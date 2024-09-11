Get the Facts: Examining claims made in presidential debate between Trump and Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump debated Tuesday night in what is likely the only debate between the two candidates for president in this election. The pair met for the first time on the stage in Philadelphia and talked about issues ranging from the economy to abortion to crime.

Many claims were made and we examined them to get the facts. Read the claims and facts below.

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump debate

Harris presses a more forceful case against Trump than Biden did on abortion, economy and democracy

On the Economy:

Claim: Former President Donald Trump is still repeating a claim about the economy under his leadership. “I created one of the greatest economies in the history of our country,” Trump said Tuesday.

Get the Facts: This is false. Economists generally measure our economy's health by looking at the GDP, or gross domestic product, and adjusting it for inflation. Under Trump, the growth was modest. At most, it grew 3% in 2018. FactCheck.org found the economy actually grew at a faster annual rate under every president before and after Trump dating back to 1930, except Barack Obama and Herbert Hoover. Wage growth also occurred, but it was not extraordinary compared to historical standards

Rating: False.

Claim: In a back and forth on the economy, Trump made this claim about tariffs. “I was the only president ever China was paying us hundreds of billions of dollars,” he said.

Get the Facts: This is false. FactCheck.org compiled data from the International Trade Commission that shows the U.S. was generating billions of dollars per year in revenue from tariffs on China before Trump took office.

Rating: False

Claim: Harris proposes extending a child tax credit of $6,000, and claimed it would be the largest in a long time. "I intend on extending a tax cut for those families of $6,000, which is the largest child tax credit that we have given in a long time, so that those young families can afford to buy a crib, buy a car seat, buy clothes for their children," Harris said.

Get the Facts: The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 temporarily increased the Child Tax Credit to $3,600 for children under 6 years old and $3,000 for older children. While Harris’s figure of $6,000 is significantly higher than what was implemented in recent years, there has been no specific proposal by the Biden administration to raise the credit to $6,000.

Rating: Needs context

Claim: Harris referred to a "Trump sales tax," which would impose a 20% tax on everyday goods, and alleged the tax would result in American middle-class families paying $4,000 more per year.

"My opponent has a plan that I call the Trump sales tax, which would be a 20% tax on everyday goods that you rely on to get through the month," she said. "Economists have said that the Trump sales tax would actually result, for middle-class families, in about $4,000 more a year because of his policies and his ideas about what should be the backs of middle-class people paying for tax cuts for billionaires."

Get the Facts: This is partially true but needs context, Trump has not proposed a national sales tax, but he has proposed a 10% worldwide tariff and a 60% tariff on goods from China. Economists have said those tariffs would raise prices for consumers. (Tax Foundation, American Action Forum, Tax Policy Center, Center for American Progress, Peterson Institute)

Rating: Partially true

Claim: "Donald Trump left us the worst unemployment since the Great Depression."

Get the Facts: The unemployment rate did spike to historic levels under Trump due to the pandemic, but his administration oversaw historically low unemployment rates before COV ID-19. In April 2020, the U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7%, the highest level since the Great Depression, which had unemployment rates as high as 25% during the 930s. Prior to the pandemic, in February 2020, unemployment was at a 50-year low of 3.5%.

Rating: Needs context

Claim: Trump claimed that there was "virtually no inflation" under his administration and that the Biden administration has seen the highest inflation in U.S. history.

"We have inflation like very few people have ever seen before, probably the worst in our nation's history," Trump said of the U.S. under the Biden administration.

Get the Facts: Inflation during most of Trump’s presidency ranged between 1.5% and 2.3% from 2017 to 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 disrupted global supply chains and led to higher demand for certain goods, which caused a slight uptick in inflation towards the end of his term. Inflation during the Biden administration in 2022 reached its highest level in decades, peaking at 9.1% in June 2022, which also had to do with supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine affecting global energy prices. Inflation was higher in the 1970s and 1980s. Inflation reached 13.5% in 1980. The U.S. saw its worst inflation during the Civil War and World War I.

Rating: False

Claim: Trump labeled Harris a Marxist. "She's a Marxist. Everybody knows she's a Marxist. Her father's a Marxist Professor in Economics, and he taught her well," he said.

Get the Facts: This claim refers to Harris and her father, Donald Harris, a retired professor of economics at Stanford University. While Harris' father has written about Marxist theories in economics, there is no evidence that Kamala Harris herself adheres to Marxist ideology.

Rating: False

On Immigration:

Claim: President Donald Trump said, “We know that illegal border crossings reached a record high in the Biden administration.”

Get the Facts: Illegal border crossings did reach a record high under President Biden. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported over 2.3 million encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022, the highest on record.

Rating: True

Claim: Kamala Harris claimed, "This past June, President Biden imposed tough new asylum restrictions. We know the numbers since then have dropped significantly."

Get the Facts: In June 2023, new asylum restrictions were introduced, which made it harder for migrants to seek asylum. After these measures were implemented, the number of border crossings did decrease. U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows a significant drop in encounters, from 206,702 in May 2023 to 144,566 in June 2023.

Rating: True

Claim: Kamala Harris claimed, "Donald Trump got on the phone, called up some folks in Congress, and said, 'Kill the bill.' And you know why? Because he prefers to run on a problem instead of solving a problem."

Get the Facts: There is no evidence that former President Trump intervened directly to block a bill that would have added 1,500 border agents. He has posted on Truth Social, his platform, on the bill, which some have attributed to him being directly involved in the failure of the bill. While Trump has opposed various immigration-related bills in the past, a specific instance of him making calls to kill such a bill has not been substantiated.

Rating: Misleading

Claim: Illegal immigration has become a big talking point for the Republican Party in the U.S. election. Trump amplified social media rumors Tuesday that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio are stealing and eating people’s pets, despite authorities saying there is no evidence to support those claims. “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats,” he said. "They’re eating, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”

Get the Facts: This is false. The claims -- which spread across social media -- appear to stem from a post in a Facebook group called "Springfield Ohio Crime & Information." The Springfield Police Division, however, said Monday the allegations are baseless. "In response to recent rumors alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community," the department said in a statement. Vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. JD Vance, along with other Republicans this week, have also repeated the claims.

Rating: False.

Claim: Donald Trump claimed, "Crime in this country is through the roof... and we have a new form of crime called migrant crime."

Fact-check: According to the FBI’s 2022 data, violent crime actually saw a slight decrease overall in the U.S., though some areas experienced increases. There is no evidence to suggest a new category of “migrant crime” at the scale described.

Rating: Misleading

Claim: Trump has repeatedly referred to Harris as the "border czar," blaming her for issues at the U.S. border. "She was the border czar. Remember that she was the border’s czar. She doesn't want to be called the borders czar because she's embarrassed by the border," Trump said.

Get the Facts: This is misleading. In reality, Harris was never given a role to manage the border. CNN fact checkers say President Biden gave Harris a limited immigration-related assignment. She was to address the factors that cause people to leave their home countries and migrate to the United States. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been in charge of border security during the Biden administration. Therefore, it's inaccurate to hold her solely responsible for the border situation.

Rating: Misleading.

On National Security

Claim: When talking about Trump, Harris claimed he wants to be dictator. "It is well known that he admires dictators. (He) wants to be a dictator on day one, according to himself,” Harris said of Trump.

Get the Facts: This needs more context. Harris is referring to a comment Trump made at a Fox News town hall last year. When the host asked if Trump would abuse his power as retribution against anyone, Trump said. “Except for day one,” he said. “We're closing the border and we're drilling. After that, I'm not a dictator.” Months later, Trump said he was joking, but doubled down on the phrasing of being a dictator on day one. Thus, while Harris's reference to this comment is technically accurate, it lacks the context that Trump presented it in a joking manner.

Rating: Needs context.

Claim: Donald Trump claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed Kamala Harris.

Get the Facts: Vladimir Putin did make comments that were interpreted as an "endorsement" of Kamala Harris for president, but the tone of his remarks appeared to be more sarcastic or mocking rather than a genuine endorsement. During a press conference at the Eastern Economic Forum in September 2024, Putin mentioned that Russia would support Harris, citing her "infectious" laugh and humorously noting that her positive disposition might signal a more favorable U.S. stance toward Russia under her leadership.

However, Putin’s comments were widely seen as a form of trolling rather than a serious endorsement. He also indicated that he preferred Harris over Donald Trump due to the large number of sanctions Trump imposed on Russia during his presidency. Media outlets, such as Bloomberg and Newsweek, noted that Putin’s remarks were likely meant to mock U.S. political dynamics and emphasize that Russia doesn’t have a vested interest in any particular candidate winning​.

Thus, while Putin’s comments can technically be seen as an "endorsement," the context suggests that they were made more in jest than as a serious political stance.

Rating: Needs Context

Claim: Trump also went after Harris and President Biden about the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, including a claim about equipment. "We wouldn't have left, we wouldn't have left $85 billion worth of brand new, beautiful (equipment) behind,” he said.

Get the Facts: This is false. When the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, the Defense Department estimated the equipment left behind was worth about $7.1 billion. And some of it was left inoperable. The $85 billion is a rounded-up figure for the total amount of money that was given to Afghan security forces during the entire war, and only $18.6 billion of that was used for equipment.

Rating: False.

On Jan. 6 and Charlottesville

Claim: Donald Trump said, "I said, I'd like to give you 10,000 National Guard or soldiers. They rejected me. Nancy Pelosi rejected me."

Get the Facts: This refers to Donald Trump's claim that he offered 10,000 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, and that Nancy Pelosi rejected this offer. Fact-checking investigations have found this to be misleading. The U.S. Capitol Police have oversight of security for the Capitol, while the Speaker of the House (then Nancy Pelosi) does not have unilateral control over National Guard deployment. FactCheck.org found no evidence that Trump directly requested or ordered 10,000 National Guard troops before January 6. Defense officials have stated that any offer from Trump regarding troop deployment was never formalized. The decision to deploy the National Guard is typically a process involving local and federal agencies, including the Pentagon and the mayor of D.C. The Department of Defense stated that no specific troop number was formally requested or rejected .

Rating: Misleading.

Claim: Trump continued, "It would have never happened if Nancy Pelosi and the mayor of Washington did their jobs."

Get the Facts: This claim suggests that Nancy Pelosi and the Mayor of Washington, D.C. (Muriel Bowser) were primarily responsible for the security failures on January 6. This is inaccurate. Capitol security is the responsibility of several agencies, including the Capitol Police and the House and Senate Sergeants-at-Arms, who report to both Republican and Democratic leaders. Pelosi does not have sole control over Capitol security. An investigation into the events of January 6 also placed responsibility on multiple agencies, including federal agencies that report to the President, for not preparing adequately .

Rating: Misleading.

Claim: Kamala Harris claimed, "On that day, 140 law enforcement officers were injured, and some died."

Get the Facts: This is mostly accurate. On January 6, approximately 140 law enforcement officers were injured during the Capitol riot. While no police officers were killed directly during the event, several officers died in the days after, including two who died by suicide. Officer Brian Sicknick died after the attack from strokes; his death was classified as natural causes but is widely seen as related to the riot .

Rating: Partially true

Claim: Harris continued, "Charlottesville... there was a mob of people carrying tiki torches spewing anti-Semitic hate, and what did the President then, at the time say? There were fine people on each side."

Get the Facts: This references Trump's infamous comments after the Charlottesville rally in 2017. Trump said, "There were very fine people on both sides," which led to controversy because one side of the rally included white nationalists. While Trump later condemned neo-Nazis and white supremacists explicitly, his initial comments drew widespread criticism for appearing to equate both sides. Many fact-checkers have stated that his clarification did not fully erase the harm of the initial statement .

Rating: Needs Context.

Donald Trump on the 2020 Presidential Election

Claim: "I got almost 75 million votes, the most votes any sitting president has ever gotten."

Get the Facts: This is true. In the 2020 election, Donald Trump received approximately 74.2 million votes, which was indeed the highest number of votes for a sitting president in U.S. history. However, Joe Biden won the election with about 81.3 million votes, surpassing Trump's total.

Rating: Partially true

Claim: "I was told if I got 63 [million votes]...you can't be beaten in the election."

Get the Facts: While it’s possible that Trump was told this, it’s not factually accurate. The number of votes a candidate receives does not guarantee a win; what matters is the electoral college outcome. In 2016, Trump won with approximately 63 million votes and 304 electoral votes, but in 2020, despite increasing his vote total, he lost in the electoral college by a margin of 306 to 232.

Rating: Misleading.

Claim: "60 cases in front of many judges...They said we didn’t have standing."

Get the Facts: After the 2020 election, the Trump campaign and its allies filed over 60 lawsuits challenging the results. The vast majority were dismissed, not necessarily because of "standing" (the legal ability to bring a lawsuit), but because many cases lacked sufficient evidence of fraud or legal merit. Some judges did cite lack of standing in dismissing cases, but it was not the only reason.

Rating: Misleading.

Claim: "A lot of these illegal immigrants...are trying to get them to vote."

Get the Facts: There is no evidence supporting the claim that undocumented immigrants are being systematically allowed or encouraged to vote in U.S. elections. Voting laws in the U.S. are strict, and non-citizens, including undocumented immigrants, are not allowed to vote in federal elections. There have been isolated incidents of non-citizen voting, but there is no indication of widespread illegal voting by non-citizens.

Rating: False.

On Crime

Claim: On the topic of crime, Trump said he disagrees with FBI crime statistics showing violent crime is down since he left office. "They didn't include the worst cities. They didn't include the cities with the worst crime. It was a fraud,” he said.

Get the Facts: This is misleading and needs context. Yes, some law enforcement agencies didn't provide data to the FBI after the agency changed to a new reporting system, but the FBI said it can estimate crime patterns using data from cities of similar size.

Rating: Needs context.

Claim: During the debate, Trump claimed Harris “has a plan to defund the police. She has a plan to confiscate everybody's gun."

Get the Facts: For defunding the police, this claim needs context. AP fact checkers mentioned Harris expressed praise for the movement after the murder of George Floyd in 2020, questioning whether money was being effectively spent on public safety. However, in her current campaign, Harris has not said she is in favor of defunding law enforcement. On the claim Harris wants to confiscate everybody's gun, that's false. In a recent campaign speech, Harris said she believes in passing a universal background check, red flag laws and an assault weapons ban. According to our partners at FactCheck.org, when Harris was running for president in 2019, she did support the idea of a mandatory buyback program for assault weapons, but not all firearms. Now, she’s no longer advocating for that, but is still in favor of the ban on purchasing assault-style weapons.

Rating: Needs context and false.

On Abortion and Reproductive Rights

Claim: Trump claimed, "Her vice presidential pick says abortion in the ninth month is absolutely fine. He also says execution after birth, it's execution, no longer abortion because the baby is born is okay, and that's not okay with me."

Get the Facts: This claim is false. Abortions in the ninth month are exceedingly rare and only occur in cases of severe fetal anomalies or risks to the mother’s life. The notion that any major political figure supports “execution after birth” is baseless. The reference to "execution after birth" likely stems from misinterpreted comments by former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam regarding palliative care for nonviable infants, which were misconstrued as advocating for infanticide.

Rating: False

Claim: Kamala Harris claimed, "Now in over 20 states, there are Trump abortion bans, which make it criminal for a doctor or nurse to provide health care. In one state, it provides prison for life."

Get the Facts: This claim is misleading. While more than 20 states have enacted various forms of abortion restrictions or bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, these are state-driven laws, not directly "Trump abortion bans." However, the justices Trump appointed contributed to the ruling that allowed states to impose such laws. Some states, like Texas, have strict penalties for providers who violate abortion bans, though life imprisonment is not universally mandated.

Rating: Misleading

Claim: Kamala Harris claimed, "Pregnant women who want to carry a pregnancy to term, suffering from a miscarriage, being denied care in an emergency room because the health care providers are afraid they might go to jail."

Get the Facts: There have been reports of doctors delaying miscarriage treatments or abortion-related care due to fear of legal repercussions in states with strict abortion laws. For example, in Texas, some doctors have been hesitant to perform procedures like dilation and curettage (used for miscarriages) due to confusion over the legal boundaries.

Rating: True with context

Claim: Trump said, "I'm not in favor of an abortion ban ... There is no reason to sign a ban because we've gotten what everybody wanted."

Get the Facts: Trump has been inconsistent on whether he supports a national abortion ban. While he has previously voiced support for states deciding the issue, many in his party, including prominent figures like Sen. Lindsey Graham, have proposed national abortion bans. Trump has not definitively ruled out signing such legislation if it came to his desk, and refused during the debate to rule it out.

Rating: Misleading

Claim: Trump claimed, "I believe in the exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother. I believe strongly, and Ronald Reagan did also. 85% of Republicans do."

Get the Facts: Many Republicans, including former President Ronald Reagan, have supported exceptions for abortion in cases of rape, incest, and when the mother's life is at risk. A 2023 Pew Research survey found that a large majority of Republicans (approximately 72%) favor these exceptions. However, the 85% figure is an overstatement.

Rating: Mostly true

On Project 2025

Claim: As Harris talked about Trump’s plans for a potential second presidency, she mentioned Project 2025, a conservative handbook for the next Republican president. She claimed it’s part of Trump’s agenda. “What you're going to hear tonight is a detailed and dangerous plan called project 2025,” she said.

Get the Facts: This one is misleading. Project 2025 mentions "Trump" hundreds of times, and it contains policies he supports, but Trump has distanced himself saying he has nothing to do with it. "This was a group of people that got together, they came up with some ideas, I guess some good, some bad, but it makes no difference," Trump said. Project 2025 aims to remake federal agencies to align more closely with conservative priorities. This includes reducing the size of government, curtailing regulatory agencies' power, and potentially restructuring or eliminating certain departments. Trump has previously expressed his desire to centralize power in the executive branch and reduce what he sees as the influence of entrenched bureaucrats. This aligns with the Project 2025 agenda, which aims to implement sweeping changes to federal agencies and limit their independence.

Rating: Misleading

We've fact-checked Project 2025 and claims about it several times. The links to those fact checks are included below.

AND: Make of it what you will: Harris put Trump on defense over abortion — and kept him there

By Jess Bidgood

Debating Hillary Clinton in 2016, former President Donald Trump said that if he were elected president, he would appoint two or three anti-abortion Supreme Court justices who would “automatically” overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris pressed him to answer for it.

“They did exactly as he intended,” she said, referring to the justices, before laying out the consequences of the post-Roe rollback of abortion rights in searing and painful detail.

“One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree, the government and Donald Trump, certainly, should not be telling a woman what to do with her body,” Harris said.

It was the first big confrontation of their first and only scheduled debate, which unfolded on a small stage in Philadelphia where Trump seemed to do his best to avoid so much as looking at his opponent.

And it set the tone for a night in which Harris repeatedly pushed Trump onto turf where he was deeply uncomfortable, leaving him defensive as she pressed her case.

As Harris drew on emotion by talking about women suffering miscarriages or young incest victims being denied care, Trump grew emotional — although it was anger that seemed, for him, to be the feeling of the night.

After Harris said Trump would be willing to sign a national abortion ban, something he has previously indicated a willingness to support, he accused her of lying. He tried to change the subject to student loans, before changing it back to abortion. He claimed he had been a leader on “fertilization” and I.V.F. He forced Harris to deflect when he sought to pin her down on whether she would limit abortion in the seventh or eighth months of pregnancy, but she soon turned the issue back on him and pressed him to say whether he would veto a national ban.

Harris kept Trump on defense for much of the rest of the evening, on everything from his criminal cases to the size of the crowds at his rallies. In what was her one chance to define herself, she flipped the scrutiny back to Trump with a barrage of prepared attacks. Each time, she stuck close to the same theme, casting herself as an agent of progress and Trump as a figure of the past who could do real damage to people’s lives.

Trump made his key argument against Harris, too.

“She’s going to do all these wonderful things,” Trump said. “Why hasn’t she done it? She’s been there for three-and-a-half years.”

The problem for him was that he did not do so until his closing statement, in the final moments of the debate.