Hurricane Helene leaves millions without power and dozens dead… and the post-storm situation is only getting worse

By Kevin Hughes // Oct 02, 2024

The southeastern U.S. is in crisis following the destruction wrought by Hurricane Helene across several states. The hurricane left millions of people without power and forced anxious families to line up at gas stations for fuel.

The chaos has even led to increases in crime, including at least one recorded instance of a group of people attempting to steal a generator. The confirmed death toll for Hurricane Helene rose to at least 177 people as of Wednesday, October 2, as recovery efforts continue. (Related: BREAKING: Hurricane Helene leaves at least 40 dead, 4.4 million people with no electricity or cell service.)

At least 2.5 million customers across South and North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Virginia have at least temporarily lost power because of the storm. In Augusta, Georgia, footage spreading on social media showed cars lining up for miles at gas stations, waiting to fill up their tanks. Social media users reported that a Kroger in the city had to close down because it no longer had any food to sell.

The depressing sights have left Americans wondering where the federal government is to help.

"Many people are stranded with little to nothing. WHERE IS [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] FEMA? What are government officials doing? There is no WATER!" a social media user asked.

Power in Augusta is only expected to be restored on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the earliest. Photos circulating on social media show the terrible destruction Hurricane Helen wrought on the city, with downed power lines and uprooted trees blocking roads.

Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Florida

Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm last week, hitting into Florida's Big Bend area with winds speeds of over 140 miles per hour. From there, the storm made its way north into Georgia.

"What it looks like from the air is it looks like a tornado went off it looks like a bomb went off. And it's not just here, it looks like this from here all the way to Augusta," said Gov. Brian Kemp during aerial observations of the damage on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Georgia Power Co. CEO Kim Greene said: "This is certainly going to be multiple days of outage."

From Georgia, Hurricane Helene weakened as it continued to move north, but it still released torrential rains on the Carolinas and Tennessee, causing extensive flooding and even some landslides.

Western North Carolina found itself cut off as roads, along with Interstate 40, were forced to close due to flooding.

In rural Unicoi County in eastern Tennessee, extensive flooding resulted in rescue operations, including helicopter evacuations of several dozens of patients and staff from the rooftop of a small, rural hospital.

Rescue activities extended into Saturday, Sept. 28, in Buncombe County, North Carolina, where parts of Asheville were underwater. "It's not that we [were] not prepared, but this is going to another level. To say this caught us off guard would be an understatement," Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said.

Me: Biden recently said he would not provide any "after hurricane financial relief" because he has spent the money propping up Zelensky, Israel and Taiwan from a military perspective. Go Democrats go, as I reported on my substack a few days ago.

Martin Armstrong says: Americans come last – ALWAYS!!!!!!

Posted Oct 3, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

The Biden Administration, under the Neocons’ control, has sent Ukraine $24.4 billion. The Ukrainian population is about 28 million, minus all the ethnic Russians in the Donbas, which would be about 42 million combined. That means the Biden Administration has sent the equivalent of $871 per person, but it does not go to the people. If we subtract the 8 million that fled and live in the EU, it will be $1,200 per person in Ukraine. FEMA has been generous and is handing $750 to the homes impacted by this storm, Helene.

Biden is paying all the salaries and pensions of those in the Ukraine government. He is handing $9,000 per illegal alien he has let in to vote Democrat so they can screw everyone who has voted against the Democrats.

I stated that I went to bed with my two dogs, and we slept the night. Some commented on how I could possibly sleep through the night. This was not a direct hit. Just about everyone I have spoken to, their insurance companies are denying all claims because they say this was not caused by wind. This was a tidal surge – not wind. So I could sleep. There was now a howling sound. I woke up, and my house was fine, but 4 feet deep sand was by the end of my driveway. This area has NEVER been flooded. Nobody has ever seen a storm of this nature. It was 150 miles offshore from me.

All election appliances are out on the street. Pinellas County has just closed the dump, for it is full. There is now nowhere to go. The streets are full of everyone’s beds and belongings. Many have lost everything. Because I had a generator, some neighbors came here just to charge their phones.

Some restaurants that have survived offer free food to those with nothing. And This Biden Administration offered them $750 when the insurance companies denied all claims? They are handing free healthcare to illegal aliens to make sure they vote to ensure the Democrats can fine destroy America since they are firming in the clutches of the Neocons who want to rule the world.

The United States CAN NOT survive divided in this manner