Kamala Harris Reducing the population will enable children to breathe clean air and drink clean water

By Rhoda Wilson on August 3, 2024

The Biden administration immediately came to the rescue to minimise the effects of a recent shocking gaffe. Not by Joe Biden but by US President hopeful Kamala Harris.

In her recent speech at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland, Harris said that a reduced population could combat climate change. “When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water,” Harris said to the applauding audience.

The White House immediately released a transcript of the speech where the word “population” was crossed out and “pollution” was added in brackets to imply that this was what the “VP really intended to say.”

Did you hear that? Listen again pic.twitter.com/Uh2gyL9mIZ

— TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 22, 2024

FactCheck.org even confirmed that the video where the VP said “reduce population” was real and not deepfake.

Harris’s video has been spread and gone viral. A comment on a post that shared the video said, “If they want to reduce population, we definitely should start with them.”

The above is an excerpt from the article titled ‘Shocking: Harris wants to reduce the POPULATION to achieve clean air and water’ published by Natural News.