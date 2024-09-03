In 2021, the COVID vaccine hit the market. In my opinion, everything we witnessed with it mirrors what happened in each of the previously listed tragedies.

I mentioned this history because at the time each of these happened, the medical profession and public were struck by the explosion of these new diseases (and their immense social cost) but before long, became acclimated to them and forgot they had ever emerged in the first place. This in turn, I would argue is exactly what is now happening from the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Harms of Vaccination

There is a large body of evidence suggesting vaccines are either solely responsible for, or one of the primary things responsible for the tsunami of chronic illness which has followed their ever-increasing adoption.

Unfortunately, while there is a great deal of evidence suggesting a problem exists, the effects of the vaccine schedule have never been formally studied in a clinical trial, nor will agencies like the CDC (which insist vaccines are safe and effective) make their data sets available which could answer the question. This in turn suggests that either:

•No evidence exists of the harms of vaccination and it has simply not been a priority to formally publish that data (which is odd given how much effort blocking all the lawsuits requesting them to takes).

•There is some evidence vaccines are harmful, and there are concerns this data could be misinterpreted to suggest vaccines are much more harmful than they are.

•The existing evidence shows (or would show) that vaccines are incredibly dangerous.

I personally believe the final point is the most likely explanation as:

1. Numerous clinical trials of individual vaccines (e.g., the HPV vaccine) show that vaccines cause many of the same disorders (e.g., a myriad of autoimmune conditions) that have increased in parallel to the number of doses of the vaccine one receives (e.g., the second shot is almost always more likely to cause a severe reaction than the first). This in turn suggests that taking a large number of vaccines (presently the ever increasing CDC schedule gives children 90 before they turn 18) puts them at risk for developing chronic disease.

Note: there are numerous cases reports of children becoming permanently disabled after receiving a higher than normal number of vaccines simultaneously (e.g., at a visit where they also get caught up on missing doses), and conversely, many have observed spacing vaccines out rather than giving them all together lowers the likelihood of a severe reactions (e.g., autism) from vaccination.

2. Despite relentless attempts to keep them from emerging, there are numerous retrospective studies of large medical datasets which each show vaccination results in a significantly increased incidence of chronic disease (e.g., a recent study of 99 million people showed the COVID vaccines were 2-7 times more likely than a typical vaccine to cause a variety of life-threatening illnesses).

3. Established mechanisms exist to explain how many different vaccines could all cause similar injuries to their recipients (each of which are discussed here).

4. Numerous independently conducted studies attempting to assess this question have all found childhood vaccination increases the rates of chronic illness.

5. I periodically learn of medical practices that have low rates of vaccination and also have much lower rates of chronic illness in their patients.

6. Many colleagues and I frequently observe what we believe to be the harms of vaccination in our patients.

Note: I personally know many trained observers who can have a high degree of accuracy in identifying unvaccinated children. The approaches they use are discussed at the end of this article.

Vaccine Injury Datasets

There is effectively an embargo on publishing any research critical of vaccinations (e.g., no one will give you permission to conduct a trial where some don’t vaccinate because “denying children life-saving vaccines is unethical,” no one will give you data that already exists, and no one will ever publish a study that is critical of vaccination). Nonetheless, people find ways to get around this embargo.

To illustrate, a study was recently conducted in which unvaccinated women were placed in the proximity of COVID vaccinated individuals, which demonstrated that COVID vaccine shedding (discussed further here) was real as those women developed menstrual abnormalities. The group that conducted that study has been trying for months to get the study published in a peer-reviewed journal, but it is unclear if the embargo will ever be lifted for them.

Paul Thomas - From a Midwestern Doctor