, you.

Question the Israeli war on the Palestinians? Antisemite!

Question Net-Zero? You must be a far right climate change denier!

This is gutter politics designed to shut down and undermine any opposition or questioning. It works if you allow them to emotionally engage you. Don’t fall for it! But not questioning the narrative is a huge form of denial. Because any government, technocrat, or institution that advocates medical discrimination, suppression of civil liberties and a transfer of wealth and public assets to the rich while the rest of society endures a cost of living crisis is not your friend.

Don’t be fooled by their virtue. It’s a giant con! In reality, they are indulging in a massive asset grab. They are treating the world as feudalism, but under the guise of “it’s for your own good” or “safety” faux virtue. A Machiavellian weapon that power hungry sociopaths use for control.

Fake virtue peddled by governments and authorities for mass compliance and social control is the oldest trick in the authoritarian playbook. Don’t fall for it. Because when totalitarianism arrives, it will come cloaked in fake virtue.

And now we have not only Venezuela, but Bangladesh, too, and this brings me to US foreign policy, which is a giant Ponzi scheme.

A Ponzi Scheme

Here’s how it works in six steps…

Buy foreign leaders who are willing to sell out their people and grant cheap resources/labour to the Empire.

If leaders refuse, sanction them and stoke political discontent, murdering thousands.

Use the result of crushing sanctions as “proof” their regimes are bad for their people.

Fund fascist “revolutions” again and again and again, until a new leader emerges who will sell out their people to the Empire.

In the meantime, this is funded by taxpayers in the Empire. Additionally, these parasites will take videos and photos of the dying impoverished people who are dying and being impoverished by the actions of these parasites… and beg you for charity to help these unfortunate people.

Instigate proxy wars when any of the above doesn’t work. These proxy wars cause refugee crises flooding Western countries, which destroys the homogeneity of nation states, making them weaker.

It is nothing but a hollow, superficial crime gang masquerading as a society that only cares about one thing: perpetually increasing its power and wealth, at the expense of all else.

