Isle of Man explores facial recognition at entry and exit points and mandatory ID for all residents

By Rhoda Wilson on September 25, 2024

The Isle of Man government is exploring facial recognition technology (“FRT”) and mandatory ID registration for all residents. The reason given for implementing these measures is to fight crime.

The government plans to introduce FRT at air and sea ports, utilising automated number plate recognition (“ANPR”) to secure borders and detect criminals before they enter the island. In addition, the government is considering a mandatory ID registration system for all island residents, not just migrants.

The move comes in response to the growing threat of organised crime including drug trafficking, weapons, modern slavery, immigration abuses and other criminal activities being facilitated through the island’s ports. The ‘Securing Our Island’ strategy aims to address these issues by leveraging modern technologies and strengthening border security.

In a video interview, Jane Poole-Wilson Member of the House of Keys (“MHK”) and Minister for Justice and Home Affairs said that in terms of facial recognition, it will be automated to quickly identify people against a known watchlist of criminals.

Tindle News: Border security and immigration controls, 18 September 2024 (4 mins)

As Poole-Wilson noted in the video above, the FRT will not capture and hold people’s data. And they want this technology to be monitoring everyone so that they can “detect, disrupt and capture criminals.”

Poole-Wilson unnecessarily and repeatedly used the Globalist “sustainable” jargon. So, instead of assuming that she interprets the word “criminal” the same way we would, we should ask: Who will the Government label as a criminal? Are these people who are not complying with the global agenda such as the nefarious UN Agenda 2030’s Global Sustainable Goals? People who refuse to be vaccinated or spread “misinformation” perhaps?

Another point worth being cautious about is the validity of her claim that facial images will not be captured and stored. As we warned in a previous article, we shouldn’t take the technology companies nor, in this case, the Government’s word for it. Let’s consider what Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle and Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer, recently said.

Ellison said: “The police … body cameras … our [Oracle’s] body cameras are simply two lenses attached to a vest [and] attached to the smartphone that you’re wearing … the camera is always on, you don’t turn it on and off, you can’t turn it off to go to the bathroom – ‘Oracle, I need two minutes to take a bathroom break,” then we’ll turn it off. The truth is, we don’t really turn it off. What we do is, we record it so no one can see it [so] that no one can get into that recording without a court order.” (see timestamp 1:08:27 HERE.)

Sources for this article include:

Isle of Man considers FRT and mandatory ID registration to fight crime, Biometric Update, 24 September 2024

Isle of Man security strategy unveiled, Gov.im, 18 September 2024