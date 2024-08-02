How the World Economic Forum could take firm control of the global financial system

The World Economic Forum Partnership against Cybercrime (WEFPAC) appears to be a joint effort of banks, Big Tech, and the Deep State to secure total control of the world’s financial system and usher in a new era of digital tyranny.

(LifeSiteNews) — Readers who have heard all about BlackRock will be relieved to hear that the financial giant is the least of their problems – until they hear of Whitney Webb’s warning of a new World Economic Forum group aiming to secure total control of the world’s financial system.

Webb is the author of a highly regarded two-volume account of the Deep State’s historical partnership with criminals and Israeli spies. One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffery Epstein documents the relationship between Israeli and U.S. intelligence, revealing cooperation with pre-World War II criminal networks to the present day.

Webb warns of a new WEF initiative – called a “public-private partnership” – which is effectively a partnership between the Deep State, Big Tech, and the banks – against the public interest. She reveals how this criminal conspiracy against the public is simply a refinement of the techniques of control that this corrupted elite has practiced for a century.

The goal, says Webb, is a “dystopian” blend of total surveillance and digital tyranny which will permanently abolish both privacy and democracy everywhere.

Meet some major players

Who are Peter Thiel, Reid Hoffman, and Eric Schmidt? The people behind the biggest of these Big Tech companies are also the main donors to U.S. political parties.

“They fund our politicians and … control the infrastructure on which we are increasingly dependent after COVID,” says Webb.

Thiel, a co-founder of PayPal, was involved in the U.S. government’s Total Information Awareness initiative – later relaunched as Facebook. This template, argues Webb, shows how using “public-private partnerships” permits the Deep State to extend its powers far beyond anything it could hope to secure when acting solely as a government agency.

Global plot exposed

Webb exposed this new globalist plan in her 2023 article “Bitcoin and the Plot to Destroy Financial Privacy.”

She says in the video that “the goal is to have things digitalize even further and have us become completely dependent on … these people and their infrastructure.”

Which people – and which infrastructure? People like Google’s former CEO Eric Schmidt, LinkedIn billionaire Reid Hoffmann, and Palantir’s Peter Thiel – partnered with intelligence agencies and corporations through a group organized by the World Economic Forum.

Thiel is a supporter of Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance, whilst Google’s Schmidt has been a long-term backer of the Democratic Party. Hoffmann recently donated $7 million to Kamala Harris.

These sponsors of major U.S. political figures combine with the Swift payment system, Facebook, Google, the Bank of America, Microsoft, Amazon, the FBI, and with intelligence agencies from Israel and Britain to form the new World Economic Forum Partnership against Cybercrime (WEFPAC).

WEFPAC is the mechanism through which these global elites seek to control the “financial and economic policies” governing the lives of the world’s 8 billion people, says Webb.

What WEFPAC wants

WEFPAC proposes merging commercial banks with the intelligence agencies. Webb argues this is a move to create a “legal revolving door” between government agencies, regulators and the banks and Big Tech executives who staff the WEFPAC.

With the liberal state dissolving in the U.S. and the Western system generally, this “dystopian” initiative represents a move towards an international power structure which would transfer the authority and power of governments to an unelected elite that no election could remove.

Branded as partners to the public

This “revolving door” creates “unlimited access to individuals’ private data” – forever. It is a move towards the abolition of freedom with no remedy in the electoral system.

WEFPAC represents one example of the replacement of democracy with elite-directed authoritarian systems. Cheerfully branded as “public-private partnerships,” initiatives such as the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals program are in fact partnered with the same large-scale banking, corporate, and Big Tech powers to the complete exclusion of democratic process.

Webb herself says the CIA can be described as one of these “public-private” enterprises, functioning “more or less throughout its history as Wall Street’s secret police.”

The public is no “partner” here – it is the permanent subject of a system designed to permanently resolve the management problem of humanity.

Webb says this “symbiotic” relationship has been established since the founding of the CIA. She references the “kingmaking” of the companies who would go on to dominate the internet – noting also that the internet itself, as well as Facebook – grew out of Pentagon projects known as ARPANET and LifeLog.

LifeSiteNews has in the past reported on the declared links between the social media giant and the Defense Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Webb argues that the current giants of Big Tech have been backed by the Deep State from the beginning of the internet. This “public-private partnership” has been in place from the start, and the WEFPAC initiative is simply the latest coordinated globalist power move.

‘The CIA made Google’

“There’s no doubt that the CIA made Google,” she says, highlighting the disturbing reality of this cheerfully branded “partnership” against crime. Some of the partners, like the megabank JPMorgan Chase, turn out to have been partnered with crime themselves. Like that of Jeffrey Epstein, for example.

The video says it is doubtless that “Silicon Valley has links to intelligence groups not just in the U.S. – but in foreign states like Israel – as the Jeffrey Epstein trials have proved.”

It goes on to detail the clear links to Epstein of one prospective “public partner.”

“Last year, JPMorgan Chase reached a $75 million settlement with the U.S. Virgin Islands,” which accused the banking giant of “facilitating Epstein’s sex trafficking enterprises for 15 years,” says Webb.

This bank is one example of the kind of partner to be expected in the new global surveillance order, which aims to secure total control over financial transactions – effectively abolishing privacy.

A nightmare scenario

“A merging of commercial banks, regulators and intelligence agencies is a nightmare scenario,” Webb wrote in her article, before pointing out that the scheme has the full backing of the U.S. establishment, including that of the Federal Reserve.

So why are the intelligence agencies doing this? Webb says in the video interview that “the CIA for a long time – and Israeli intelligence – have found that when you move into the private sector you can get away with things you would not otherwise be able to do.”

Why is this happening now? Webb says the WEFPAC move to combat “cybercrime” is simply a cover story for a well known routine.

“This global cult has been known to create the problem and then prefer a solution that’s supposed to help everyone.”

She goes on to highlight recent warnings of “threats to America’s infrastructure,” such as that presented by “Chinese hackers,” as FBI Director Christopher Wray testified about in January 2024.

“In recent years there has been much talk about a big doomsday cyber-attack and in comes the WEFPAC to rescue us all,” Webb says.

A managed crisis to manage populations into dystopia? A thrilling trailer of threats presented by the head of the FBI?

This is one “conspiracy theory” which Webb says is playing out in real time, along tried and tested lines, by people who invented the digital deep state.

