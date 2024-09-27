If at first you don’t succeed, jab, jab and jab again

By

Roger Watson

September 26, 2024

IF DOING the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity, then the world of vaccinology has entered the realm of madness. If nobody puts a halt to it, we will soon see more mRNA vaccines being made available and, it seems, any excuse is good enough to roll out another barrel of life-threatening gunk. This time it is the H5N1 virus, so-called ‘bird flu’, which is being named in evidence.

H5N1 can be a nasty virus (unlike Covid-19). It is claimed to kill approximately 50 per cent of those who contract it. You would think this would have led to vast swathes of deaths across the world; when in fact from the 18 months since the start of 2023 only 463 have been recorded, most of whom were people with close proximity to infected birds. Like Covid, however, it is likely that the figures have been inflated and that many of the deaths were iatrogenic. Most of those who died in Vietnam in 2003/2004, for example, were intubated and given ribavirin and in some cases the link to birds was decidedly tenuous, as Paula Jardine reported earlier this year in her account of what she concluded to be the great bird flu myth. This raises the question of whether, in the year since 2023 to date, even 0.00000579 percent of the world population has been killed by bird flu.

However we are still told we need another vaccine using mRNA technology to see our way through this (fabricated?) crisis. According to a press release from GlobalData, mRNA vaccines will ‘lead next-generation efforts to combat H5N1 amid (the) global outbreaks’ they warn of. It gets worse. For the hubris and lying associated with this claim is staggering. The press release says that the aim is ‘to replicate the success achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic’ and that ‘the rapid development and potential efficacy seen during the COVID-19 pandemic signal a significant shift in the H5N1 vaccine landscape’. Straw man fallacy springs to mind.

Quite how GlobalData assess the ‘success’ of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines is hard to fathom, unless it is based solely on the speed with which they can be produced and money can accumulate in the coffers of Big Pharma. They surely cannot be referring to the absolute risk ratios of Covid-19 vaccines which hovered, across the board of the various vaccines, at less than 1 per cent. On that basis they cannot even claim that ‘the operation was a complete success, but the patient died’.

Which brings us nicely to that other measure of vaccine success, safety. Naturally, the vaccines were promoted as being completely safe, despite the fact that when people indicated the potential damage of existing vaccines, the response was invariably ‘no medication is 100 per cent safe’. And the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines are demonstrably unsafe.

We at TCW have repeatedly pointed to it, but the evidence for Covid-19 vaccine harms has now gone ‘mainstream’. From the belly of the beast itself, the peer-reviewed journal Vaccine which is published by Elsevier, always ‘on message’ about the benefits of vaccines and has an impact factor of 5.5 (that’s good!), comes a report of how Covid-19 vaccines sharply raise the risk of death or heart failure. Vaccine could be considered the place every vaccinologist wants to publish (but often fails) and the journal editors and, indeed, the publisher will not have taken the decision lightly to publish this revelation which runs counter to the Covid-19 narrative. It should be emphasised that most patients in the study reported had received either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines.

Covid Vaccines Sharply Raise Risk of Death or Heart Failure, Major New P…Will JonesBeing vaccinated against Covid sharply increased the risk heart attack patients would die or suffer heart failur…

It seems that the relentless campaign to promote the production and inevitable distribution and coercion to take mRNA vaccines is completely uncoupled, you could say ‘unhinged’, from the accumulating evidence regarding Covid-19 mRNA vaccine harms. For the companies that produce the mRNA vaccines and global misanthropists such as Bill Gates who stand to profit from them, the facts must never get in the way of a good story. Sadly, for thousands of recipients of mRNA vaccines worldwide, the story is over.

TCW

Me: They are NOT mRNA vaccines, that is natural - these vaccines are synthetic, made in a laboratory, never existed at any time previously, which is how they get to be patented AND they are ModRNA DNA vaccines which change your Human Genome and DNA in 6 hours from injection, according to a Swedish Study, making you a new species "Trans Humans" with zero Rights of any kind.