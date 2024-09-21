I thought I’d posted enough today - then these pearls came in and I thought I should post them on - QUICK: EU Parliament Issuing a Virtual Declaration of War on Russia

Posted Sep 20, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling on EU countries to lift all restrictions on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia immediately. The US has just issued warnings to Americans on their travel advisory. They now warn Americans to be cautious about traveling to popular European destinations like Italy and the United Kingdom. You should now “exercise increased caution” or “Level 2″ alert category, ” a serious warning level.

Europe is controlled by the Neocons, who dominate NATO. They are getting much more aggressive, and they seem to hope that forcing Russia to attack anyone in Europe will force the USA under Article 5 to enter what will become a nuclear war.

In response, the Duma Speaker in Russia has reacted, according to Vyacheslav Volodin:

“What the European Parliament is demanding leads to a world war with nuclear weapons,

if something like that happens, Russia will respond firmly with more powerful weapons.”

Ukraine_Hryvnia W Array 9 20 24

This has come on the Panic Cycle in Ukraine and the Directional Change for next week. Europe seems to be betting on the fact that Putin will not nuke anyone. My fear, I will restate, is that the Russian Neocons will overthrow Putin and respond. This is not how you play poker with the entire world’s lives.

Americans NEED to exit NATO ASAP – EU is Irresponsible

Me: Fine advice, but the question I ask is will NATO nuke Russia first to invoke nuclear war?