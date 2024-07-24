hepatic encephalopathy Treatable Condition Misdiagnosed as Dementia in Almost 13% of Cases

Marilynn Larkin

July 23, 2024

Patients with dementia may instead have hepatic encephalopathy (HE) and should be screened with the Fibrosis-4 (FIB-4) index for cirrhosis, one of the main causes of the condition, new research suggests.

The study of more than 68,000 individuals in the general population diagnosed with dementia between 2009 and 2019 found that almost 13% had FIB-4 scores indicative of cirrhosis and potential HE.

The findings, recently published online in The American Journal of Medicine, corroborate and extend the researchers' previous work, which showed that about 10% of US veterans with a dementia diagnosis may in fact have HE.

"We need to increase awareness that cirrhosis and related brain complications are common, silent, but treatable when found," corresponding author Jasmohan Bajaj, MD, of Virginia Commonwealth University and Richmond VA Medical Center, Richmond, Virginia, told Medscape Medical News. "Moreover, these are being increasingly diagnosed in older individuals."

"Cirrhosis can also predispose patients to liver cancer and other complications, so diagnosing it in all patients is important, regardless of the HE-dementia connection," he said.

FIB-4 Is Key

Bajaj and colleagues analyzed data from 72 healthcare centers on 68,807 nonveteran patients diagnosed with dementia at two or more physician visits between 2009 and 2019. Patients had no prior cirrhosis diagnosis, the mean age was 73 years, 44.7% were men, and 78% were White.

The team measured the prevalence of two high FIB-4 scores (> 2.67 and > 3.25), selected for their strong predictive value for advanced cirrhosis. Researchers also examined associations between high scores and multiple comorbidities and demographic factors.

Alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), and platelet labs were collected up to 2 years after the index dementia diagnosis because they are used to calculate FIB-4.

The mean FIB-4 score was 1.78, mean ALT was 23.72 U/L, mean AST was 27.42 U/L, and mean platelets were 243.51 × 109/µL.

A total of 8683 participants (12.8%) had a FIB-4 score > 2.67 and 5185 (7.6%) had a score > 3.25.

In multivariable logistic regression models, FIB-4 > 3.25 was associated with viral hepatitis (odds ratio [OR], 2.23), congestive heart failure (OR,1.73), HIV (OR, 1.72), male gender (OR, 1.42), alcohol use disorder (OR, 1.39), and chronic kidney disease (OR, 1.38).

FIB-4 > 3.25 was inversely associated with White race (OR, 0.76) and diabetes (OR, 0.82).

The associations were similar when using a threshold score of > 2.67.

"With the aging population, including those with cirrhosis, the potential for overlap between hepatic encephalopathy and dementia has risen and should be considered in the differential diagnosis," the authors wrote. "Undiagnosed cirrhosis and potential hepatic encephalopathy can be a treatable cause of or contributor towards cognitive impairment in patients diagnosed with dementia."

Providers should use the FIB-4 index as a screening tool to detect cirrhosis in patients with dementia, they concluded.

The team's next steps will include investigating barriers to the use of FIB-4 among practitioners, Bajaj said.

Incorporating use of the FIB-4 index into screening guidelines "with input from all stakeholders, including geriatricians, primary care providers, and neurologists…would greatly expand the diagnosis of cirrhosis and potentially HE in dementia patients," Bajaj said.

The study had a few limitations, including the selected centers in the cohort database, lack of chart review to confirm diagnoses in individual cases, and the use of a modified FIB-4, with age capped at 65 years.

'Easy to Miss'

Commenting on the research for Medscape Medical News, Nancy Reau, MD, section chief of hepatology at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, said that it is easy for physicians to miss asymptomatic liver disease that could progress and lead to cognitive decline.

"Most of my patients are already labeled with liver disease; however, it is not uncommon to receive a patient from another specialist who felt their presentation was more consistent with liver disease than the issue they were referred for," she said.

Still, even in metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease, which affects nearly one third of the population, the condition isn't advanced enough in most patients to cause symptoms similar to those of dementia, said Reau, who was not associated with the study.

"It is more important for specialists in neurology to exclude liver disease and for hepatologists or gastroenterologists to be equipped with tools to exclude alternative explanations for neurocognitive presentations," she said. "It is important to not label a patient as having HE and then miss alternative explanations."

"Every presentation has a differential diagnosis. Using easy tools like FIB-4 can make sure you don't miss liver disease as a contributing factor in a patient that presents with neurocognitive symptoms," Reau said.

This work was partly supported by grants from Department of Veterans Affairs merit review program and the National Institutes of Health's National Center for Advancing Translational Science. Bajaj and Reau reported no conflicts of interest.

Marilynn Larkin, MA, is an award-winning medical writer and editor whose work has appeared in numerous publications, including Medscape Medical News and its sister publication MDedge, The Lancet (where she was a contributing editor), and Reuters Health.

Medscape