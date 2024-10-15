For just $7.1 billion dollars, the WHO will be able to save 42.3 million lives from 2025-2028. That’s less than $170 per life saved.
What a bargain!
The World Health Organization’s Investment Round Signature Event, (hosted by Germany, France, and Norway) was held in Berlin, at the World Health Summit on October 14, 2024.
As of October 9, 2024, the WHO claimed that over USD 2.2 billion in projected funding has been recorded towards a USD 7.1 billion financing requirement for the 2025-2028 period.
The WHO is still very, very far from reaching their goal of $7.1 billion dollars.
The Investment Round will culminate in a grand pledging ceremony on the sidelines of the G20 meetings this November 18-19, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro, to be hosted by Brazil and chaired by Brazilian President Lula da Silva.
The nations listed below have pledged varying amounts:
Germany $400,000,000
India $300,000,000
European Union EUR250,000,000
Norway $94,000,000
Luxembourg EUR$47,500,000
African Union $47,000,000
Ireland EUR30,000,000
Denmark Kroner70,000,000/year
Netherlands $20,600,000
Greece EUR20,000,000
Singapore $18,000,000
Qatar $4,000,000
Cote d'Ivoire $2,000,000
Ethiopia $2,000,000
Niger $2,000,000
Estonia EUR1,600,000
Botswana $1,000,000
Finland EUR1,000,000
South Africa $1,000,000
Timor-Leste $1,000,000
Chad $500,000
Namibia $500,000
Senegal $500,000
Tanzania $500,000
Malta EUR400,000
Mauritius $110,000
Montenegro $80,000
Rwanda $69,000
Congo $57,500
Gambia $50,000
Seychelles $50,000
Cabo Verde $5,000
Liberia $5,000
Spain - TBD
The organizations listed below have pledged quite large amounts:
Sanofi /Foundation S $60,000,000
Wellcome Trust John-Arne Røttingen (CEO) $50,000,000
WHO Foundation Anil Soni (CEO) $50,000,000
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation $42,000,000
Africa Development Bank $10,000,000
Children's Investment Fund Foundation $10,000,000
European Investment Bank$10,000,000
Temasek Foundation $10,000,000
Resolve to Save Lives $10,000,000
World Diabetes Foundation $10,000,000
Helmsley Charitable Trust $5,600,000
Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development $5,000,000
WHO Foundation $2,000,000
Roche Africa $1,600,000
Institute of Philanthropy $1,200,000
If money buys influence, you should be able to see that non-government organizations greatly influence the WHO.