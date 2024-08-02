Insurers' Rules and AI for Preauthorization "Ethically Nuts," Says Ethicist

Arthur L. Caplan, PhD

DISCLOSURES | July 31, 2024

Hi. I'm Art Caplan. I'm at the Division of Medical Ethics at New York University Grossman School of Medicine in New York City.

There are many things screwy with our healthcare system. Many of you watching this are dealing with bureaucracy, paperwork, all sorts of constraints, restraints, and requirements that sometimes make the practice of medicine, or even nursing, difficult.

I don't think I've seen anything screwier, from a moral point of view, than the system we have that allows for preauthorization by third-party payers, or insurers, in order to give care to patients. It's pretty clear that a third-party payer has a conflict of interest. It's simple: They don't want to spend money.

Their goal as profit-making companies is to reduce what it is that they're going to authorize. That clearly is driving how the preauthorization process works. We're not getting a neutral review by third parties of the appropriateness of treatment recommendations or somebody saying, this is the standard of care and this is what ought to happen.

We're letting the people who have the pocketbooks and the wallets have prior approval of what the doctor thinks is correct. That is really not the way to practice medicine.

We now have more evidence about what really is going on. A doctor was recently interviewed by ProPublica and said that she had worked for Cigna as a reviewer. Basically, the message she got from that insurer was to speed it up, go fast, and basically "deny, deny, deny" when she got requests. Those are her words, not mine.

We get a peek under the tent of how this works, and Dr Day is basically saying she had to leave because she just didn't feel that it was evidence-driven. It was driven by concerns about who's going to lose money or make money.

If you want to check to see whether something is appropriate, the question becomes, who ought to do prior review?

Who does it now? Sometimes doctors. Sometimes nurses who aren't in the specialty where the request is coming in for preapproval. I've even seen situations where some companies use nurses in other countries, such as the Philippines, to do preapproval. They send them information, like a clip, to use to deny things that basically is boilerplate language, whatever the request is.

Looming up now, some insurers are starting to think, well, maybe artificial intelligence could do it. Just review the written request, trigger certain responses on the part of the artificial intelligence — it can deny the claims just as well as a human — and maybe it's even cheaper to set up that system for the insurer.

This is ethically nuts. We need to have a system where doctors' judgments drive what patients get. You listen to doctors, as I do, about preapproval access and they say patients sometimes give up trying to get what they think is needed. Continuity of care is interrupted if they have to keep making requests all the time.

There are adverse events when the thing that the doctor thought was most appropriate isn't approved and something else is used that is less safe or less efficacious. It isn't in patient interest to have the person with the wallet saying, this is what we think you need, and then having unqualified people or even automated intelligence with no accountability and no transparency get involved in preauthorization.

This system costs us money because middlemen are doing all this work. It basically becomes one of the huge scandals, in my view, of our health system, that doctors don't ultimately decide what the patient needs. A preauthorizing third party or robot, without transparency, without accountability, and behind closed doors second-guesses what's going on.

I'm Art Caplan at the Division of Medical Ethics at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine.

