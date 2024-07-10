Filipino lawmakers sound alarm over 290k excess deaths following COVID jab rollout

'It stands to reason that this very substantial increase in the number of deaths in 2021 could be attributed mainly to either two factors – to COVID-19 infection or to the vaccines themselves,' said Congressman Dan S. Fernandez.

(LifeSiteNews) — While governments worldwide generally seem to be glossing over the statistically significant excess deaths following the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, some lawmakers in the Philippines are now sounding the alarm.

In May 2024, a noteworthy hearing took place in the Philippines’ House of Representatives regarding the alarming rise of more than 290,000 excess deaths since the rollout of the experimental COVID vaccine. Explosive discussions followed, unveiling concerning data and testimonies, according to a Substack report by Aussie 17.

A substantial portion of the talks (which lasted over months) concentrated on the World Health Organization (WHO) Pandemic Agreement , with Congressman Dan S. Fernandez voicing fears about the binding ramifications of the WHO agreement upon the Philippines in terms of restrictive measures and compulsory medication.

In February of this year, Fernandez also noted that when vaccination against COVID began in 2021, the nation saw a 43% rise in its mortality rate, representing a massive uptick when compared to the 2% increase in the same rate between 2016 to 2020.

“It stands to reason that this very substantial increase in the number of deaths in 2021 could be attributed mainly to either two factors – to COVID-19 infection or to the vaccines themselves,” Fernandez asserted.

Strikingly, Fernandez admitted in remarks cited by Aussie 17:

We’ve been a part of that mistake because we approved the law that mandates the pharmaceutical to be responsible. And now we learn from that mistake.

Likewise, Attorney Tanya Lat declared:

There are Filipino people who are sick and tired of how the DOH (Department of Health) has let us down, has refused to admit that people are dying, turning a blind eye to the people who are getting sick, turbo cancers, myocarditis, children who are suddenly sick as if they are 60, 70-year-old people.

Adding, Lat said:

We look into their eyes, there does not seem to be any sympathy for the people who have died, for the people who are now physically disabled because of these vaccines.

Moreover, analyst Sally Clark revealed worrying data on declining birth rates, saying:

This is our birth data. And it shows that we have had a loss of babies every single year since the pandemic has started. So 2019 was our last normal birth year. And the last line at the bottom is 2023.

About the number of deaths, Sally went on:

The very big spike is the deaths in 2021, which started in March of 2021, immediately consecutive with the start of the vaccine rollout.

Clark underscored that the significant increase in deaths during July and August 2021 coincided with the introduction of the Johnson & Johnso vaccine.

In 2021, when vaccination rolled out, the deaths went up in all age groups that were vaccinated.

Alluding to proposed amendments to the WHO Pandemic Treaty, Congressman Alonto Adiong lamented:

If we continue on this track we are surrendering to a fascist establishment! Because all of these things without asking individual states whether they agree or not through these amendments? It’s fascism for me! It’s a clear basic definition of fascism!

Adiong separately pointed out the lack of accountability on the part of global pharmaceutical companies:

There’s really an agreement that indicates that they cannot be sued. So I mean, that’s something that we should worry about. Why would a pharmaceutical company insist on not being sued if there will be injuries or fatalities that may come after as a result of that?

While lawmakers in the Philippines are slowly beginning to rethink their policy of pushing the experimental COVID shots onto an unsuspecting populace, other countries, including the United States, have continued to invest in the “vaccine” production of pharmaceutical companies.

On July 2, Moderna announced that the U.S. government had earmarked US$176 million to be given to the Big Pharma giant to facilitate the development of its bird flu vaccine, Channel News Asia reported.

Funds from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will be set aside to complete late-stage development and testing of a pre-pandemic mRNA-based “vaccine” against H5N1 avian influenza, Moderna elaborated.

