Hillary Clinton Wants to Kill Social Media

Posted Oct 10, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

Hillary Clinton believes that free speech is a severe threat to the establishment’s control, or what the socialists call their version of democracy. Clinton appeared on CNN over the weekend, where she urged for stricter guidelines on social media platforms or “we lose total control.”

The mockingbird media cannot control the narrative on social media. Individual platforms may silence the opposition and few channels exist where the public can openly and honestly express their opinions. Legacy media journalists are beholden to the same narrative and reporting the actual news is not their intended purpose. It’s why the likes of George Soros have bought up as many radio stations as possible. They can control the narrative when they control the “news,” but the people on the ground reporting what they’re seeing and completely dismantling the narrative have made it difficult for the establishment to blind the public to the truth.

Hillary Clinton said that “national action” is needed. “Sadly, our Congress has been dysfunctional when it comes to addressing these threats to our children,” she added, saying that restricting free speech should be “at the top of every legislative political agenda.”

“We should be, in my view, repealing something called Section 230, which gave, you know, platforms on the internet immunity because they were thought to be just pass-throughs, that they shouldn’t be judged for the content that is posted,” Clinton said. “But we now know that that was an overly simple view, that if the platforms, whether it’s Facebook or Twitter/X or Instagram or TikTok, whatever they are, if they don’t moderate and monitor the content, we lose total control,” she continued. “And it’s not just the social and psychological affects, it’s real life.”

Again, very few online platforms exist that permit free speech. Clinton believes that the platforms themselves should be penalized for permitting open dialogue. She wants the government to have the ability to monitor our online interactions and control what we share to control our opinions.

Now, Kamala Harris has already stated she is open to reviewing Section 230, and Walz implemented a monitoring force in Minnesota to restrict speech and movement during COVID. Clinton previously said that Americans who share “misinformation” should be prosecuted as criminals. COVID was only a few years ago when we saw major outlets deplatform anyone who questioned the pandemic. Their conspiracies and misinformation were all proven true but the damage had been done. They even managed to deplatform a sitting president from social media.

The masses could care less about Hillary Clinton’s opinion, but Harris and Walz are tuning into her tricks and are prepared to implement these measures. They will also need to control the narrative as the economy turns down, the war cycle picks up, and the people become utterly disgruntled with governments worldwide.