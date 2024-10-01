Israel’s violent extremists now in control of its government believe that Israel has the Biblical license, indeed a religious mandate, to destroy the Palestinian people.

When Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the podium at the U.N. General Assembly last week, dozens of governments walked out of the chamber. The global opprobrium of Netanyahu and his government is due to Israel’s depraved violence against its Arab neighbors. Netanyahu purveys a fundamentalist ideology that has turned Israel into the most violent nation in the world.

Israel’s fundamentalist credo holds that Palestinians have no right whatsoever to their own nation. The Israeli Knesset recently passed a declaration rejecting a Palestinian State in what the Knesset calls The Land of Israel, meaning the land west of the Jordan River.

The Knesset of Israel firmly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of Jordan. The establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel will pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region.

To call the land west of the Jordan the “heart of the Land of Israel” is breathtaking. Israel is one part of the land west of the Jordan, not the entire land. The International Court of Justice has recently ruled that Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian lands (those outside of Israel’s borders as of June 4, 1967, before the June 1967 war) is plainly illegal. The U.N. General Assembly has recently voted overwhelmingly to back the ICJ ruling and called on Israel to withdraw from Palestinian territories within one year.

There are many sources of this Israeli brazenness, the most important being the backing of Israel by U.S. military power.

It is worth recalling that when the British empire promised a Jewish homeland in Ottoman Palestine in 1917, the Palestinian Arabs constituted around 90% of the population. At the time of the 1947 U.N. partition plan, the Palestinian Arab population was approximately 67% of the population, though the partition plan proposed to give the Arabs only 44% of the land. Now Israel asserts the claim to 100% of the land.

There are many sources of this Israeli brazenness, the most important being the backing of Israel by U.S. military power. Without the U.S. military backing, Israel could not possibly rule over an Apartheid regime in which Palestinian Arabs constitute nearly one half of the population yet hold none of the political power. Future generations will look back in amazement at the success of the Israel Lobby in manipulating the U.S. military to the severe detriment of U.S. national security and global peace.

Yet in addition to the U.S. military, there is another source of Israel’s profound injustice to the Palestinian people, and that is the religious fundamentalism purveyed fanatics such as the self-proclaimed fascist Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s Minister of Finance, and Minister of National Defense Itamar Ben-Gvir. These fanatics hold fast to the biblical Book of Joshua, according to which God promised the Israelites the land “from the Negev wilderness in the south to the Lebanon mountains in the north, from the Euphrates River in the east to the Mediterranean Sea in the west.” (Joshua 1:4).

At the U.N. last week, Netanyahu once again staked Israel’s claim to the land on Biblical grounds: “When I spoke here last year, I said we face the same timeless choice that Moses put before the people of Israel thousands of years ago, as we were about to enter the Promised Land. Moses told us that our actions would determine whether we bequeath to future generations a blessing or a curse.”

What Netanyahu did not tell his fellow leaders (most of whom had in any event vacated the hall), was that Moses laid out a genocidal path to the Promised Land (Deuteronomy 31):

[The LORD] will destroy these nations before you, and you shall dispossess them. Joshua is the one who will cross ahead of you, just as the LORD has spoken. “The LORD will do to them just as He did to Sihon and Og, the kings of the Amorites, and to their land, when He destroyed them. “The LORD will deliver them up before you, and you shall do to them according to all the commandments which I have commanded you.”

Israel’s violent extremists believe that Israel has the Biblical license, indeed a religious mandate, to destroy the Palestinian people. Their Biblical hero is Joshua, the Israelite commander who succeeded Moses, and who led the Israelites’ genocidal conquests. (Netanyahu has also referred to the Amalekites, another case of a God-ordained genocide of foes of the Israelites, in a clear “dog-whistle” to his fundamentalist followers.) Here is the Biblical account of Joshua’s conquest of Hebron (Joshua 10):

Then Joshua and all Israel with him went up from Eglon to Hebron, and they fought against it. They captured it and struck it and its king and all its cities and all the persons who were in it with the edge of the sword. He left no survivor, according to all that he had done to Eglon. And he utterly destroyed it and every person who was in it.

There is a deep irony to this genocidal account. It almost surely is not historically accurate. There is no evidence that the Jewish kingdoms arose from genocides. Most likely they arose from local Canaanite communities adopting early forms of Judaism. Jewish fundamentalists adhere to a 6th century BCE text that is most likely a mythical reconstruction of purported events several centuries earlier, and a form of political bravado that was common in ancient Near Eastern politics. The problem is 21st century Israeli politicians, illegal settlers, and other fundamentalists who propose to live by—and kill by—6th century BCE political propaganda.

Jeffrey D. Sachs • September 30, 2024

Me: The above taken from the original article by me: Hezbolla started their Jihad against Israel when they murdered 1,200 Jews and kidnapped and later killed 400 others, so that ultimately, they are responsible for the war which has caused the deaths so far, of all of the Arabs, by the Jews, in retaliation. If Hezbolla had not killed the Jews in the first place, no deaths since could have occurred. I wonder what religious background Hezbolla has to wage war on a peaceful nation, which Israel represented, with this outcome, now seen by all. Israel has the nuclear bomb and will use it if "things" go agaisnt Israel and in that scenario, there won't be any winners - just like if Putin is pushed to go nuclear, too - or for that matter like the Covid vaccines and their intention to murder as many of us as possible, over the next few years - and who is directly behind those Covid Vaccines: AUKUS and WHO?

Iran preparing imminent missile attack against Israel: Senior U.S. official

Barak Ravid

A memorial for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Tehran. Photo: Hossein Beris/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

The U.S. has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel, a senior White House official tells Axios.

The big picture: Tehran has been vowing retaliation after a series of recent Israeli assassinations. The White House believes it is about to begin, and is already warning of "severe consequences" for Iran.

"We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack. A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran," the White House official said.

A senior Israeli official tells Axios the latest intelligence is that the attack will be carried out in the next few hours. The warning from the U.S. came at around noon local time (5am ET), the official said.

A source with direct knowledge said the assessment in Israel and the U.S. is that the scope of the Iranian attack will be similar to Iran's first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory last April. That drone and missile attack was largely repelled by Israel and its partners, led by the U.S.

But another western source with knowledge said unlike in April, Iran is expected to use ballistic missiles that could reach Israel within 12 minutes rather than drones or cruise missiles that allow for more time to prepare a defense and intercept them.

Driving the news: The warnings of an imminent attack came just hours after Israel escalated its conflict with Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia, by launching a ground invasion of southern Lebanon.

Iran has been promising retaliation against Israel for two months, since the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Iran has yet to respond to that attack, and also rebuffed urging from Hezbollah to launch an attack against Israel within the past two weeks, Axios reported.

U.S. and Israeli officials have been concerned that the Israeli ground invasion and the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah — a longtime ally of Iran's supreme leader — would push Iran to change course and get more directly involved to save the militia it has armed and supported for decades.

What they're saying: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened security consultations and said in a statement: "We are in the midst of a campaign against Iran's axis of evil. We must stand together. We will stand firm together in the challenging days ahead."

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Adm. Daniel Hagari said the IDF had been informed by the U.S. of "Iranian preparations to fire missiles at Israel imminently," but that no "air threat from Iran" had yet been detected.

"Our air defense systems are fully prepared and air force jets are patrolling the sky. We are at peak readiness in offense and defense together with our partners from the U.S. and are following the developments in Iran together. An Iranian attack on Israel will have consequences," Hagari said.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken said at the top of his meeting with the foreign minister of Morocco that the U.S. is closely following the situation in the Middle East and is committed to Israel's security.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered no hint of how Iran would respond to Friday's attack that killed Nasrallah and a senior Iranian general beyond saying the "criminal" Israeli government would "regret its actions."

Flashback: Iran launched a massive drone and missile attack against Israel in April in retaliation for another Israeli airstrike that killed a top Iranian general in Syria.

Most of the drones and missiles were intercepted by Israeli, U.S., British, French, Jordanian and Saudi forces outside of Israeli airspace, and there were several injuries in Israel but no fatalities.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Axios