Israel vs Iran

Posted Oct 5, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

The Middle East is far more complicated than the Western Media reports. Quietly, Saudi Arabia and Jordan support Israel, for they see Iran as a threat even to their sovereignty despite their populations often taking the opposite position. Iran is Shite and maintains that the religion should rule, not kings. If Iran were taken down, they would quietly be celebrating.

As the world waits for Israel’s response to Iran, the two main targets remain their nuclear facilities and their energy production. The problem with the nuclear facilities is that Iran has placed them deep under the ground. Israel lacks bunker-type weapons, but the US has such weapons. Suppose they lent them to Israel to attack the underground facilities in Iran. In that case, that will most likely divide the region and perhaps result in China and Russia coming into the area.

Attacking Iran’s oil facilities would send oil rising. The Biden Administration does NOT want that to happen before the election. Hence, we have had this paused response from Israel. Before the election, it would seem that the only major target would be nuclear development. However, this would not terminate their capability and could accelerate their move to nuclear capability.

The Biden Administration has allowed more than 1,000 terrorists to enter the country. As we head into October 7th, we should expect terrorist attacks domestically inside the USA, and Israel will be under pressure to take some action by Monday 7th – the 1st anniversary of the Hammas attack.

