While working on the Czech Republic data I went blind in my right eye

I was just sitting at the computer typing and the text starting getting wavy. An hour later, most of my vision in my right eye vanished. I may never get it back.

Steve Kirsch

Jul 24

My vision was fine at 3pm today. This was my right eye at 4:30pm July 23, 2024. Most of my vision is gone.

Nearly all the vision is gone in my right eye.

I wasn’t doing anything special, just computing MRR’s on the Czech Republic data that I’ve written about before using the time-series data I enhanced to count by brand.

I need to take some time off to address this, but hope to be back soon.

In the meantime, I’ll be working with others to complete the analysis (and the rebuttals to all the attacks) and get it published in the peer-reviewed scientific literature.

My colleagues and I have looked into all the attacks and we find that they all fail to provide a credible alternate hypothesis. They basically say “It could have been SES and you can’t rule it out” or “comorbidities were higher in Moderna in some months!”

For example, the comorbidity ratio varied by a huge amount in the months where the most vaccines were rolled out, but the triangle plot shows the MRR’s were always at unacceptable levels of safety including when the comorbidities favored Moderna. In fact the MRR was the highest when the comorbidity ratio was the lowest (in Jan) which of course is opposite to their hypothesis.

Triangle plot. Y is date of shot. x is month of death. For all 110 combinations with sufficient data to be above the noise, Moderna was a disaster.

Also, I enhanced the time series analysis to add analysis by brand so I can calculate the MRRs from the time series data and they were amazingly consistent for every age range where there was sufficient data (see the “brand” spreadsheet in the analysis directory).

Hopefully, others will continue what I started.

If you think the vaccines are safe, you’ll find a way to discount what the Czech data says, e.g., “Kirsch could not prove this wasn’t due to something we can’t identify.” They cannot provide an alternative hypothesis that better fits the data. And they can’t point to anything that RULES OUT the possibility that the vaccines are too deadly to be used.

If you realize vaccines are deadly, this data makes it devastatingly clear you are right because all the attacks do not hold up under scrutiny: the data is gold standard, the method is simple, and the results are amazing consistent with each other (1.3X higher mortality) and with MANY other studies.

I hope to be back very soon.

Steve Kirsch

Me: Steve had two Moderna vaccines at the start of the vaccines roll out, as did all of his family, until he was warned off the vaccines and began this, his opposition to them.

Good Luck Steve from me.