Kuwait to freeze bank accounts of residents who do not register biometric fingerprints

By Rhoda Wilson on September 15, 2024

Kuwait is mandating a biometric registration process for citizens and expatriates. Those who fail to register their fingerprints by the set deadlines will face consequences such as suspended government services and frozen bank accounts.

It is claimed that the reasons for enforcing the registration of digital biometrics are to enhance security and address dual nationality issues. However, this initiative aligns with global trends in biometrics and the sharing of our data with selected agencies.

It’s no coincidence that at the same time, the United Nations is pushing for a Global Digital Compact to be adopted by 193 countries so it can play a significant role in the global governance of artificial intelligence, the Internet, digital public goods and digital infrastructure.

Kuwait is preparing to suspend government services for people who fail to register their fingerprints by the set deadlines, 30 September 2024, for Kuwaitis and 30 December 2024, for expatriates

There are approximately 175,000 citizens and 800,000 expats who still need to complete the biometric registration process. The Central Bank of Kuwait has directed banks to implement measures like suspension of electronic channels, blocking of bank cards, and eventually freezing accounts for those who do not comply with the registration requirements. This will also affect financial assets like shares, funds and investment portfolios.

If people do not meet the fingerprinting deadline, their electronic banking channels will be disabled, bank cards will be blocked and their accounts will be frozen. However, deductions for loans and mortgages will continue. While travel rights will not be affected, illegal residents crossing the border will be required to submit fingerprint registrations.

(The above is a condensed version of ‘Kuwait prepares to halt services for unregistered fingerprint biometrics’ published by Biometric Update on 9 September 2024. You can read the full article HERE.)

In March 2024, it was revealed that the country also intends to share biometric data as part of a regional security network.

It is claimed that the aim of the initiative to register biometric fingerprints for both citizens and expatriates is to address dual nationality issues and enhance security measures by detecting individuals using fraudulent passports.

Kuwait plans to collaborate with Interpol and Gulf Cooperation Council countries to establish a robust security network. This partnership aims to address the challenges posed by dual nationals using multiple identities while travelling between countries.

The move comes as Kuwait is home to a large foreign population, many of whom hold dual citizenship or temporary work visas. Biometric fingerprinting, the official identification method in Kuwait, is expected to streamline the entry process for visitors and residents.

The initiative is part of a wider trend in global biometrics advancements, with other countries adopting similar measures to enhance security and streamline travel processes.

(The above is a condensed version of ‘Kuwait to share biometrics with Interpol, Gulf countries for regional security network’ published by Biometric Update on 25 March 2024. You can read the full article HERE.)

As we mentioned in an article earlier this month, the European Union (“EU”) is introducing an automated border registration computer system for registering travellers from countries outside the EU. And while the EU and EU countries roll out biometric digital IDs and facial recognition across various public services, including border control, US authorities continue to push for access to EU member states’ biometric databases.

They are centralising our data and access to it for global centralised control.

On 22-23 September, the United Nations (“UN”) is holding the ‘Summit of the Future’. The UN is hoping the outcome of the Summit is that 193 nations will adopt the ‘Pact for the Future’ with its annexes ‘Declaration on Future Generations’ and ‘Global Digital Compact’. The Pact and its annexes stem from UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ report ‘Our Common Agenda.”

In preparation for the Summit, Guterres has released 11 policy briefs “that are set to reshape our world,” the UN Foundation said.

Our Common Agenda Decoded: Making Policy Make Sense, United Nations Foundation,

11 August 2023

In an article that explains the preparations being made for the Summit of the Future including an overview of the 11 policy briefs, Jacob Nordangård said:

The eleven policy briefs contain the blueprint for a digital system (Global Digital Compact) that will be run with the help of “trustworthy” artificial intelligence. We can assume that “trustworthy” means that it will not criticise UN policies (like the SDGs and The Paris Agreement). The AI has to be in tune with the “Al Gore rhythm.”

Summoning the Pact for the Future, Jacob Nordangård, 3 February 2024

Within the Global Digital Compact, the UN is pushing for it to play a significant and governing role in artificial intelligence (“AI”) globally. As noted by the Brownstone Institute, “[The UN] somehow manages to link the implementation of the SDGs to its ability to control and implement AI, and exert governance over the Internet, digital public goods and infrastructure, and AI too.”

The Guterres stated the UN’s aim for imposing itself as the global “enabler and accelerator” of AI during a 2023 press conference. “The 2030 Agenda – our global blueprint for peace and prosperity on a healthy planet – is in deep trouble. AI could help to turn that around. It could supercharge climate action and efforts to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals [“SDGs”] by 2030,” Guterres said.

