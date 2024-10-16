Weather modification is real and can have both unintended or intended consequences

By Lance D Johnson // Oct 14, 2024

In the past two weeks, two of the most intense hurricanes have crisscrossed the Gulf of Mexico; one leaving behind a trail of devastation through the Appalachian Mountains, and the other threatening millions of lives in the low-lying, heavily populated western side of Florida. The federal government’s lackluster response to these historic hurricanes has alarmed many people across the country, prompting questions about ulterior motives. A wave of grassroots charity across the nation has exposed the Federal Emergency Management Agency as inferior, counterproductive to the recovery of communities stricken by these unnatural disasters.

Geoengineering can be used as a weapon

In recent years, the concept of chemtrails, geoengineering, and weather modification has shifted from the fringes of conspiracy theory into mainstream conversation. With the U.S. government’s revealing its “Five Year Geoengineering Study Plan," and the USDA's detailed report on cloud seeding, it is becoming increasingly clear that weather modification is not merely theoretical; it is a reality.

Weather modification (cloud seeding) has been used in the past to increase rainfall totals, and experiments have been conducted to alter the paths of storms. Historically, the U.S. military has used weather modification against foreign enemies. Are current hurricanes influenced by weather modification from corporate, multinational business interests, or perhaps government operations, foreign or domestic? Are forces of evil using weather modification to harm Americans?

The lack of widespread discourse around geoengineering raises alarms. U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and others have voiced concerns over governmental control of weather, calling for increased scrutiny of all entities involved in these weather modification programs.

Cloud seeding has been used for nefarious reasons in the past

Cloud seeding, the most common form of geoengineering, involves releasing substances such as silver iodide and potassium iodide into the atmosphere to encourage precipitation. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) describes the process as one that disrupts natural cloud evolution to artificially create rain. On their website, they detail the nine types of weather modification, which does include ionization and lasers.

As of April, there are 42 operational cloud seeding projects across the U.S., with plans for an additional 200 stations by next season, driven by stakeholders from agriculture to insurance companies seeking to mitigate weather-related losses. The North American Weather Modification Council notes that a variety of entities, including municipal governments and private corporations, engage in cloud seeding. Weather modification can also be used to divert precipitation away from certain areas. One company in England sells pricey cloud seeding services to wealthy couples to ensure they get perfect weather on their wedding day.

Historically, cloud seeding has been used for nefarious purposes, like the U.S. military’s Operation Popeye during the Vietnam War. This covert program aimed to extend monsoon seasons over strategic routes, severely disrupting enemy supply lines through artificially induced flooding. The Pentagon later deemed these operations “outstandingly successful,” despite their collateral damage to civilians and military personnel alike.

An example of geoengineering that had unintended consequences is Project Cirrus in 1947. This geoengineering operation dispersed large amounts of dry ice into the clouds to encourage precipitation. The idea was to stimulate the formation of ice crystals, which could then lead to rain. The project stalled the hurricane temporarily but inadvertently redirected the hurricane into Georgia.

For decades, the federal government has claimed that geoengineering is a conspiracy theory; however, in recent years, the government has come clean about these operations and now promotes them as a way to "combat climate change.” Now that these experiments are out in the open, concerns about safety, ethics and public oversight have arisen.

Prominent environmentalist Robert Kennedy Jr. argues that powerful figures, including Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum, have "hijacked geoengineering" to further agendas that prioritize social control rather than genuine solutions to environmental challenges. "They aggravate the problem then sell us the solution," Kennedy asserts, highlighting the potential risks of unchecked technological interventions.

Internationally, over 52 countries are actively engaged in weather modification programs, raising concerns about the geopolitical ramifications of such technologies. Nations like China and Russia have developed advanced capabilities for altering weather, potentially using these techniques as tools of hybrid warfare.

For a more detailed look into weather modification over the decades, read the The Gateway Pundit's latest deep dive into the issue. https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/

