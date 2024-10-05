Proof that the covid-19 vaccine causes mental illness

By Rhoda Wilson on October 5, 2024

Dr. Vernon Coleman highlights a study published in June 2024 that proves covid “vaccines” cause psychiatric disorders. A study that very few doctors see to have noticed.

The study set out to investigate psychiatric adverse events from covid vaccinations. The authors recruited 50% of the Seoul-resident population randomly selected from the Korean National Health Insurance Service (KNHIS) claims database on 1 January 2021, resulting in a total of 2,027,353 participants. The participants were divided into two groups according to covid-19 vaccination status: vaccinated and non-vaccinated.

The study found that covid vaccination increased the risks of depression, anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders, and sleep disorders.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

I’ve reported this before, but very few doctors seem to have noticed so I’ll try again.

There is now clear, indisputable evidence showing that the covid-19 vaccine causes mental (as well as physical) illness.

In a scientific paper entitled `Psychiatric adverse events following covid-19 vaccination: a population based cohort study in Seoul, South Korea’ the authors concluded that covid-19 vaccination “increased the risks of depression, anxiety, dissociation, stress-related and somatoform disorders and sleep disorders.”

The authors warned that “special cautions are necessary for administering additional covid-19 vaccinations to populations vulnerable to psychiatric adverse events.”

The study involved a randomly selected 50% of the population residing in Seoul, a total of 4,348,412 people (excluding those under 20 years of age), [2,027,353] were involved in the study which compared those who had been vaccinated with those who had not.

If you find me any scientific study performed by a vaccine manufacturer which involved over four million people I will eat my second best hat.

I repeat: any doctor or nurse still giving the covid-19 vaccine should be arrested and they should lose their licences to practice. The covid-19 vaccine does not do what it is intended to do but does cause a wide range of physical and mental disorders (most of which I warned about on this website in 2020).

Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc

Me: All Doctors and Nurses are in the pay of big Pharma and are "Sales Representatives for them and if they don't do as Big Pharma orders them to, they lose their licenses to practice "medicine", as must be obvious to you, by now

After reading the stuff I and others have published on this substack, you would have to have a mental disorder to have vaccines in the first place - it is to be hoped then, that the vaccines make you better, but of what, that is the question?