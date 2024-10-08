Australia Covid Vaccines This is an emerging major health risk for highly Covid vaccinated countries including Australia.

'It's the crime of the century': leading cancer specialist warns Australia on mRNA tumors, briefs Parliament

The covid gene-vaccines cause cancer. UK Oncology Professor Angus Dalgleish and US critical care doctor Paul Marik on tour for AMPS have sound advice to minimise risk

Alison Bevege

Oct 7

Nobody likes the topic of cancer.

Sudden Stage 4s in once-healthy people. Friends rushing off for double-mastectomies. Work colleagues absent, suddenly on chemo.

Cancer has always been with us but there seems to have been an increase recently.

Dr Paul Marik, FLCCC chair, sounding the alarm on mRNA cancer, Sydney, 4 October 2024. Pic: Bevege

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare has estimated 169,000 new cancer diagnoses for this year, but they have not published the actual figures since 2020.

For 2021 to 2024 there are only estimates.

Those were the exact years in which more than 95 percent of Australia’s adult population injected multiple doses of experimental gene-vaccines. None of them were tested for carcinogenicity: not AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna.

Sounding the mRNA alarm to a packed Sydney auditorium on Friday was St George’s University of London Professor Angus Dalgleish, who has held a long and distinguished career specialising in immunology and oncology.

Professor Dalgleish, on tour with FLCCC head and critical care physician Paul Marik for the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society, said the mRNA booster shots enable cancers to grow by suppressing lymphocytes that are key to immune system functioning.

“What you see is the booster vaccine leads to the suppression of the T-cells,” he said.

T-cells are a type of lymphocyte that destroy infected or cancerous cells, but they become exhausted after the booster.

“They’ve been clubbed to death by the vaccines, and they give up.”

Professor Angus Dalgleish onstage, Sydney 4 October 2024. The AMPS tour continues to Parliament House, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth. Pic: Bevege

But it’s not just the T-cells.

Professor Dalgleish said the boosters were dangerous as they switch the antibody class type from IgG1 to IgG4.

This means the dominant antibodies switch from those that attack incoming viruses to those that ignore pathogens and tolerate allergens. IgG4 antibodies are normally seen after long-term exposure to an antigen.

“Not only have you got low T-cells … but you’re basically tolerising the immune system to any inkling of a cancer growing or an oncogene stirring - you’re going to allow it to proceed without control,” he said.

“So the bottom line is you’ve got not one but two mechanisms completely clobbered by the booster vaccines with regards to control of cancer.”

Professor Dalgleish became alarmed on seeing an unexplained increase in relapses of melanoma patients who had been in remission, some for five to 10 years.

He saw six patients in swift succession, and the only thing they had in common was the covid gene-vaccine booster. Then he saw even more.

Professor Dalgleish is experienced enough to know that what he is seeing is not a coincidence.

A growing body of evidence supports his position, as detailed in a comprehensive literature review published in Cureus.

The Sydney audience learnt of how surgeons in the UK have seen an explosion of colorectal cancers in young people - a cancer particularly sensitive to T-cell control.

Other cancers have surged particularly in the kidneys, pancreas, prostate, bladder, lung and upper gastro-intestinal tract, gliomas on the brain and spine, and previously rare abdominal tumours, according to Professor Dalgleish’s presentation.

Immunosuppression is not the only mechanism by which the gene-vaccines can cause cancer, however.

Pfizer and Moderna switched to the cheap Manufacturing Process 2 for the mRNA mass produced for the public. They cooked the genetic sequence in huge vats of antibiotic resistant bacteria that were broken open to release the mRNA. As a result, the gene-vaccine batches were contaminated to varying degrees by DNA fragments.

Respected international doctors are warning that the mRNA vaccines cause cancer. Pic: AMPS

In September last year, University of South Carolina Professor Phillip Buckhaults testified to a South Carolina Senate Committee that these DNA fragments could interrupt a tumor suppressor gene or activate an oncogene, potentially causing cancer.

They were also contaminated by the Simian Virus 40 promoter gene (SV40) which is known to cause cancer and which previously caused a scandal when found in polio vaccines.

These discoveries prompted Florida’s State Surgeon General to write to the US Food and Drug Administration in December calling for a halt.

Your body is often developing tiny cancers which your immune system kills.

But the mRNA spike binds to the exact genes which suppress cancer activity: p53, BRCA and MSH-3, Professor Dalgleish’s presentation showed.

It also causes chronic inflammation and clotting which will disseminate cancer cells.

Worse, Professor Dalgleish pointed out that the mRNA products are not cleared rapidly but can persist in the body for more than a year. They have been detected in every organ at autopsy and in cancers removed by surgery.

“I think this is the crime of the century,” Professor Dalgleish said.

He warned that the suppression of science was being pushed by vested interests who scan for critical papers then complain to journals resulting in solid papers being retracted unfairly, even as flawed papers that support Big Pharma products go unchallenged.

“The censorship is absolutely appalling,” he said.

Joining him on stage was leading US critical care doctor Paul Marik who chairs the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, an organisation that developed early treatment protocols for covid using repurposed drugs in early 2020 when governments across the world were simply letting people die.

Dr Paul Marik onstage 4 October 2024, Sydney. Pic: Bevege

Positive action to heal the nation

Dr Marik had a positive message for the audience on how to minimise the risk of cancer in yourself and loved ones, by removing the known lifestyle-based causes.

Cancer is a preventable disease in 40 to 60 percent of cases, Dr Marik said, recommending the following sensible measures:

To prevent cancer

Tackle insulin resistance (40 percent of all cancers)

Quit smoking

Limit alcohol

Get enough Vitamin D

Avoid processed foods

Avoid sugary drinks and pure fruit juice

Get exercise (aerobic and resistance)

Reduce stress

Get 8 hours of quality sleep

To treat metabolic syndrome

Intermittent fasting (time restricted eating)

Low carbohydrate diet (ketogenic)

Berberine

Metformin

Magnesium

Melatonin

Resveratrol

Cinnamon

Omega-3 fatty acids

Probiotics with Bifidobacterium

Reduce stress and increase exercise

To remove spike toxicity

So far there is some agreement among experts including Dr Peter McCullough and Ryan Cole that nattokinase, an enzyme derived from fermented soy, can help break down spike protein and associated fibrin protein build-up.

According to a slide at the presentation, the following may help:

Vitamin D3

Nattokinase

Bromelaine (from pineapples)

Low-dose Naltrexone (inhibits IL-6 production which is elevated in cancer, acute covid and long covid)

Ivermectin

Heat-killed Mycobacterium, M.vaccae and M.obuense (stimulates the immune system - Professor Angus Dalgleish’s specialty)

Dr Marik said the risk for metabolic syndrome had increased due to processed food and lack of exercise.

He revealed some eye-opening statistics about drug sales. A cancer drug called Keytruda made by Merck is the number one moneyspinner for 2024.

Keytruda costs US patients more than $23,000 for a six-week course.

“They want you sick,” he said.

National tour: next stop Parliament House, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth

The two leading doctors are touring Australia for AMPS on their Rediscovering Medicine Uncensored tour and will brief Parliament on Tuesday (October 8) at the invitation of Member for Monash Russell Broadbent, who interviewed Professor Dalgleish in June (listen here).

Coverse, an advocacy group for the gene-vaccine injured will be there in Canberra, led by AMPS organiser Kara Potter with a display by Forest of the Fallen to back them up - please go to Parliament House at 10am and wear purple to show your support.

Professor Dalgleish and Dr Marik will then speak in Adelaide on Wednesday, Melbourne on Friday and Saturday, and Perth with a video recording on October 17.

Class action against the Government

Dr Melissa McCann’s class action suit against the government on behalf of the covid gene-vax injured and bereaved: next court date is 2 December.

This will be a hearing for any interlocutory applications, as per court order. Gene-vaccine injured and bereaved can still join, check the eligibility criteria listed here. You can donate here - the case is not being run for profit and Dr McCann has put up a large part of the funding herself.

If anyone is left in any doubt about the capacity of the mRNA products to injure and kill, the new Children’s Health Defense film Vaxxed III is out, showcasing those harmed by the covid-era hospital protocols and shots. Back-up on Rumble here.

Morrison did not extend liability against prosecution to cover Doctors or the Medical Fraternity, so PRESCRIBING vaccines and/or INJECTING them could make those responsible, charged with murder for this:

#ModernaGate: Moderna wins Award for Deadly Covid Vaccine it was able to create prior to 2019 because “Murderna” is responsible for creating the Covid-19 Virus … #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG

By The Exposé on April 30, 2023

Covid-19 is a manmade virus, and Moderna Inc., the American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company that has made billions through the sale of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine injection, is responsible for creating it in a BioLab and patenting it in 2013 #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG.

Don’t believe us?

Then read the exhaustive evidence below and check for yourself.

By a concerned reader who is a qualified cell biologist

STEP 0: The genome, the complete genetic code of Covid19 is found here – https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/NC_045512.2/ The genome of Bat Coronavirus RaTG13 is found here – https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/MN996532

One can compare these two genomes, letter by letter using the BLAST Genome alignment comparison tool at https://blast.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/Blast.cgi?PAGE_TYPE=BlastSearch&BLAST_SPEC=blast2seq&LINK_LOC=align2seq

Just put NC_045512.2 in the Query Sequence Box and MN996532 in the Subject Sequence Box. Then choose the radio button:: More dissimilar sequences (discontinguous megablast). Then hit BLAST. Then when the results appear (a few second later) choose the Alignments tab and you will see both genomes compared perfectly.

The American case will serve to raise awareness of how much skulduggery has been deployed by governments against their own people. Few people realise that the ‘vaccines’ were developed and coordinated by the military, through pseudo-legal mechanisms that enabled them to evade normal regularity processes designed to protect populations from potentially dangerous pharmaceutical products, to which private commercial companies are subject. The US case is a civil lawsuit for damages against the Department of Defense (DoD), which is the de facto developer and distributor of Covid vaccines, and names Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III as defendant. This case is important because for the first time it targets the Department of Defense at the top of the pyramid of malfeasance. Please see Sasha Latypova’s testimony and her discussion with bioweapons expert Dr Meryl Nass.

DARPA has openly bragged on Twitter that Moderna’s mRNA vaccine technology, and by extension Moderna’s Covid vaccine, was a product of their ADEPT program, however, research shows that Moderna did not merely apply for a patent in 2016 with US9587003B2: as reported in the Daily Mail. They actually applied in 2013 for 4 patents with US9149506B2, US9216205B2, US9255129B2, US9301993B2, as well for their “Covid-19 virus” patent #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG

ADEPT is a Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (“DARPA”) program that began in 2012. The acronym stands for Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics. PROTECT is a sub-program of ADEPT, and it stands for Prophylactic Options to Environmental and Contagious Threats

“We have a commercially interested group of sociopaths who want to make money while killing people,” Dr. Martin said, “that’s the bottom line.”

On Wednesday, Dr. David E. Martin joined Alex Jones to explain where the biological weapon called SARS-CoV-2 originated, who are the criminals behind it, the criminal counts against the perpetrators and much more.

In 1990, Pfizer filed the first patent for a vaccine for coronavirus.

In 1999, Ralph Baric’s modification and manipulation programme took what used to be a respiratory and gastrointestinal bug and turned it into something that would cause cardiomyopathy in rabbits. This gave rise to a patent that was filed in 2002 for an infectious, replication defective, clone of coronavirus.

In 2014, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill was authorised to waive the gain-of-function moratorium. The pathogen they were working on at the time was the Wuhan Institute of Virology virus 1 (“WIV-1”) spike protein, Dr. Martin said. In 2016 they said WIV-1 was poised for human emergence.

Donald Trump's tenure as the 45th president of the United States began with his inauguration on January 20, 2017, and ended on January 20, 2021. Wikipedia - note "2017-2021"

“In 2018/2019,” he said, “The United States government reclaimed the patent from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. The Department of Health and Human Services at the National Institutes of Health took the UNC Chapel Hill patent on an infectious, replication defective coronavirus and reclaimed title and interest to it. (Those who pull puppet Trump's strings: 2017-2021)

On 18 September 2019, they said that by 20 September 2020, the world would accept a universal vaccine. And, as Dr. Martin said, “they said, ‘they would do so in response … to an accidental or deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen’.” They had been planning these mandatory injections since 2015.

“To advance the social and commercial interests of sociopaths that wanted to kill human beings for the sake of their agenda, they decided to unleash a lethal respiratory pathogen on the population so the population would be bamboozled into taking an mRNA shot which would permanently, permanently alter their human condition,” Dr. Martin said.

“The Supreme Court ruled that if there is anything synthetic, not from nature, inside of our genome, then whoever owns the patent on those synthetic parts now owns part or all of you as a human. That means Bill and Melinda Gates, The Department of Defense, [and others] can literally own a human being. If this synthetic code is taken up into your genome, by law, you could be owned overnight.”

The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your genetic code, making you “genetically-modified.” Granted mainstream media say the foregoing is “conspiracy theory.” But Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) the shots change your genetic code and 2) the shots do not stop the spread of COVID-19. He says the Moderna shot is “hacking the software of life” (at the 0:43 second mark, but the whole video is…disturbing).

Viral vectors do the same thing.

So do these companies “own you” once you get the shots? Well, they own mice and bacteria created with their inventions. Once you get these shots, you are no longer a “naturally-occurring” human being. Prosthetic limbs, breast implants, etc. are not “natural” per se. But they are removable and not part of what fundamentally makes you human. Gene therapy is irreversible.

Moderna wins Covid-19 shot patent case against Pfizer-BioNTech in Europe May 18, 2024, 07:01 PM Pfizer-BioNTech who used Moderna Virus 2013: #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG to make their vaccine from. That "virus" you got "a vaccine" for

Trump's Secret Contract signed for the US Army Pfizer Contract

https://www.keionline.org/misc-docs/DOD-ATI-Pfizer-Technical-Direction-Letter-OTA-W15QKN-16-9-1002-21July2020.pdf

Operation Warp Speed 3rd Paragraph down - the US Army distributed the Covid vaccines everywhere, for them to be administered into all of you - it was a US Army "experiment".

It is the US Army which is managing the Genetic Modified Super Soldier program, as a follow on from after the Gene Therapy Injections (GMO's) for those suitable, who survive the vaccines, presumably.

It would probably have been the US Army who would have the Ground Based Energy Weapon used in Hawaii recently, to remove and modify the area, for new building construction, etc.

The vaccinated are countermeasure prototypes, for the US Army, to see the objective of a Covid-19 (vaccines) countermeasure, in the impairment of the operational effectiveness of enemy activity" by spike protein,the most antigenic and toxic part of a coronavirus" (vaccine) based on the measurable effects of their (the vaccines) deployment", by the US military's own definitions of terms used in Operation Warp Speed contracts, the (vaccine) products it commissioned "amount to bioweapons" and the vaccinated are part of the US Army experiment to see the effectiveness of their Covid-19 vaccines weapon, as explained below:

The injection of these "countermeasure prototype vaccines" which satisfy the US military definition of a biological agent into people has killed some recipients and permanently disabled increasingly large numbers of others, "resulting in their (vaccines) operational effectiveness based on the measurable effects of their (vaccines) deployment", by the US military's own definitions of (vaccines) terms used in Operation Warp Speed contracts, the (vaccines) products it commissioned "amount to bioweapons".

The US military defines a biological agent as a micro-organism (or toxin derived from it) that causes disease.

Vaccines are regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration as biological products, therefore they can be described as biological agents.

The mRNA (ModRNA) products instruct recipients cells to make a form of its spike protein, the most antigenic and, some researchers argue, toxic part of a coronavirus.

By the US military's own definition, The US Army Covid-19 vaccines bioweapon provides "the objective of a countermeasure which is the impairment of the operational effectiveness of enemy activity" by spike protein,the most antigenic and toxic part of a coronavirus,as a weapon,is proven,but for the vaccinated, they are the vaccine experiment then.

“What they did is, they said, ‘We’re going to inject into the arms of billions of people the instructions to turn each individual into a bioweapons factory’ … Every single person that took the shot became the manufacturer of a synthetic spike protein associated with the coronavirus model.

The Moderna contains 40*10^12 LNPs, to the best of my knowledge (Pfizer 12*10^12). This equates to 40/12 trillion in short scale. At first I thought you were using long scale (10^12=1 billion); however, that would not fit with the AZ numbers. AZ has 50*10^9, which would be 1 milliard in long scale. I believe these numbers to be correct - LNP's or Spike Proteins (https://evolutionaryhealthplan.info/#_Ref83404023 )

There are TWO elements to this Bio Weapon because the "Not natural mRNA - but ModRNA DNA synthetic, created in a laboratory and patented LNP's in the vaccines" have nothing to do with the "injected Carbon Oxide particles, does it" - the second part of the nanotechnology vaccines weapon and the hidden one, which the Military don't want you to know about, re Dr.Noack 2019 who was murdered shortly after publishing it:

Dr Noack: They show that it is not graphene oxide, but rather graphene hydroxide. I would like to explain what this graphene hydroxide is. It is mono-layer activated carbon. There are C6 rings. He found it in all samples. Every corner is a carbon atom. This is on a nanoscale.

I’ll cut this up a bit here. If it is 50nm long, there are 500 rings in a row. These are hydroxy groups (OH). In graphene oxide you have double bonded oxygen, and in graphene hydroxide you have an OH group. The electrons are delocalised (fully mobile). The piece is 50nm long but only 0.1 nm thick. These C6 structures are extremely stable. You can make brake pads out of this. It is not biologically decomposable.

These nanoscale structures can best be described as razor blades. These razor blades are injected into the body. Nano-scale, tiny razor blades. Only one atom layer thick. Relatively wide and high. They are razors, biologically not decomposable. The OH (hydroxy) groups can split off a proton. When the proton is split off, they gain a negative charge spread out over the whole system.

It is basically an acid. It suspends well in water because of the negative charge. So these are razor blades spread homogenously in the liquid. This is basically Russian roulette. You can see it very clearly in this woman. It cuts the blood vessels. The blood vessels have epithel cells as their inner lining. The epithel is extremely smooth. like a mirror. And it is cut up by these razor blades. That is what’s so dangerous.

If you inject the vaccine into a vein, the razors will circulate in the blood and cut up the epithel. The mean thing is that toxicological tests are done in Petri dishes. And there you will not find anything. These are the sharpest imaginable structures because they are only one atom layer thick.

This is a huge molecule which is extremely sharp. I am a specilist in activated carbon. In my doctoral thesis, I have converted graphen oxide to graphene hydroxide. I joined the world’s leading activated carbon manufacturer. After a year I was in charge of new activated carbon products. We bought a small company in Durham, near Newcastle, England. I was in charge of “new carbon products”, Europe-wide. I was in application scouting.

If you perform an autopsy on the victims, you will not find anything. Toxicologists do their tests in Petri dishes. They can’t imagine that there are structures that can cut up blood vessels. There are pictures of coagulated blood coming out of the nose. People bleed to death on the inside. Especially the top athletes who are dropping dead have fast flowing blood. The faster the blood flows, the more damage the razors will do.

As a chemist, if you inject this into the blood, you know you are a murderer. It’s a new material, toxocologists are not aware of it yet. Suddenly it makes sense that victims look like this. And that top athletes with high blood circulation, completely healthy, suddenly drop dead. You see people collapse immediately after vaccination and have a seizure. These people had bad luck in the Russian roulette. Very likely, a vein was hit by the syringe.

The question you have to ask politicians and the question doctors should ask Pfizer, is: Why are these razor blades in the vaccine?

Life expectancy drops 37% after getting COVID jabbed, peer-reviewed research shows

By Ethan Huff // Jul 08, 2024

New research published in the journal Microorganisms reveals that one of the health consequences of getting "vaccinated" for Moderna's coronavirus (COVID-19) is a 37 percent loss of life expectancy.

Moderna's coronavirus (COVID-19) corrected by me from Wuhan - not true.

The paper, called "A Critical Analysis of All-Cause Deaths during COVID-19 Vaccination in an Italian Province," examines death rates among different groups of people, including unvaccinated, one-dose injected, two-dose injected, and three- or more-dose injected. Those who get the most shots are the most likely to die, is the short of it.

People who get jabbed with two doses of a COVID shot – most "fully vaccinated" Americans took one of the two-dose mRNA (modRNA) injection series from either Pfizer and BioNTech or Moderna – are 137 percent more likely than the unvaccinated to die within 739 days post-jab.

"We found all-cause death risks to be even higher for those vaccinated with one and two doses compared to the unvaccinated and that the booster doses were ineffective," the paper explains.

"We also found a slight but statistically significant loss of life expectancy for those vaccinated with 2 or 3 / 4 doses."

So now we have a timeline for "some" of the vaccinated, anyway - how long ago was your last vaccine shot.

And now we know who pulls Trump's strings “The masterplan [to vaccinate the world] was done by none other than the Wellcome Trust, NIAID Anthony Fauci, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (specifically Dr. Chris Elias), Dr. Gao from the CDC of the People’s Republic of China and a whole host of others who sit on what is called the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board,” Dr. Martin said

The Alex Jones Show: Dr. David Martin Interview – US Gov. Is Coordinating A Depopulation Programme Against The World (timestamp 16:43)

They decided to unleash a lethal respiratory pathogen on the population so the population would be bamboozled into taking an mRNA shot which would permanently, permanently alter their human condition,” Dr. Martin said (as above).

Time perhaps for a Human re-evaluation of time and place and position for all and the legality of that, between Humans and Trans Humans, time perhaps for "The Law" to question itself, regarding the Trans Humans (no longer Human) which make up a large part of it and the "not Human" legality of that, from a Human point of view, which is for whom those Human Laws, are for.