The Final Depressing Chapters For The Late, Great U.S. Economy

By Edward Morgan - September 1, 20240

By Michael Snyder,

It is incredibly sad to watch the U.S. economy slowly but surely come apart at the seams all around us. For most of our history, the rest of the world marveled at our economic performance, and that is because we embraced economic values that led to great blessing. In recent decades, we have abandoned those values, but we were able to maintain a very high standard of living by going into unprecedented amounts of debt. Our leaders were able to keep the game going for longer than a lot of people thought, but now we have entered the final depressing chapters for the late, great U.S. economy, and we can see evidence of this all around us. If you doubt this, just look at all of the businesses that are going bankrupt. Last week, I discussed the fact that for the year ending June 30th, the number of business bankruptcy filings was up more than 40 percent compared to the previous 12 months. There is no way that the Biden administration can manipulate this number. Either a business filed for bankruptcy or it didn’t, and right now we are seeing a spike of historic significance.

Me: Not helped by the Biden Harris fake 808,000 new jobs which did not occur, it was just a theoretical number to boost job employment numbers which did not exist, to give the false appearance of a positive American employment perspective, during Biden's recent POTUS.