In the land of the blind, the one eyed person is KQing.

The Covid vaccines were injected from 2020 and now in late 2024 people have had, in many cases, many injections of these vaccines and I expect to see more and eventually many more cases of people with brain fog, as a result of these vaccines, which they volunteered to have, injected into them.

In that scenario, perhaps at some time in the future, people will be standing or sitting around, totally incapacitated, because of the brain fog they now have, to the extent they won't be able to feed or toilet themselves and only those of us who have refused vaccines will still be able to function independently and without any difficulty, bearing in mind that the past 4 years is nothing, time wise, when you think of the potential longer life we will enjoy as we get older, but for the brain dead, which those with brain fog will eventually become, they won't be much good for anything else, other than staring into space, lost and without any cohesive thought about what they must, might, should do, in order to function independently of we, the not vaccinated.

I foresee interesting times ahead - in terms of extermination of a species, these vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer appear to have played an important part - I wonder what the next stage of our evolution will look like, when for the vaccinated at least, they don't seem to have one, because of the vaccines they volunteered to have.

if this whole vaccines thing was the deliberate extermination of our species for another species to take over, or the Great Reset to reduce our species to a much smaller number, then I would say the loss of our planet and our species is well in hand to occur within the next 5 to 10 years on the outside, without a shot being fired and zero resistance, for that overall picture to occur - we having been misdirected by other wars and other events, to lose track of the main picture, whatever that eventually turns out to be.

The bottom line being, that if the majority of our species has brain fog after vaccines, which seems to be a plausible final event, what then for them and our species as a whole, when for the majority of us, they are unable to function in any capacity at all?

Can this be a slam dunk intended for the intentional Great Reset and the end result which is starting to take effect and become noticeable, which cannot be stopped or changed and the final outcome, inevitable now, for the stupid, or brain dead, Human Rubbish, who complied with the vaccines mandate?