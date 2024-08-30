Freedom of speech is dying in the UK, Norwegian author warns

By Rhoda Wilson on August 29, 2024

Freedom of speech is dying. You can now be thrown in jail for posting something on social media that the government doesn’t like and the UK seems to be one of the worst countries in the West, a Norwegian author says.

Will I be arrested for this video the next time I go to the UK? he asks.

Bjorn Andreas Bull-Hansen, a Norwegian novelist and YouTuber, posted a short video on Sunday about UK authorities arresting people for social media posts. Bull-Hansen has been to England and Scotland many times. “I love England and Scotland,” he said. “And it saddens to me to see what’s been going on there, especially in England.”

“I honestly don’t know what it takes, I honestly don’t know what is allowed to say over there anymore. It’s a mess and we’re going to talk a little bit about it and the problems in the UK here in this video,” he said.

“I believe in free speech,” he said. “I believe that without free speech there can be no freedom, there can be no democracy. And free speech is, you know, it’s kind of the trademark of a good and civilised society. We must be allowed to disagree. We must be allowed to criticise the authorities. We must be allowed to criticise ideologies, religions and so on.”

“England, I would say, has been destroyed by immigration. I think that’s very obvious. And we need to be able to say that,” he added.

the Expose

Me: Dying everywhere I'd say - the new word for it is disinformation provided to us by our respective government.