July 24, 2024

Kamala Harris’s early political career got a boost from her then-boyfriend, Willie Brown, a powerful California politician three decades her senior. In 1994, he appointed her to well-paying state commissions, sparking controversy due to her lack of experience and their romantic relationship. This intriguing start to her career included missing many meetings, a high-profile breakup, and continued support from Brown, who helped her win the district attorney race years later. Despite their split, Harris distanced herself from Brown, who later acknowledged his role in her rise.

Appointing her influential then-boyfriend Willie Brown, who was three decades her senior, to a California medical board that has been condemned for serving as a launching pad for patronage positions and bribes, was Kamala Harris’s first notable political role.

In 1994, Harris was thirty years old and in a relationship with Willie Brown, sixty years old, who was the Democratic speaker of the California State Assembly at the time. Brown appointed Harris to the California Medical Assistance Commission. Harris held the post until 1998 when it was reverted to $120,700 in current currency, and it earned over $70,000 annually reports the Washington Examiner.

According to commission documents obtained by the Washington Examiner, the medical commission convened twice a month. Since 2017, Harris, a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020 and a senator from California has missed almost 20% of the meetings.

Most of the seven members of the board were either semi-retired or late-career former state officials who were waiting to retire. Harris was the youngest appointee by about thirty years, at thirty years old.

After beginning dating in the spring of 1994, Harris, now 54, and Brown, now 85, were spotted arm in arm at several high-profile events, such as Brown’s extravagant parties and celebrity galas. Over the years, he has maintained several companions while remaining separated from his wife Blanche Vitero but not divorced since the 1980s.

After working as a deputy prosecutor for four years at the Alameda County district attorney’s office following her law school graduation, Harris took a leave of absence in June of 1994. Harris was named by Brown to the $97,000-a-year California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board, which will pay $167,000 in 2019. After Harris resigned from the insurance board five months later, Brown appointed her to the California Medical Assistance Commission.

In a letter to Harris, Brown stated that he was “pleased to appoint” her to the board, which oversees the payment of insurance providers for state-subsidized MediCal customers. “I am confident that your knowledge and experience will contribute significantly to the important work of the Commission,” he wrote.

According to a copy of her resume that she sent to Brown at the time, Harris had no prior medical experience. She worked as a deputy prosecutor for four years, held a few summer jobs and internships, and volunteered at a hospital fundraising organization.

“Selected from persons with experience in management of hospital services, risk management insurance or prepaid health programs, the delivery of health services, the management of county health systems, and a representative of recipients of service,” were the requirements stated in state records from that era for committee members.

There were questions in political circles over Brown’s appointment of Harris. “Both boards are reserved for political payback or occasionally for personal rewards for personal service,” stated Brett Granlund, a former Republican state assemblyman from California who collaborated closely with the commission during Harris’s tenure. “The boards are considered plumb appointments as they require no work, no policy credentials, and are paid the equivalent of a full-time [state] senator for arriving at a one- to two-hour meeting each month.”

Granlund claimed that given Harris and Brown’s friendship at the time, the appointment appeared blatant. “Screwing the speaker has its rewards,” he said. “Stevie Wonder could have seen through that play.”

But according to Sandra Smoley, a licensed nurse who chaired the California Medical Assistance Commission from 1999 to 2004, many appointees lacked medical training, and appointment criteria were nonexistent.

“I had a health background, but [the commission] wasn’t necessarily health-related,” she said. According to Smoley, nonappointed staff members conducted all of the commission’s negotiations with hospitals while working full-time out of an office.

Smoley stated that the board accomplished significant work at the time, notwithstanding the medical commission’s later dissolution. Its function was supervision. “I believe the Commission’s work was very beneficial,” she remarked. “The work we did was necessary, and I believe it had an impact on hospital rates’ cost containment as well as MediCal recipients’ access to care.”

In a recent opinion piece for the San Francisco Chronicle, Brown said that he “may have influenced” Harris’s career. “Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago. Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker,” he wrote.

While he acknowledged having aided other politicians in the course of his career, he claimed that Harris was the “only one who, following my assistance to her, sent word that I would be indicted if I so much as jaywalked” while she was the District Attorney. “That’s politics for ya,” he continued.

When he started dating Harris, Brown was one of California’s most influential politicians. He spent thirty years as a member of the California State Assembly, serving as its speaker for half of that period. He then became the mayor of San Francisco. Brown was a politician famed for his charm and cunning, as well as his profusion of lovely girlfriends and his inability to commit to one for very long.

While serving as speaker and mayor, he was the subject of several accusations of corruption and pay-to-play, but numerous FBI investigations yielded negative results, and he was never charged.

In a March 1994 editorial, Brown’s close friend and late San Francisco gossip journalist Herb Caen initially referred to Harris as the “speaker’s new steady.” Images from that era, taken from San Francisco-based Brown’s archives, feature the couple cuddling and dancing at events, such as Brown’s birthday celebration and his yearly event known as “The Reunion.”

Friends of the couple were hoping Harris could persuade Brown to finally get married, according to Caen’s columns. They were shocked when, soon after Brown was elected mayor of San Francisco, the two split up.

“This news came as a shock to many, including those who found Kamala Harris attractive, intelligent, and charming,” wrote Caen on Dec. 26, 1995. “Also flabbergasted: the brain-trusters who found Kamala the perfect antidote to whatever playboy tendencies still reside in the mayor-elect’s jaunty persona.”

The couple’s breakup is said to have occurred soon after Brown became together with 32-year-old socialite Carolyn Carpeneti of San Francisco, with whom he would eventually have a daughter. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Carpeneti received $2.33 million for campaign work throughout their romantic relationship via a network of committees and charitable organizations led by Brown and his cronies.

“If this doesn’t cross the line, it comes awfully close,” Jim Knox, executive director of California Common Cause, told the San Francisco Chronicle at the time. “At the very least it seems questionable for [Carpeneti] to have free use of a public resource in her role as a private campaign consultant.”

Brown had already come under fire for giving women he was dating advantages. He allegedly employed his lover Wendy Linka as a fundraiser in the 1980s; once Brown was elected mayor, she was eventually hired as the city commissions’ marketing director.

After their breakup, Brown continued to assist Harris’s political career by lending her support during her victorious 2003 district attorney candidacy. However, Harris made a visible effort to set herself apart from the mayor of San Francisco.

In a 2003 San Francisco Weekly profile, she referred to Brown as an “albatross hanging around my neck,” saying that the “mere mention of their former liaison makes her shoulders tense, her hands clench, and her eyes narrow.” “His career is over; I will be alive and kicking for the next 40 years,” declared Harris. I do not owe him a thing … Willie Brown is not going to be around. He’s gone — hello people, move on.”

In a recent joke, Brown told the Washington Examiner that he would have to “leave the country” if Harris were to win the presidency.

