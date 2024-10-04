Harris Pledges $750 for Helene Victims – The Govt HATES You

Posted Oct 4, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

Thousands have been displaced and entire towns have been swept away after Hurricane Helene. Countless people remain missing. I have heard reports that they are sending refrigerated trucks to the beach areas by me to collect bodies but the news does not want anyone to know the true devastation of the storm. North Carolina, in particular, has not recovered and people are continuing to perish as federal assistance has not arrived. It appears the majority of the heavily impacted towns in North Carolina happen to be predominately conservative, and our liberal government is allowing these citizens to die. Experts have deemed Helene the most devastating storm in US history since Hurricane Katrina but it is receiving minimal attention by the US government.

Kamala Harris was campaigning for personal gain when Hurricane Helene hit, while Joe Biden was enjoying an extended weekend trip at the beach. Biden immediately told the press that Americans should not expect any additional aid as the rescue efforts were ongoing. Kamala Harris then announced that the government would provide a mere $750 to victims in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. How will the people rebuild with $750? That is not even enough to cover a week’s stay at a hotel. It’s $50 more than they provided to the victims of Maui and BILLIONS less than they provided to those in Ukraine.

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/KamalaHarrisHeleneWOKE.mp4?_=1

Kamala Harris initially said that she believed resources should be distributed based on race, gender, and socioeconomic status. This is completely unconstitutional and outright prejudiced. Harris believes that non-whites are impacted “by issues not of their own making,” as if straight white males are somehow better prepared to deal with a natural disaster. The hurricane is not woke or discriminating on which lives it will take based on DEI scores.

Ukraine has received over $175 billion in aid since the beginning of the war, with Congress approving new multi-billion dollar packages every few months. The United States federal government is funding the government of Ukraine, using US civilian tax dollars to pay for civil servants who receive free benefits like health care and pensions. America has spent billions repairing Ukraine’s infrastructure while abandoning its own. Biden and Harris have also approved of aid for Israel and Taiwan that is far more than they are providing to their own citizens who are in the midst of a severe crisis.

Let’s not forget that migrants are receiving thousands per month for simply existing. Again, that money has been taken from US taxpayers and provided to migrants. Would Harris focus on states like North Carolina if they voted blue? Some may recall that George W. Bush came under fire for not doing enough in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Celebrities with large platforms, like Kanye West, accused him of allowing people in predominantly black communities to die. Bush said that accusations of racism in the aftermath of Katrina were the WORST MOMENTS of his ENTIRE presidency, even surpassing the terrorist attack of 9/11 or the beginning of America’s involvement in the Middle East.

FEMA needs to be investigated. I would urge people to donate to churches or private groups over FEMA as there are numerous reports that the organization is confiscating supplies. The delayed response to the catastrophe seems deliberate. The government is also actively preventing private citizens and corporations from providing rescue efforts because they want their cut. What a shame it would be if the people realized that the private sector and individuals were more efficient than the federal government.

A pilot from South Carolina, who also works as a volunteer firefighter, rescues several people trapped in homes in North Carolina. “They only had one day of supplies, which was gone by Saturday. They didn’t have any food, water, no running water, no power. And we were coming back this direction anyway, so we actually took them to Charlotte-Douglas Airport and they were able to fly home from there,” the pilot said. Upon safely landing, authorities told him that he would be arrested if he attempted to rescue the other hurricane victims in the home. As Bobby Kennedy said, every time the government claims to be imposing rules to protect citizens, it is merely a ploy to usurp power.

What will it take for people to open their eyes and realize that the government simply hates them. American citizens are the LAST priority under Biden-Harris and that will remain under Harris-Walz.

