HAARP creates and modifies extreme weather as a WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION

By S.D. Wells // Oct 21, 2024

Do you know what the term “weather warfare” means? A project called HAARP, the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program located in Gakona, Alaska and originally a joint effort of the U.S. Air Force and Navy, combines hundreds of massive antennas that can function as one huge steerable antenna, able to aim millions of watts of ELF (extremely low frequency) waves to one small patch of the atmosphere.

This concentrated energy, which can reach close to 4 million watts, can be “injected” into an area ranging approximately 12 miles wide, 2 miles deep and 90 miles up in the atmosphere. Is HAARP a weather weapon being utilized for mass destruction, or just a weather “study tool” used for seeking information? You be the judge.

Military records prove HAARP is used for weather modification as admitted within their own documents, so it’s not a “conspiracy theory” after all

To the public, the military still denies using HAARP as a weather weapon or that they modify the weather with this massive weather warfare weapon, but in their own documents, they admit it. HAARP is not the only ELF transmitter, as there are many more located around the world.

The USA owns and operates three of these weather modification weapons, two of which are located in Alaska, and the other is located in Puerto Rico, conveniently positioned to create hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, just like the two that recently devastated North Carolina (Helene) and Florida (Milton). HAARP may also have the power to create earthquakes, tsunamis, typhoons, floods and droughts.

Russia and the European Union also have their own HAARP-style weather weapons. These are capable of altering the weather anywhere in the world, especially if several worked in tandem. These weather weapons have the ability to trigger massive rainfall, droughts, heavy winds including hurricanes, where the weather-modification system creates, manipulates and steers them by heating up the atmosphere and building up high pressure domes that change the course of the storms.

World’s highest-powered, high-frequency transmitter HAARP can excite areas of the ionosphere for “economic warfare, climate change and population control”

HAARP, also known as the Ionospheric Research Instrument (IRI), is a sophisticated suite of scientific instruments that can excite and manipulate the physical processes in a targeted region. This weather-mod system has been described as a research tool, but there’s much more to it than that, as it has been continuously upgraded, modified and improved over decades, since the 1930s, and now poses dangers as a “weapon of the apocalypse,” as described by a Romanian general and geo-engineering experts.

They say it can be used for “economic warfare, climate change and population control.”

HAARP uses geoengineering to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, solar engineering to modify the amount of solar radiation absorbed and released into the Earth’s atmosphere, and military geoengineering to make use of environmental modifying technologies for military purposes. These “climate change” projects can take place in three environments – sea, air and land.

It is speculated that HAARP is now run by the U.S. Army and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) since 2016, under the purview of the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF).

HAARP is said to be powerful enough to cause explosions that rival nuclear bombs, causing massive unnaturally driven disasters of all kinds. This can take place in areas prone to such phenomena, so it seems natural, like the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria just a couple years ago, leaving more than 50,000 people dead.

HAARP, therefore, may be used as a geoengineering superweapon to engineer heat waves, storms and droughts in order to purport and hype climate alarmism, fueling the “climate change” narrative and further brainwashing the climate change cult to submit to government control of their lives and assets. Is HAARP therefore a depopulation WMD? It appears so.

Visit GeoEngineering.news for more news on Weather Weapon WMDs being used against the American people and their assets.

Sources for this article include:

Censored.news

NaturalNews.com

X.com

NewsTarget