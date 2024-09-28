5 Types of Foods That Fight Fall Asthma Flare-Ups

Knowing which foods to avoid and those that support a healthy immune system may help ease symptoms of asthma during peak seasons.

George Citroner

As autumn leaves fall and ragweed pollen fills the air, millions of asthma sufferers brace for a season of wheezing and coughing. However, support might be closer than you think—right in your kitchen, where certain foods can play a role in relieving symptoms and preventing attacks.

Understanding Asthma Triggers

Asthma, affecting an estimated 300 million people worldwide, is one of the most common chronic health conditions. Fall brings heightened risks for sufferers because of increased allergens, cooler temperatures, and respiratory illnesses. Common triggers include pollens, mold spores, dust mites, pet dander, and cigarette smoke, as well as nonallergens such as exercise, stress, and weather changes.

These triggers cause airways to fill with mucus and tighten, impeding breathing. While wheezing is a typical symptom, asthma can also manifest as a persistent cough, sometimes mistaken for bronchitis. The exact cause of asthma remains unknown, with genetics, pollution, and modern hygiene standards suggested as potential factors.

The Power of Food

Five specific categories of foods have emerged as potential defenders against asthma attacks because of their anti-inflammatory properties, immune-boosting capabilities, and overall contribution to respiratory health.

1. Fruits and Vegetables Rich in Vitamin C

Citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, and kiwis are packed with vitamin C, known for its antioxidant properties, which may help reduce lung swelling and irritation in the airways. A study published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews found that people who have low levels of vitamin C more frequently experience lung dysfunction. Fall favorites such as apples and pears, rich in fiber and polyphenols, may also improve lung function by reducing inflammation.

2. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Found in fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines, omega-3 fatty acids have been linked to decreased airway inflammation. A 2020 study published in the journal Nutrients found that higher omega-3 intake was associated with better asthma control, lower inhaled corticosteroid medication dose, and lower systemic inflammation.

3. Flavonoid-Rich Foods

Flavonoids, antioxidants found in berries, onions, garlic, dark chocolate, and green tea, may decrease asthma symptom severity. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition in January suggested that a diet high in flavonoids correlates with improved lung function and reduced symptoms in women with asthma.

4. Curcumin and Ginger

Both curcumin (found in turmeric) and ginger contain potent anti-inflammatory compounds. Research published in 2014 shows that these ingredients help reduce airway inflammation.

5. Probiotics

Emerging research suggests that gut health may play a pivotal role in immune function and inflammation. A study from 2022 found that probiotic foods help relieve asthma by rebalancing immune response and mitigating airway inflammation. Foods rich in probiotics include yogurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables.

Sulfites and Asthma: What to Know

Sulfites are food preservatives that can trigger asthma in some people, especially those who are steroid-dependent.

When sulfites are ingested, they can trigger:

Asthma attacks

Allergy symptoms (wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, sneezing, runny nose, hives)

In rare cases, anaphylaxis (a life-threatening allergic reaction)

Symptoms of anaphylaxis include:

Flushing

Fast heartbeat

Dizziness

Tingling or difficulty swallowing

Wheezing, coughing, or noisy breathing

Sulfites can be found in many foods and drinks, including:

Processed potatoes, shrimp, dried fruits

Pickled foods, condiments, jams, gravies

Molasses, soup mixes, and restaurant food

Wine, beer, hard cider, fruit and vegetable juices, and tea

Sulfites can also occur naturally in foods, Stephanie Schiff, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Huntington Hospital, a part of Northwell Health in New York, told The Epoch Times. These foods include:

Maple syrup, salmon, dried cod, cornstarch

Lettuce, tomatoes, soy products, eggs

Onions, garlic, chives, leeks, and asparagus

People who are aware that they’re allergic to sulfites should check food labels and “avoid ingredients such as sodium bisulfite and sulfur dioxide,” Schiff said.

As asthmatics prepare for a challenging season, embracing a diet rich in specific foods while avoiding trigger foods may provide support. While nutrition alone cannot replace medical interventions or preventive measures, incorporating these wholesome foods may significantly relieve symptoms. In a season of heightened respiratory risk, a mindful diet can be a powerful ally in effective asthma management.

Epoch Times

Me: I've had Asthma for over 40 years and as time has passed I have needed my Asthma spray less and less, so I might have one spray once a week now - I only take medication when I feel I must, because I have this theory that my body will heal itself with time.