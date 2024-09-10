How Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito could tip the election to Donald Trump

Right-wing Supreme Court justices including Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito have been caught pocketing a total of more than $4 million in gifts, luxury trips, and other payouts from right-wing billionaires.

Now these same justices may be in a position to throw the 2024 election to Donald Trump. In fact, they’ve already started putting their thumb on the scales for Trump (more on that below).

Voters have a right to know who’s putting money in the justices’ pockets just as they should know who’s funding the candidates’ campaigns.

That’s why The Intercept is exposing the web of connections between big money, the radical far right, and the Supreme Court.

Time and again during this election cycle, the Supreme Court has stepped in to boost Trump’s chances of regaining the White House — perhaps most notoriously by handing him total criminal immunity for crimes committed as part of his official acts and blocking any chance that he could stand trial for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election before Election Day.

Then, last month, the Supreme Court gave the state of Arizona the green light to begin enforcing a 2022 law requiring that voters provide proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

The unsigned order, which was issued on a 5-4 vote, contradicted a previous ruling which found that requiring such documents violated the National Voter Registration Act. The order also flagrantly violated the Supreme Court precedent known as the Purcell principle, which bars courts from altering election rules so close to an election that it may create voter confusion.

Other legal battles are already bubbling up through the system, including a fight over new rules passed by the Georgia Board of Elections that allow county officials to block or delay certification of election results based on unproven allegations of voter fraud.

With the Supreme Court already showing its sympathy for Trump, it’s vital that we continue investigating the web of connections between the justices, far-right activists, and Republican billionaires.

But in this era of newsroom layoffs and shutdowns, we’re counting on our community of readers to help keep our reporters on the Supreme Court beat.