Hamas, with funding and arms from Iran, conducted mass slaughter, rape, torture, and kidnapping of civilians in Israel on October 7th. And its leaders have vowed that the horrific terrorist attacks of October 7th will be repeated again and again.

But Israel is portrayed as the villainous aggressor for conducting counter-military operations against the terrorists in Gaza so that Hamas will not be capable of making good on their threat ever again. And the so-called “international community” has condemned Israel for going after Hamas leaders whenever and wherever the opportunity presents itself, including within the borders of the number one state sponsor of terrorism, Iran.

Hezbollah, with funding and arms from Iran, has launched multiple rockets into Israel, including most recently an Iranian-supplied rocket that murdered twelve children who were innocently playing soccer in a Druze town located in the Golan Heights area of northern Israel. But Israel is again portrayed as the villainous aggressor for conducting a precise strike in the outskirts of Beirut that took out Hezbollah’s top commander Fu’ad Shukr who had the blood of Israelis and Americans on his hands.

The Spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres pinned the blame on Israel for the escalation of violence in the region at his daily press briefing on July 31st. “The Secretary-General believes that the attacks we have seen in South Beirut and Teheran represent a dangerous escalation,” he declared.

The Secretary General has it all backwards.

Iran and its terrorist proxies - Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis, etc. - are entirely responsible for the “dangerous escalation” that Secretary General Guterres laments.

Hamas started this vicious cycle of violence with its unprovoked, genocidal attack on Israeli soil on October 7th. Israel responded to the invasion by the Hamas terrorists who broke a ceasefire to launch their genocidal rampage.

The war could have been confined to Gaza. Israel did not initiate a war against Hezbollah or the Houthis. But Hezbollah and the Houthis decided anyway to help out their fellow terrorists in a show of “solidarity.” They attacked Israel from the north and from the south with barrages of rockets and drones supplied by Iran.

The “attack” in South Beirut that Mr. Guterres complained about was in retaliation for Hezbollah’s further escalation of violence when it launched a rocket that murdered twelve children playing soccer.

The “attack” in Tehran, for which Israel has not claimed responsibility to date, eliminated Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas’ political bureau, who had celebrated the October 7th massacre that he helped engineer from his luxury residence in Qatar.

Haniyeh was visiting the capital of the regime that bankrolls and arms his terrorist group’s operations to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new president.

We are not living in rational times

The Iranian regime is the fountainhead of the violence and instability in the Middle East region. It leads, funds, arms, and trains its terrorist lackeys to attack Israeli civilians inside of Israel by all violent means possible. But when Israel strikes back, the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies cry foul and run to the UN for support.

The UN Security Council met on July 31st at Iran’s request. The representative of Iran, the world’s number one state sponsor of terrorism, shamelessly accused Israel of engaging in a decades-long pattern of terrorism. “Palestinian resistance groups like Hamas and other resistance groups in the region are not terrorists,” he declared, claiming that they are legitimate groups under international law.

Terrorist groups like Hamas who slaughter babies, massacre parents in front of their children, massacre children in front of their parents, and kill women and girls after raping them are barbarians. They are an affront to any rational system of international law.

But we are not living in rational times. When it comes to the Islamist terrorists and their genocidal war against the Jewish state of Israel, the United Nations has been turned into a den for apologists of evil.

Joseph A. Klein, CFP United Nations Columnist America Free Press