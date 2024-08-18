Theoretically, you cannot be forced to have a vaccine shot if it is against your will, because until you do you "remain Human with all of your Human Rights intact", but you can be pressured to have one, just the same as you can be pressured to submit to a Euthanasia Program to end your life - but you can't be made to do that, if you refuse, which you must continually do. We only have this one life and it is not for very long, so fuck them.

Vaccines shots are thus voluntary, so don't ever agree to volunteer, however hard that might be, because By Law, as long as you refuse vaccines, you remain Human with all of your Human Rights, which you lose after vaccines and legally become a "Non Human" with zero Rights, at all.

I recently posted the current Legal paperwork which provides you with the Legal Rights to refuse vaccines and

Let us presume a worse case scenario - you are forced to have a vaccine without your consent and you are held down, while it is injected into you.

Some people have bodies which die after vaccination, some are injured and some are not affected at all, or at least, for the time being - so the nanoscale carbon razors are active from injection - and it comes down to luck, how they affect your body, internally.

My father was a mechanical engineer and worked on aircraft engines during World War 2 in a variety of locations and he helped me build my first car, a 1939 Fiat with a heart shaped front grill and one day he had me hold the spark plug lead "to see if there was any electricity passing through it" to the spark plug, while he turned over the engine on the starter key and I got one hell of a 12 volt DC shock in excess of 27,000 volts DC (a lot like a police taser if you like), but it did not kill me and he knew what he said I should do was safe, because he thought it was really funny - bastard - but it did not kill or harm me, in any way and that is the point I want to make. You must not do this with house electricity, because that is AC and will kill you, like being electrocuted by "Old Smoky".

Many years ago, my first job was working in a car spare parts store and removing worn carbon brake shoe pads, from the metal brake pads they were bonded to, for reuse.

Carbon in a brake drum heats up, when you put the brakes on, to slow a car down and over time the brake pads do wear out and need to be replaced, because carbon is not indestructible and it burns down to black powder, which is formed as worn brake pads wear out and it is not carbon then, but carbon waste.

So, if after vaccination, the carbon particles are razors and nanotechnology and carbon nanobots are hit with an in excess of 27,000 volts DC, shock from the spark plug lead of a 12 volt DC car engine, which you are lightly touching, while touching the car body (as Earth), then there is a very strong possibilty, that might incinerate the carbon particles, nanotechnology and nanobots and the virus injected, as part of the vaccine and the oil packages they are encased in, so that there is nothing left to reach the Blood Brain Barrier afterwards and you remain carbon nanorazors and technology and injected virus, free (but within 5 hours from vaccine injection) - so that you also don't get any of the other horrid things, that this new technology delivers, either and the resulting shit left over, should be picked up by the red blood cells in the body, from the safe side of the Blood Brain Barrier and put to waste, by the body automatically, or alternatively find an electric fence to retain cattle and touch the live wire with both hands several times, the resulting 12 volt DC shock should do the same thing as the spark plug lead, but not so violently.

This from Google: For instance, in ignition systems that use a cap and rotor, an ignition coil is used to provide the tremendous amount of voltage that’s required to push a spark across the air gap of a spark plug. If you run afoul of that voltage, typically by touching a spark plug wire or coil wire with frayed insulation, while also touching ground, you will definitely feel a bite.

There is risk in all things, of course - for your possibility of extending your life for the term of your natural years, against being killed, injured or later controlled by the carbon nanotechnology injected into you, what choice will you make - I will take my chances with the 27,000 volts DC car spark plug leads shock, which takes one second to do, if I am forced to have a vaccine injection, against my will, within 5 hours from having that forced injection, the time it takes for that injection to pass through the Blood Brain Barrier in the lipid (oil) parcels it is carried in, which fools the Blood Brain Barrier into thinking the oil parcels and their content, are safe.

Don't do if you have a Pacemaker or a heart problem, obviously.

All other risks accepted. Better I die by my own hand in my above experiment, than by some else's vaccines.

Ultimately, afterwards, you probably won't know if the vaccines which you do nothing to stop, will kiil or injure you, or how long it takes for something to occur, like from a nose bleed - the same might be said for my method, but more likely to have a desirable end result, than the previous option, is my take on it - so it is better to refuse all vaccines - and then you have a possible backup plan, when you are forced to inevitably have a vaccine and there is nothing you can do to stop that from happening, but before the vaccine injection has not passed through the Brain Blood Barrier and remains on the safe side of your body.

Obviously, don't say what you have done, to beat the vaccine with my 12 volt DC car engine spark plug lead shock, you don't want "them" coming back, to vaccinate you again, do you?

This method is also good for blood borne diseases including Lyme Disease and apparently Cancer too - just saying.

While there is still life, there is hope.