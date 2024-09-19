If at the international level, under the leadership of a UN strongly influenced by the IT companies, away from the public and parliaments, there is haggling to promote digitization and to get all people – whether they like it or not – to extensively use digital devices and programs, it is no longer surprising why our federal government is so committed to putting citizens under digital compulsion. Be it by abolishing the possibility of paying in cash, be it through the state-owned company Deutsche Bahn or the semi-state DHL or the arbitrary linking of state benefits such as Deutschlandticket, cultural vouchers for 18-year-olds and energy payments for students using a smartphone. This is how our government gets hardworking cards in the international evaluation of progress in digitisation.

In other words the country in which we live is farming us in the same way that we farm crops, the intention to use us as a commodity which in turn can be used to attract investors, who in turn will use us for the advancement of the sciences to which they pertain, for the ultimate benefit of those who control everything and everyone - the Elite of all societies overall, but the chosen few, who have control of our world and us in it:

Take Australia and New Zealand for example. The vials of Covid vaccines were up to 145 times greater than was acceptable by Law. This generates a huge number of "vaccinated" who will develop severe diseases, after vaccinations, which in turn will attract investors of bio labs (which are being built now, like mushrooms, throughout Australia and New Zealand), who can farm the sick Trans Humans, to find ways to cure the inflicted diseases by covid vaccinations and advance medicine by vaccination, with Trans Human subjects for bio lab experimentation - increasing the market value of Australia, its ex Human population, now prepped for commercial profit, in Australia and New Zealand and those Elite in control of this vast potential market and enterprise and since the Humans, after Covid vaccination had their Human Genome and DNA changed by the ModRNA vaccines, which they actually were, they are now a new species with zero Human Rights and they are prime examples for genetic modification and experimentation and the money earned, by result, going to those who fund the bio labs - and control all who live under their thrall by digitization and total control of their thoughts, by digital modifications to suit. "Orwell's 1984 in 2025".

Oracle’s Larry Ellison gleefully says AI will usher in a surveillance state

Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle and Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer, envisions a future where artificial intelligence (“AI”) systems monitor citizens extensively through a network of cameras and drones.

Ellison shared his vision during the ‘Oracle Financial Analyst Meeting 2024’ in an investor Q&A session, highlighting the potential benefits of AI-driven supervision.

He said AI will usher in a new era of surveillance that he gleefully said will ensure “citizens will be on their best behaviour because we are constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on.”

This widespread surveillance will infringe on personal freedoms, creating a surveillance state. But it’s not only citizens he wants AI to oversee. He also envisions that AI will monitor law enforcement. “We’re going to have supervision. Every police officer’s going to be supervised at all times,” he said.

Ellison’s vision highlights a growing trend among tech companies to use AI for societal influence, which could reshape public life in the coming years.

Australia DNA Contamination in mRNA Covid Shots up to 145 Times Regulatory Limit, First Independent Australian Study Shows

Synthetic plasmid DNA contamination has been detected in Australian vials of Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines at levels of between seven and 145 times the allowable limit, a new study shows.

The independent study of three modified RNA (mod-RNA) vaccine vials, including lots for children and adults, was commissioned to provide evidence in a Federal Court lawsuit over the validity of the regulatory status of the vaccines.

The case, brought by legal firm P.J. O’Brien & Associates, alleges that the vaccines contain unlicensed genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in the form of synthetic DNA contamination and mod-RNA-LNP complexes which could pose an untested safety risk, including the potential for DNA integration into the human genome.

Because the US Supreme Court in 2013 ruled that when vaccinations change the Human Genome and DNA those subjects are no longer Human, but a new species Trans Human with zero Rights. The ModRNA DNA vaccines change the Human Genome and 6 hours from injection.

The US Supreme Court ruled 2013, that mRNA is natural and cannot be patented. Only something new to nature, which never existed naturally before, can be patented and all covid vaccines are patented, meaning that the synthetic, made in a laboratory ModRNA vaccines are not natural and meet the criteria above - to change Humanity to order into Trans Humans, which they now are, for the Military who are behind this deliberate Human modification to Trans Humans by AUKUS, WHO, WEF and Trump.

The beauty of the system is that no Human Laws have been broken. All those who were vaccinated volunteered to be and are now Trans Humans. Those who refused vaccines remain Human with all of their Human Rights in place, for as long as they refuse to be vaccinated, presumably.

