Has Russia Deployed Its Nuclear Subs to Britain & USA?

Posted Sep 16, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

QUESTION: Has Russia stationed its nuclear subs around Britain and the USA?

ANSWER: Yes. In response to handing long-range missiles to Ukraine, on September 12th, Russia deployed its Project 885 “Yasen” Class subs with Zircon Hypersonic Missiles. As I have said, I have met with members of Congress and they said the risk of war was with China – not Russia. I have explained that they are being pointed in the opposite direction so the Neocons have free reign.

I do not think that the press is telling the full story here and how the West is pushing Russia to war. Putin has been the ONLY adult in the room. He has been patient. I fear that our model on Russian Revolutions will turn in October. If the Russian Neocons remove Putin, then our Neocons will get their wish – World War III. The question is, will they survive? They could take out London and Washington in a matter of minutes.

Will our Politicians Ever Wake Up? Who does this war benefit?

Me: you hear or see a nuclear blast - find somewhere flat outside and lay flat on your stomach with your feet pointing towards the blast and cover your head with your arms and stay that way until the nuclear blast and radiation has passed over you - you will survive a nuclear blast, because these blasts are not at ground level, but several feet up, for greater coverage.