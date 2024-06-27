Groundbreaking Study Discovers ‘Off-Switch’ for mRNA COVID-19 Injections - Rubbish

Contrary to initial claims that the “vaccine” stays in the arm, it spreads throughout the body, prompting serious safety concerns. Now, there is hope for approximately 5.5 billion people to “inactivate” what they put into their bodies. In a recent preprint study…

That is extremely unfortunate. This clickbait has been spread around the internet and I have seen coverage in numerous languages, all repeating the same junk headline about a review paper which is NOT A STUDY! No scientific experiment was conducted to produce that paper. It was a fantasy story consisting of several unsupported assertions and cartoons piled on top of each other. It didn’t even qualify for a reasonable hypothesis!

I debunked the siRNA drug Onpattro irresponsibly promoted by Vigilant Fox as an “off-switch” for c-19 injection injuries in this article:

"Pre-medication", or how to sell $50 worth of generic drugs for $600,000!

Sasha Latypova

Jun 17

I am planning to publish more on Anylam’s other RNAi drugs, which are just as bad. stay tuned.

No, you cannot have an “off switch” for a poison brew with a dozen known and many more unknown mechanisms of poisoning, that cannot be made to any manufacturing specification. Much less when the “off switch” consists of more of the same unpredictable poison accompanied by a lifetime use of steroids and antihistamines! Dr. McCullough should have enough sense to disassociate himself from this science-themed pornography… or at least tell his boss Foster Coulson to reign-in the Vigilant Fox’s click bait productions.

Me: Chalk Tablets and Snake Oil by people who want to sell you their rubbish so that you can give them your money - for nothing: “What they did is, they said, ‘We’re going to inject into the arms of billions of people the instructions to turn each individual into a bioweapons factory’ … Every single person that took the shot became the manufacturer of a synthetic spike protein associated with the coronavirus model.

There are TWO elements to this Bio Weapon because the "Not natural mRNA - but ModRNA DNA synthetic, created in a laboratory and patented" has nothing to do with the "injected trillions of LNP viral vectors (or Carbon Oxide particles), does it"?

1) Biological Weapons: “The difference between this and everything that’s been done before is really simple.

Not natural mRNA - but ModRNA DNA synthetic, created in a laboratory and patented: there are two distinctions that are absolutely unique to the covid pandemic.

Number 1, we are actually creating the mechanism to instruct the body to manufacture a toxin …

Number 2, the response is actually a ‘hopeful’ response that failed to consider two very critical things: the lipid nanoparticle in which the shot is delivered actually is also a toxin … and then the worst part about it is that we introduced a thing called pseudouridine.”

Pseudouridine was published in 2018 to be a pro-cancer agent. What this means is that “it shuts down the body’s response to how we recognise tumours and suppress tumours,” Dr. Martin explained. Pseudouridine has been included in mRNA injections to stabilise the mRNA so it stays in the human body longer to achieve its effect, he said = MS40?

Dr. Masanori Fukushima, pointed out that “turbo cancers,” a kind “previously unseen by doctors” that progress extremely quickly and are typically in stage four by the time they are diagnosed, have started to appear after the jab rollouts. These “turbo cancers” are emerging along with excess mortality due to cancer in general, which Dr. Fukushima says cannot be explained only by lost opportunities for screenings or treatment during the COVID outbreak.

2) Weapons of Mass Destruction: Secondly there is the US Army Weapon which they are not telling anyone about, because it is a MILITARY SECRET. You don't want your enemy to know you can kill them with a 5G transmission, do you?

From Marc Giradots Substack post, those equate to:

50 billion viral vectors for AstraZeneca

40 billion LNPs for Moderna

and likely 10 to 12 billion for Pfizer

Due to a lack of good manufacturing process checks, there maybe a variable amount of intact messenger RNA in each LNP , “… but even if we agree to only 1 (modRNA strand), and that each one produces 1000 spike protein (due to the persistence of N1-methyl pseudouridine), we are talking your body having to deal with a minimum 30 trillion pathogenic spike proteins2 in a few months time”

When you say: 50 billion viral vectors for AstraZeneca 40 billion LNPs for Moderna and likely 10 to 12 billion for Pfizer I think there is a mistake by a factor of 1,000.

The Moderna contains 40*10^12 LNPs, to the best of my knowledge (Pfizer 12*10^12). This equates to 40/12 trillion in short scale. At first I thought you were using long scale (10^12=1 billion); however, that would not fit with the AZ numbers. AZ has 50*10^9, which would be 1 milliard in long scale. I believe these numbers to be correct (https://evolutionaryhealthplan.info/#_Ref83404023 )

"It is my thought" that the carbon particles are inert and that only by 5G transmission can they be activated, when the Trillions of inert Carbon Particles are changed into Carbon Hydroxide, which are minature razors, too small to see without an Electron Microscope, which in turn chop up your insides and inside your Organs shutting them down and killing you, possibly over 4 days and the reason for your new MAC address:

Find your MAC address with Apple: BT Explorer. Android: Inpersona - or both with Bluetooth.

SO - those behind these vaccines can implement them whenever they like and there is nothing we can do to stop them, except publish these bio weapons, their intention and hold those behind them to ransom - if you do this, we will do that to you, because we know who you are and where you live.

Thus the Great Reset was a huge success, because once in, the vaccine contents can't be taken out again or stopped from doing whatever their purpose intended, can they?