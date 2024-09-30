Remember that Clifford Carnicom and I found that the blood of the COVID19 vaccinated has extreme sensitivity to 4HZ. Prospective Difference Between C19 Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Blood: Electromagnetic Observations, ELF Response And Potassium Metabolism - Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD and Clifford Carnicom

The Army knows that Kundalini experiences can be triggered at 4 HZ - but if you interfere with that frequency you can also prevent spiritual connection to one’s own spiritual self, something we are seeing now in the injected. If people are not spiritually trained, a spontaneous Kundalini experience can lead to insanity and psychosis. Have you noticed lately how many people with the COVID shots have new onset psychotic episodes? Remember, you can weaponize this knowledge. Coincidence?

New-onset psychosis following COVID-19 vaccination: a systematic review

A total of 21 articles described 24 cases of new-onset psychotic symptoms following COVID-19 vaccination. Of these cases, 54.2% were female, with a mean age of 33.71 ± 12.02 years. Psychiatric events were potentially induced by the mRNA BNT162b2 vaccine in 33.3% of cases, and psychotic symptoms appeared in 25% following the viral vector ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. The mean onset time was 5.75 ± 8.14 days, mostly reported after the first or second dose. The duration of psychotic symptoms ranged between 1 and 2 months with a mean of 52.48 ± 60.07 days.

Here is what is written about 4 Hz in the ARMY document:

As a result, according to Bentov, these waves "will stimulate and eventually 'polarize' the cortex in such a way that it will tend to conduct a signal along the homunculus, starting from the toes and on up." The Bentov bio-medical model, as described in a book by Lee Sannella, M.D., entitled: Kundalini-Psychosis or Transcendence, states that the standing acoustical waves are the result of the altered rhythm of heart sounds which are occasioned by prolonged practice of meditation, and which set up sympathetic vibrations in the walls of the fluid filled cavities which comprise the third and lateral ventricles of the brain. In addition, according to Bentov: "The states of bliss described by those whose Kundalini symptoms have completed the full loop along the hemispheres may be explained as a self-stimulation of the pleasure centers in the brain caused by the circulation of a 'current' along the sensory cortex." Bentov also notes, "that most of the described symptoms start on the left side of the body means that it is mostly a development occurring in the right hemisphere." Although normally a period of meditation involving intense concentration and practice for five years or some is required to "bring up the Kundalini," Bentov states that exposure to mechanical or acoustical vibrations in the range of 4-7 Hertz(cycles per second) for protracted periods may achieve the same effect. Bentov cites as an example "repeated riding in a car whose suspension and seat combination produce that range of vibrations,_or being exposed for long periods of time to these frequencies caused, for instance, by an air Qonditioning duct." He also notes that: "The cumulative effect of these vibrations may be able to trigger a spontaneous physio-Kundalini sequence in susceptable people who have a particularly sensitive nervous system."

They absolutely know that we resonate with our planet and our innate knowing and telepathic abilities resonate with the earths ionosphere. This is one other reason why geoengineering and ionospheric manipulation is happening for mind control purposes of this prison planet. It interferes with this natural mechanism.

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Me: I reported on my substack about 12 months ago that the Covid vaccines instal a transmitter and nanobots which connects to the brain of everyone vaccinated and presumably behaves like a mobile phone, without a speaker or viewing portal, connecting to the internet by 5G and presumably to a computer somewhere, logging you and your location in, for what purpose, we have yet to find out.

Shocking science paper explains how 5G cell signals can unleash kill vector payloads in the human body

Mike Adams

We have a bombshell broadcast and interview for you today. First, new science reveals how 5G cell tower signals can activate "payloads" carried by graphene oxide inside the body, deploying drugs or chemical weapons via remote activation.

Brighteon

5G REMOTE KILL VECTOR: Science paper reveals cell phone signals can activate the release of biological PAYLOADS from graphene oxide injected into the body

09/14/2023 // Mike Adams // 23.8K Views

The study abstract reveals how a cell phone can emit signals to activate a low voltage current that interacts with Graphene Oxide (GO) molecules, causing efficient delivery of drug payloads:

This study aims to determine low-voltage-controlled dual drug (aspirin and doxorubicin) release from GO surface. Here, we have demonstrated how to control the drug release rate remotely with a handy mobile phone, with zero passive release at idle time.

Because of its extremely high surface area and complex structure composition, graphene oxide turns out to be the perfect molecule for delivery of biological or drug payloads inside the body. From the study:

These advantages make GO an extremely potential nanocomposite material as a drug carrier in the field of biomedicine and biotechnology, while being combined with a polymer or inorganic matrix.

Importantly, the presence of a specific frequency of a low voltage current is all that's necessary to cause graphene oxide to release its payload.

5G cell tower signals create micro currents inside the body

We already know that 5G signals can generate electrical currents inside the human body, even from a significant distance. An important article authored by Dr. Joseph Mercola and published in Childrens Health Defense reveals that 5G cell signal radiation results in measurable biological and chemical changes inside the human body. From his article:

Brighteon.TV

5G relies primarily on the bandwidth of the millimeter wave, known to cause a painful burning sensation. It’s also been linked to eye and heart problems, suppressed immune function, genetic damage and fertility problems.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) admits no 5G safety studies have been conducted or funded by the agency or telecom industry, and that none are planned.

The FCC has been captured by the telecom industry, which in turn has perfected the disinformation strategies employed by the tobacco industry before it.

Persistent exposures to microwave frequencies like those from cellphones can cause mitochondrial dysfunction and nuclear DNA damage from free radicals produced from peroxynitrite.

Excessive exposures to cellphones and Wi-Fi networks have been linked to chronic diseases such as cardiac arrhythmias, anxiety, depression, autism, Alzheimer’s and infertility.

The Cellular Phone Task Force website lists numerous warnings from governments and agencies around the world who have sounded the alarm on cell phone radiation and its harmful effects on human biology.

Radiofrequency microwave radiation causes voltage changes inside the body's cells, altering calcium channels

Additionally, compelling research led by Martin Pall, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of biochemistry and basic medical sciences at Washington State University, reveals that microwave radiation from mobile devices and wireless routers causes voltage changes inside the body's cells, activating what are called "Voltage-Gated Calcium Channels" (VGCCs), which are located in the outer membrane of your cells. It is this membrane that determines what passes into and out of the cell.

See the full study by Martin Pall, PhD., entitled: Electromagnetic fields act via activation of voltage-gated calcium channels to produce beneficial or adverse effects. That study explains:

Twenty-three studies have shown that voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs) produce these and other EMF effects... Furthermore, the voltage-gated properties of these channels may provide biophysically plausible mechanisms for EMF biological effects.

From Dr. Mercola's article linked above: (emphasis added)

According to Pall’s research radiofrequency microwave radiation such as that from your cellphone and wireless router activates the voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs) located in the outer membrane of your cells.

According to Pall, VGCCs are 7.2 million times more sensitive to microwave radiation than the charged particles inside and outside our cells, which means the safety standards for this exposure are off by a factor of 7.2 million.

Low-frequency microwave radiation opens your VGCCs, thereby allowing an abnormal influx of calcium ions into the cell, which in turn activates nitric oxide and superoxide which react nearly instantaneously to form peroxynitrite that then causes carbonate free radicals, which are one of the most damaging reactive nitrogen species known and thought to be a root cause for many of today’s chronic diseases.

This means that cell phone radiation (and 5G cell tower radiation) does, indeed, induce voltage changes in the human body, and that these voltage changes have very real biochemical effects, some of which may be dangerous to human health (such as the formation of peroxynitrite molecules).

Fighting these potent free radicals can be achieved in part with nutritional approaches, such as through the use of superoxide dismutase enzyme (SOD), which is the foundational nutrient in the Health Ranger Store's 5G Defense powders. Notably, SOD (which is usually derived from melon fruit) does not block cell tower radiation itself, but it helps the body respond to cellular stresses such as the formation of peroxynitrite molecules.

In related news reported by Reuters, French regulators have issued a warning to Apple to stop selling iPhone 12 phones due to the presence of excessive radiation produced by the devices. Apple's smartphone exceeds the allowable legal limit of radiation. This phone has been sold since 2020.

5G signals may be used to cause Graphene Oxide to release payloads inside the human body

Connecting the dots on all this, 5G signals can be used to generate low voltage inside the human body, causing Graphene Oxide molecules to release predetermined payloads inside the body. Via the published paper linked above:

Upon application of external stimuli, many materials are able to release drugs. However, most of them need sophisticated instruments except electrical stimulation. Electro-stimulated drug delivery has attracted attention due to the low expense, painless, and portability of the control equipment, making it manageable for customized applications. In this study, we used NGO as an electro-sensitive material to deliver drugs in a controllable manner.

"This is the first time we have used ASP and DOX as a model drug which can be delivered simultaneously by external voltage," the paper states. The conclusion of the paper adds: (emphasis added)

In conclusion, we have shown here that NGO can be used as a dual drug delivery agent, and the release of drugs can be controlled by an external voltage. To exploit the synergistic effect of ASP and DOX, we modified NGO and attached two drugs to it. Our labmade remote-controlled device efficiently released the anticancer drug. The releasing process can easily be switched on and off with a mobile phone by changing the bias voltage.

Graphene Oxide can carry biological or chemical weapons as payloads

In the scientific paper quoted above, the payload was aspirin plus a common cancer drug. However, payloads can be almost anything of sufficiently small size, including both hydrophilic and hydrophobic molecules. From the study, "We have also demonstrated how hydrophilic (ASP) and hydrophobic drugs (DOX) can be delivered by using a single delivery platform."

This means that potent chemical weapons -- theoretically including nerve agents that are fatal at nanograms of exposure -- could be loaded into graphene oxide molecules which are surreptitiously delivered into the body via aggressively propagandized medical interventions such as fake vaccines or covid swabs. Theoretically, such weapons might be able to be delivered to the population via food vectors as well. Once in the body, a small amount of payload leakage may generate some level of nerve damage among inoculated victims, but the real payload delivery won't happen until a proper 5G signal is broadcast across the inoculated population, using the "release frequency" that generates the required voltage to unleash the payload.

In other words, a 5G broadcast signal at the appropriate frequency could instantly cause graphene oxide molecules to release the payloads into the bodies of those who were previously inoculated with those payloads. This would happen simultaneously, across the entire population that is within range of the broadcast frequencies which generate the necessary voltage in the body.

If the payload were a nerve agent, the real world effect would be the sudden dropping dead of large portions of populations across cities where 5G broadcast are able to saturate them. If payloads were virus-like nanoparticles, payload delivery could cause a large portion of the population to suddenly appear to be "infected" with a pandemic virus that is spreading at unimaginable speed.

This technology, in other words, could be used as a "kill switch" to terminate whatever portion of the population was previously inoculated with payload-carrying GO.

"Black ink" printed on pharmaceutical capsules shown to be magnetic and may contain graphene oxide

Some additional information came to my attention during the writing of this article. The black ink printed on the side of pharmaceutical capsules actually consists of mysterious black specks which are magnetic. A contact sent me a video, represented in the following screen shot, showing pharmaceutical capsules soaked in water for several hours, after which the black "ink" from the capsules turned into black specs that displayed startling magnetic properties. In this still photo, you can see the black specs gather at the common magnet held against the glass:

As this article reveals in LiveScience.com, stunning new research finds that graphene can be made magnetic by assembling layers in a specific rotational orientation. This gives rise to magnetism, even though the underlying atomic elements are nothing but carbon. From the article:

The magnetic field isn't created by the usual spin of electrons within the individual graphene layers, but instead arises from the collective swirling of electrons in all of the three-layers of the stacked graphene structure, researchers reported Oct. 12 in the journal Nature Physics.

Is graphene being used in the "ink" that's printed on the side of prescription medications? We don't know for certain, but the fact that this ink is clearly magnetic is alarming.

Graphene oxide can also transmit gigahertz signals to nearby receivers

Additionally, under certain exotic applications of graphic oxide (GO) materials, those whose bodies are activated by cell tower broadcast could themselves function as electromagnetic "repeaters" due to the ability of GO to function as transmitters.

This capability is well documented in a study entitled, "Radio-frequency characteristics of graphene oxide," published in Applied Physics Letters in 2010. (https://doi.org/10.1063/1.3506468) That study explains: (emphasis added)

We confirm graphene oxide, a two-dimensional carbon structure at the nanoscale level can be a strong candidate for high-efficient interconnector

in radio-frequency range. In this paper, we investigate high frequency characteristics of graphene oxide in range of 0.5–40 GHz. Radiofrequency transmission properties were extracted as S-parameters to determine the intrinsic ac transmission of graphene sheets, such as the impedance variation dependence on frequency. The impedance and resistance of graphene sheets drastically decrease as frequency increases. This result confirms graphene oxide has high potential for transmitting signals at gigahertz ranges.

Graphene oxide materials, in other words, can both carry payloads which are delivered via remote cell phone signaling, as well as transmit signals to other nearby receivers.

This could theoretically be used to start a "chain reaction" of 5G cell tower signals being re-broadcast from one person to another. In theory, this could extend a "kill switch" signal broadcast far beyond the initial range of 5G cell towers themselves.

From the conclusion of that published paper:

...[W]e expect that GO could be used for transmission lines in next-stage electronics and could be very strong candidate for nanocarbon electronics.

Conclusions

Graphene oxide can carry chemical or biological payloads.

Graphene oxide carrying payloads can be introduced into the body through vaccines or swabs.

The release of those payloads can be controlled by external cell tower signals which cause specific voltage changes in human cells.

Some voltage changes are already known to occur with exposure to cell tower radiation, especially with 5G.

Graphene oxide payloads can include "kill switch" payloads such as nerve agents or infectious agents.

The 5G tower system can therefore function as a chemical weapons payload release infrastructure system to achieve a "mass kill" of populations which were previously inoculated with payload-carrying GO.

Covid vaccines -- which are now widely known to have had nothing to do with halting any pandemic (since even the White House and CDC both admit they do not halt transmission or infections) -- could have theoretically been used to inoculate people with graphene oxide payloads which have not yet been activated.

Thus, it is plausible -- but not proven -- that vaccines + 5G cell towers could be exploited as a depopulation weapon system to achieve near-simultaneous mass extermination of a large percentage of the human population, simply by activating GO payload release with a specific broadcast energy intensity and frequency.

Given that the western governments of the world are clearly attempting to exterminate their own populations right now, this conclusion should be concerning to all those who wish to survive the global depopulation agenda.

Natural News

What I have been saying all along: If what I write below is "mumbo jumbo" then scan your body, if vaccinated, with an Android 5 phone and if your body has a new MAC address, which you can easily discover with your phone using Bluetooth to find MAC addresses around it. If you can't find yours, get someone to scan you with your Android phone.

If your body has a new injected MAC address, then it is broadcasting I am here, I am here, I am here on 5G, to a receiver somewhere and what receives can transmit, but you won't know when your thoughts are not your own, so don't worry about things you cannot change. Be interesting to see how it works at the next election and if those who vote actually have any say over who they vote for, won't it. Better write down who you want to vote for, several weeks before voting (when you mind is not being manipulated) and try to vote for the name of the person or political party, you have written on the piece of paper you have with you.

Perhaps the interest should not be on what is past, but why the synthetic mRNA vaccines and their ultimate purpose, bearing in mind that these vaccines were purchased under a military incentive and not a medical one. The transport of neucelic acids is done inside graphene nanotubes and the vaccines are made up of 95% graphene in each vaccine injection.

Studies from the University Of Almeria in Spain conclude that the vaccines + Graphene + 5G = Brain Control.

NanoGrafi Company (check them out on Google) developed an intranasal Covid vaccine and PCR Tests with nanoparticles which make graphene nanotubes.

At 5G frequencies of 42.6 Hz per second, the 1.2mm nanotubes injected into the vaccines resonate and propagate a high energy signal at the average speed of human thought., the precise nanotube length of 1.2 nanometers of 1.2×10.9m

Since the writer already knew the 5G microwave frequency in the 10 to 300Hz range, she noticed the curious coincidence of how it cancelled out those precise powers of 10 in the well known wave mechanics formula – which presumably, anyone with an engineering background would understand (beyond me however)

The average neuron sends signals at about 180 km/h

When combined, these factors would increase the speed to 432 km/h

Some humans think faster than others so there is a lot of variation.

So with the average thought speed of 180 km/h that is, 180,000 meters over 3,600 seconds: 50 meters per second.

This wave speed of the human brain is achievable for ordinary nanotubes and frequencies radiated by 5G antennas – this is not speculation but science and combined techniques and fits a precise physical formula which is incontestable.

These graphene nanotubes are injected with the vaccines and act on the microwaves emitted by a 5G antenna at the same frequency that human beings think, so through these nano particles, 5G antennas can modify the thoughts of those vaccinated.

Like Robots or Zombies, controlled by 5G Transmissions

Everyone vaccinated now has their own biological computer installed with plug in's. Further vaccines create more biological assemblies in their bodies. Those whose body is not suitable for biological computer modification is exterminated. Although "nothing" has happened yet, with regards to mind control, how would anyonwe know if the thoughts they have are their own or put there by the biological implanted computer connected to their brain by 5G?

My theory is that there are 2 super computers in nuclear proof bunkers in the US which cannot be reached by humankind and they will control the vaccinated by 5G - doubtless Russia and China also have their super computers in nuclear bunkers too, as do all other countries - the computers communicate with each other and will direct humankind to its order, direction and purpose, without any modified human knowing what is happening to them. It has already been done. Nothing else needs to be done. Greed and avarice were the undoing of the human race, by all who contributed to our downfall, for money.

All that remains to be done is to control those which survive long enough, for the computers to fulfil their intentions, whatever they are - "we" are after all units and units can be exterminated to order, or made to complete activities, whose purpose is not our concern, anymore, but tasks the immobile computers can't do themselves.

If whatever I write here is the future - then the vaccinated are all part of "the machine" now.

Everyone over 50 is obsolete - which is why seniors have been exterminated in nursing homes.

The vaccinated are Genetic Cyborg's they just don't know it yet.