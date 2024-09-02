Gut bacteria that are key for immunity are killed by covid injections

By Rhoda Wilson on September 2, 2024

Gastroenterologist Dr. Sabine Hazan tested the microbiomes of doctors before and after covid vaccination and noticed bifidobacteria, key to the immune system, were being killed off; not only in vaccinated people but also in newborns of vaccinated mothers.

“I started noticing a month later, the bifidobacteria, this important microbe, is dropping in patients pre- and post-vaccinations … Only a certain group of microbes are getting killed …Bifidobacteria is a huge part of immunity … I think [the vaccine] is creating a bacteriophage or bifidophage,” she said.

A bacteriophage is a virus that infects and replicates within bacteria.

The decrease in bifidobacteria persisted; ninety days post-vaccination the bifidobacteria dropped to zero. “There was a persistence in the damage, not only [after] 90 days but six months, nine months later,” she said. “That was the thing that started to make me panic.”

“And then as we were looking at the microbiome of newborns [of] mothers who were breastfeeding, we started noticing that there’s no bifidobacteria in those newborns … Newborns are supposed to have a tonne of bifidobacteria … 90% of the microbiome of babies is bifidobacteria.”

One of the common findings in autistic children is the loss of bifidobacteria.

IS THE SPIKE KILLING GUT BACTERIA?

Babies that were Born from COVID Vaccinated Mothers who were Breastfeeding had Zero Bifidobacteria.

Is the Spike Protein Killing Gut Bacteria and causing Autism in those Babies?

The above is clipped from an interview with Epoch Times on 23 March 2023. You can watch the full interview HERE.

Dr. Sabine Hazan: Gut Bacteria Missing in Covid Patients

Republished from Independent News Europe with video added by us at the end.

Dr. Sabine Hazan: “I kept collecting stool samples of patients and noticed that patients with severe covid had a certain bacteria that was missing compared to people that were highly exposed to covid, but never got covid. That bacteria is called bifidobacteria.

Bifidobacteria is an important and key microbe for immunity. It represents your trillion-dollar industry of probiotics.

It is present in newborns, this is why newborns did not get a problem from covid at the beginning, and it is absent in old people. The process of ageing is a loss of bifidobacteria.

We published a paper: ‘The lost microbes of Covid-19’, it took 8 months to publish it. If you study the bifidobacteria like I did, you will notice that vitamin C actually increases bifidobacteria. This is why vitamin C is important when you deal with viruses.

We published data where we showed that if we give vitamin C to patients, it increased the bifidobacteria.

Ivermectin was also an interesting drug because we noticed that ivermectin also increased the bifidobacteria within 24 hours of taking it. Why ivermectin? If you look at what ivermectin is, it is a fermented product of a bacteria that is similar to bifidobacteria. In fact, they’re in the same group of microbes. They live like sisters and brothers in the microbiome.

I knew that ivermectin increased bifidobacteria, but I said: “I can’t go out there and publish that, it is going to be too controversial.” So, I published a hypothesis of what I was observing on the frontline treating patients with covid, noticing that their oxygen saturation that was increasing from ivermectin was probably increased bifidobacteria from ivermectin. The hypothesis on ivermectin was the most read hypothesis in the pandemic and was retracted after 8 months of its publishing. When we cannot make a hypothesis, there is no science.”

Dr. Sabine Hazan: "I kept collecting stools of patients and noticed that patients with severe Covid had a certain bacteria that was missing compared to people that were highly exposed to Covid, but never got Covid. That bacteria is called Bifidobacteria.

The above is clipped from a roundtable discussion titled ‘Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?’ held by US Senator Ron Johnson on 28 February 2024. You can watch the full discussion on YouTube HERE or Rumble HERE.

About Dr. Sabine Hazan

Sabine Hazan, MD, is a specialist in gastroenterology, internal medicine and hepatology. She is also the founder and CEO of the Malibu Specialty Centre and Ventura Clinical Trials, where she conducts and oversees clinical trials for cutting-edge research on various medical issues. Dr. Hazan is a top clinical investigator for multiple pharmaceutical companies and also acts as the series editor of Practical Gastroenterology. She is a member of the Progenabiome team.

