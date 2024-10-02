ESCALATION Moscow now says non-nuclear attacks by West could warrant nuclear response by Russia

By Ethan Huff // Sep 30, 2024

Russia's nuclear doctrine received an upgrade this week after President Putin decided that even non-nuclear attacks by Ukraine and the West could necessitate a nuclear response from Russia.

Speaking at a meeting of the Russian Security Council, Putin explained the types of situations that could prompt Russia to respond with a nuclear attack under the new stipulations to the Fundamentals of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence – watch below.

"We reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Russia and Belarus," Putin told the room, further clarifying that Russia's response to any threat on its "sovereignty, regardless of whether the attack was nuclear or non-nuclear" will be proportionate.

Full video: Putin outlines changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine amid new global threats

President Vladimir Putin outlined plans to update Russia's nuclear doctrine, the Fundamentals of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence.

(Related: Over in the Middle East, Lebanon issued a similar "doomsday" warning against the West and its allies if Israel expands its war efforts.)

NATO's direct involvement in Ukraine warrants nuclear response from Russia

While still a last resort when all else has failed, the potential for Russia to use of nuclear weapons as a response to Western attacks is increasing as a result of the continually changing geopolitical landscape and new emerging military threats from the West, Putin said.

Russia's nuclear doctrine has already been updated in draft form, but the president still needs to sign it so it can go into effect. Putin notified the world in the above speech that these changes are set to be made as a warning to the West that Russia means business.

Escalating NATO and U.S. involvement in Ukraine leaves Russia with no choice but to respond in kind using nuclear weapons, if necessary, as a deterrent. Any attack on key Russian infrastructure, including its aerospace systems, will trigger nuclear retaliation.

"This includes strategic or tactical aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, hypersonic, and other airborne vehicles," Putin stipulated.

Putin's statements come after the U.S. and NATO granted Ukraine permission to strike targets deep within Russian territory using long-range heavy weapons manufactured by the U.S. and United Kingdom defense industries. Previously, Putin warned the world that these strikes serve as evidence that NATO is now directly involved in the conflict, which changes the nature of the war drastically.

"It would mean NATO, U.S. and European countries are at war with Russia," Putin said about these latest developments. "If so, given this change, we'll respond with the threats we face."

Putin first made mention of possible updates to Russia's nuclear doctrine back in June. At a June 21 meeting, Putin spoke about further developing Russia's nuclear triad to maintain strategic balance throughout the world. His comments came at a time when Western military experts were discussing the limited use of low-yield nuclear arms.

??Key statements by Vladimir Putin at the meeting of the standing conference of the Russian Security Council on nuclear deterrence:

??It is necessary to adapt the principles of state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence to current realities

"We should have diplomats there," tweeted a journalism student about these latest developments.

"We should be working with each other so that no nation has to worry about defending itself with nuclear weapons, but here we are. NATO aggression will continue to make things worse for every living being on this planet."

Global nuclear war seems to be on the agenda in the coming weeks. You can keep up with the latest at WWIII.news.

13 Survival tips to effectively prepare for biological threats

By Olivia Cook // Sep 30, 2024

When faced with biological threats – whether from natural outbreaks or bioterrorism – being prepared and knowing how to respond can be crucial for survival. Each type of threat poses unique challenges, but understanding these risks and having a plan can significantly enhance your safety and survival.

Biological attacks can involve two main types of agents (pathogens or toxins that can harm animals, crops or humans) – contagious and non-contagious. Some agents, such as anthrax, can survive in the environment for extended periods – increasing the risk of exposure. Notably, many biological attacks may go unrecognized for days, as the incubation period can delay symptoms.

To effectively prepare for biological threats, consider the following survival tips:

Stay informed

Always monitor trusted sources. Regularly check official information channels for updates and guidance during emergencies. Engage with community programs that promote awareness of potential threats. Avoid misinformation; be wary of "rumors" and stick to reliable sources to make informed decisions.

Build a survival stockpile

Regularly monitor and update your essential supplies inventory – food, water, pantry, first aid and medical supplies, hygiene and sanitation, heat and lighting and communications.

Create a safe zone at home

Fortify your home by identifying its weaknesses and designating safe rooms that will reduce exposure risk. Keep a supply kit in your safe room. To minimize air contamination, use plastic sheeting, duct tape and towels. Install high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in your home to capture biological agents.

Plan and implement quarantine and isolation

If you develop symptoms or have contact with infected individuals, self-isolate immediately. Keep healthy individuals in your home separate from those showing signs of illness – using separate rooms and bathrooms if feasible.

Use personal protective equipment

Keep a reasonable stash of masks and other protective gear. Use N95 or N99 masks as regular surgical or reusable cloth mass may not filter all biological agents effectively. Wear gloves, eye protection and long sleeves when in contact with potentially contaminated surfaces. Use disposable, or easily washable clothing to minimize the spread of contaminants.

Follow decontamination protocols

Maintaining good personal hygiene and practicing proper sanitation helps reduce the risk of infections and diseases that could impact overall health. Regular hand washing, safe food handling, and keeping your living environment clean are essential practices.

Wash hands more frequently, especially after being in public places or touching potentially contaminated items. Regularly clean high-tough surfaces in your home with disinfectants such as bleach solutions or alcohol-based cleaners. (Related: Safe and clean: 8 Non-toxic alternatives to common household cleaning products that contain harmful ingredients.)

Healthy lifestyle changes that have a major impact on your overall health and wellness include a balanced diet, daily physical activity and exercising regularly, maintaining healthy body weight, getting adequate quality sleep, getting regular health checkups, and being aware of your family's history.

Be mindful of reducing and managing stress. Engage in relaxation techniques, find activities you enjoy, or do something different that refreshes your routine and energizes your life, socialize and meet new people.

Establish a communication plan

Keep practicing and streamlining your family communication plan that outlines how each of you will remain in touch during emergencies. Ensure everyone knows how to reach each other and keep planning for contingencies. Maintain an updated list of local emergency services, family and trusted friends who can assist in any kind of crisis.

Be proficient in basic survival skills

Enroll in first aid training courses to learn how to treat common injuries and manage health emergencies effectively. Get certified in CPR and other essential skills to be prepared to assist others in critical situations. Volunteer in medical emergency missions for first-hand experience, mentoring and proficiency.

Plan for your pets

Include stockpiling emergency pet essentials. Include pet food, medication, water and a pet first aid kit in your survival stockpile. Create a plan for evacuating your pets, if necessary, including transport options and accommodations.

Practice situational awareness

Stay alert. Be aware of your surroundings and any unusual activities, especially in crowded places. Familiarize yourself and your family with escape routes in public spaces and your home.

Maintain a positive mindset

Mental resilience is key. Focus on a positive attitude to help cope with stress during emergencies and survival situations. Stay connected with family and friends to share experiences and support each other.

Develop a survivor instinct

Cultivate a mindset that prepares you and your family to adapt and respond to challenges. Visualization techniques can help you mentally rehearse potential scenarios Reflect on past emergencies (personal or community or your ancestors') and identify what worked and what didn't to improve future responses.

In the event of a serious biological threat, your goal is to obtain medical aid and minimize exposure. If symptomatic, immediately seek medical treatment at facilities designated by public health officials. Adhere to guidance and instructions from health authorities regarding potential exposure, including quarantine or surveillance.

If you suspect exposure to a contagious disease, such as smallpox), seek vaccination. For non-contagious diseases (such as anthrax) obtain appropriate antibiotics promptly. If there's any doubt about contact with a biological agent, remove contaminated clothing, shower with soap and water and seek medical attention. If feasible, leave affected areas as soon as you are on a treatment regimen, if advised by officials

Being prepared for biological threats is essential for ensuring your safety and that of your loved ones. By having a plan, staying informed, stockpiling essential supplies, creating safe zones, practicing hygiene and sanitation, living healthy choices and honing your emergency response skills, you can enhance your resilience in the face of potential dangers. Timely and informed action can make a significant difference in critical situations.