‘We are at peak readiness in attack and defense,’ an IDF spokesman said.

Iran Preparing Imminent Ballistic Missile Attack on Israel: White House

A truck carries an Iranian “Fattah” hypersonic ballistic missile during the annual military parade marking the anniversary of the outbreak of the devastating 1980–1988 war with Saddam Hussein's Iraq, in Tehran, on Sept. 22, 2023. -/AFP via Getty Images

By Ryan Morgan

10/1/2024

Iran is preparing to “imminently” launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel, according to a senior White House official.

“The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel,” the official said in an email to The Epoch Times.

“We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack. A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran.”

Israeli forces had reported launching cross-border ground raids into Lebanon in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported it remains on high alert for incoming threats but indicated it is not aware of any specific Iranian attack.

“At this stage, we do not recognize an air threat from Iran,” IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday.

“We are at peak readiness in attack and defense.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the Biden administration is watching the situation between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon “very closely.”

Blinken did not directly address the reported Iranian missile threat during the brief remarks ahead of talks with the visiting foreign minister of Morocco.

“The United States is committed to Israel’s defense,” he said. “We’re watching developments, as I said, very carefully at this moment.”

The Israeli military’s Home Front Command issued new safety advisories on Tuesday, ordering schools near the northern border to remain closed and telling residents to limit their public gatherings. The command said northern Israeli residents could go to their places of work so long as they could quickly reach a bomb shelter.

The Home Front Command said residents in and around Haifa, and further south into central Israel, could hold slightly larger public gatherings. Educational activities could also proceed in areas close to bomb shelters.

Addressing Israeli citizens on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu characterized the intensified military actions around the Israel-Lebanon border as a moment of “great achievements and great challenges.”

Netanyahu urged Israelis to closely follow the Home Front Command’s instructions.

“Together we will stand steadfast in the trying days ahead of us. Together we will stand. Together we will fight and together we will win,” Netanyahu said.

Israeli citizens sheltered from a wave of Iranian missiles and drones earlier this year. Iran ordered the April 13 barrage in response to what it concluded was an Israeli airstrike that struck an Iranian diplomatic compound in Damascus, Syria on April 1.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

