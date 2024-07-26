Just have to hope, for the vaccinated, that it was always a medical treatment which was supposed to reap dividends and in fact did neither and the back story which I have posted, though true, also does not mean the vaccines are more deadly than they have so far proved to be and everyone still living after vaccines, will continue to be.

In that scenario, here's hoping that the vaccinated have truly learned that we can't trust politics or the military to look after us, they all seem to be motivated to their financial greed at the expense of us and that does not fill me with the feeling of being needed and thus my trust levels are down below zero, in anything else they try on us, guinea pigs.

My free salt water cure is for nasal infections, however you want to express that - I prefer viruses and it does not matter if they exist or not, there is a mechanism which passes an illness from an infected person to one who is not infected and becomes infected and that is what my free salt water cure is for and for the potential of Long Covid afterwards, when not nasally, previously treated, with my free salt water cure.

Those who get the virus injected into them as part of a vaccine, has the virus bypass the natural immunity of the body and for them there is no salt water cure, for them there is the potential of death, through many of the different ways, with nothing much that can be done.

It is important then, for you to understand the differences and why my free salt water cure works for nasal viruses, but not injected illnesses and diseases.

My FREE Salt Water Cure for Bird Flu and Covid and any other virus.

Refuse all vaccines.

Join me in NEVER being ill with my free salt water cure.

It is that simple.

3 minutes from preparation to job done: Mix one heaped teaspoon of table (or Iodine) salt in a mug of warm clean water, cup a hand and sniff or snort the entire mugful up your nose, in small lots, spitting out anything which comes down into your mouth. If burning sensation, then you have a virus, so continue morning noon and night, or more often if you want, until the burning sensation goes away (2-3 minutes) then blow out your nose with toilet paper and flush away, washing your hands afterwards, until when you do my simple cure, you don't have any burning sensation at all, when you flush - job done. Also swallow a couple of mouthfuls of salt water and if you have burning in your lungs, salt killing virus and pneumonia, there too.It washes behind the eyes, the brain bulb, brain stem (Long Covid), The Escutcheon Tubes to the inner ears and the top of the throat which is at a point roughly level with half way up your ears and not where your mouth is and it goes down the back of your throat, when infected there too.

I have been doing this simple cure for over 31 years and I am and others, never sick from viruses and there is no reason why any of you should be.

Simply put, if the inside of your nose is dry and crusty, you are OK, if your nose is runny, you really need to do a salt water sniffle as quickly as possible AND THERE IS STILL CLEAN SEA WATER, TO USE INSTEAD.

Nobody has been injured or killed by my above salt water cure

McCulloch is now offering a similar treatment to mine which I have successfully used and passed on these past 31 years for free, if you want to pay for it.