14 September 2024

Italian car maker Fiat has told the workforce on its electric 500 assembly line to down tools for a month due to lack of demand for the battery-powered city cars.

Its parent company Stellantis said on Thursday it would suspend production of the fully electric Fiat 500e for four weeks due to sluggish demand.

The global slowdown in sales of electric vehicles, partly due to diverging policies on green incentives, has pushed car makers worldwide to adjust their EV plans, with Volvo earlier in the month abandoning its ambitions of becoming an electric-only auto maker in 2030.

*Scroll down to find out which other brands are delaying their EV transitions

Fiat's parent company Stellantis has confirmed that production of the electric 500e will be paused for four weeks starting today (Friday 13 September) due to a lack of demand for the battery-powered city car

Fiat's parent company Stellantis has confirmed that production of the electric 500e will be paused for four weeks starting today (Friday 13 September) due to a lack of demand for the battery-powered city car

'The measure is necessary due to the current lack of orders linked to the deep difficulties experienced in the European electric (car) market by all producers, particularly the European ones,' Stellantis said in a statement issued earlier in the week.

The 500 is made in Turin, the birthplace of the Fiat brand, at the historic Mirafiori plant.

The suspension of production will start on Friday, Stellantis said, adding it was 'working hard to manage at its best this hard phase of transition'.

'The measure is necessary due to the current lack of orders linked to the deep difficulties experienced in the European electric (car) market by all producers, particularly the European ones,' Stellantis said in a statement

'The measure is necessary due to the current lack of orders linked to the deep difficulties experienced in the European electric (car) market by all producers, particularly the European ones,' Stellantis said in a statement

The suspension of production is part of Stellantis' efforts to 'manage at its best this hard phase of transition' to electric cars

The suspension of production is part of Stellantis' efforts to 'manage at its best this hard phase of transition' to electric cars

Fiat launched an e-Grant scheme in the UK in an effort to invigorate demand for the electic city car. It offers £3,000 towards the purchase of a new 500e, which starts from £21,995

Fiat launched an e-Grant scheme in the UK in an effort to invigorate demand for the electic city car. It offers £3,000 towards the purchase of a new 500e, which starts from £21,995

As part of these efforts, the Franco-Italian group said it is investing €100million euros (£85million) in the Mirafiori plant to adopt a higher performance battery.

Changes to the factory are also afoot due to the decision to produce a hybrid version of the 500 electric model, starting between 2025 and 2026 - another reactionary move to tackle a slowdown in EV demand.

When Fiat discussed the reasons behind the decision to reintroduce a petrol-hybrid powerplant - something it originally said it would not do with the intention of the new 500 being electric only - it pointed to older drivers in particular not wanting to buy battery-powered vehicles.

Unions have long been asking Stellantis to relaunch the Mirafiori site, where output has slumped in recent years, including with the introduction of a new high-volume, cheap car.

'The Mirafiori complex is undergoing a deep transformation, with the aim of making it a true global innovation and development site, a key choice if we are to meet the challenge of the transition to sustainable mobility to which we are called,' Stellantis said.

Italy earlier this year launched a €1billion grant scheme to subsidise the cost of new EVs.

Fiat already has an e-Grant scheme of its own in the UK, offering £3,000 towards the purchase of a new 500e, which starts from £21,995.

Changes to the factory are also afoot due to the decision to produce a hybrid version of the 500 electric model, starting between 2025 and 2026 - another reactionary move to tackle a slowdown in EV demand

Changes to the factory are also afoot due to the decision to produce a hybrid version of the 500 electric model, starting between 2025 and 2026 - another reactionary move to tackle a slowdown in EV demand

Fiat bosses have said recently that older drivers in particular do not want to buy battery-powered vehicles at this moment in time

Fiat bosses have said recently that older drivers in particular do not want to buy battery-powered vehicles at this moment in time

Car brands that are delaying and abandoning EV plans

Fiat isn't the only auto manufacturer to make big decisions about the transition to EVs.

These are the other brands making major adjustments to their electric car plans:

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda said in January that EVs will never dominate the market and combustion engines, hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will continue to play a major role in the future

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda said in January that EVs will never dominate the market and combustion engines, hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will continue to play a major role in the future

TOYOTA

Last week, the world's biggest car maker, Toyota, significantly slashed its electric vehicle production plans.

The automotive giant shortened its EV manufacturing ambitions for 2026 by a third, estimating it will make 1 million battery cars during the year rather than the 1.5 million it had previously forecast.

The Japanese brand has long been reluctant to accelerate its shift to fully electric cars.

Akio Toyoda, Chairman at Toyota, said in January that battery-powered electric vehicles will never dominate the car market and make up no more than a third of global sales.

Toyoda said the shift to EVs is not the answer when a billion people worldwide live without electricity: ‘We also supply vehicles to these regions, so a single BEV option cannot provide transportation for everyone,' he commented.

‘No matter how much progress EVs make, I think they will still only have a 30 per cent market share.’

Volvo last week confirmed it had turned its back on plans to go fully electric from the end of the decade. Find out which other brands have taken similar action in recent weeks

Volvo last week confirmed it had turned its back on plans to go fully electric from the end of the decade. Find out which other brands have taken similar action in recent weeks

VOLVO

Days before the news of Toyota's reduced 2026 production forecast, Swedish car maker Volvo - which has been at the forefront of bold EV claims - confirmed it had abandoned its plans to go exclusively electric at the end of the decade.

Bosses last week confirmed it is now aiming for 90 to 100 per cent of its global sales to be either pure electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030.

It comes in response to a decline in appetite for EVs across major markets, including a slowing uptake of battery cars among private buyers in the UK.

Volvo's previous target, which it set back in 2021 when the future EV landscape appeared more robust, was for its entire car range to be pure electric by 2030.

However, a downturn in EV sales worldwide has seen it - like some of its rivals - put the brakes on its green ambitions.

Volvo, majority-owned by China's Geely, has attributed its change in policy to a 'slower than expected' rollout of charging infrastructure, the withdrawal of government incentives in some markets and 'additional uncertainties' created by recent tariffs on electric vehicles.

The latter references recent import levies introduced on EVs arriving from China, which have been upped to 100 per cent in the US and Canada, while the EU has also introduced provisional tariffs which could be upheld following a vote by governments later this year.

Volvo Cars chief executive Jim Rowan said: 'We are resolute in our belief that our future is electric.

'An electric car provides a superior driving experience and increases possibilities for using advanced technologies that improve the overall customer experience.

'However, it is clear that the transition to electrification will not be linear, and customers and markets are moving at different speeds of adoption.

'We are pragmatic and flexible, while retaining an industry-leading position on electrification and sustainability.'

Renault CEO, Luca De Meo (pictured), has recently said the deadline for reaching 100% electric new cars is unrealistic and called for 'more flexibility' in the schedule to shift to EVs

Renault CEO, Luca De Meo (pictured), has recently said the deadline for reaching 100% electric new cars is unrealistic and called for 'more flexibility' in the schedule to shift to EVs

RENAULT

Renault's chief executive in July cast further doubts on the transition to electric cars this decade, warning that sales are not on the 'right trajectory'.

With the Department for Transport confirming to This is Money last month that the Labour government will push ahead with its ambition to fast-forward the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles in Britain by five years to 2030, Luca De Meo, boss at the French car giant, warned that customers are not ready to switch to battery-powered vehicles and called for 'more flexibility in the schedule'.

Porsche said the transition to electric cars is 'taking longer than it thought five years ago,' as the German luxury sports car brand says it is unlikely to achieve its target of selling 80% EVs from 2030

Porsche said the transition to electric cars is 'taking longer than it thought five years ago,' as the German luxury sports car brand says it is unlikely to achieve its target of selling 80% EVs from 2030

PORSCHE

Luxury car maker Porsche also said in recent weeks that the transition to electric vehicles to take longer than it thought.

As a result, it has announced it is watering down its aims for 80 per cent of sales to be all-electric by 2030 and went on to confirm it will continue to sell the existing Cayenne SUV with combustion engines into the next decade.

Ford's electric car division boss has said that the brand's plans to go all-electric in Europe from 2030 was 'too ambitious' as he confirmed that the company will continue to offer hybrids

Ford's electric car division boss has said that the brand's plans to go all-electric in Europe from 2030 was 'too ambitious' as he confirmed that the company will continue to offer hybrids

FORD

Ford bosses have recently said its own plans to become an EV-only brand from 2030 were 'too ambitious'.

It also suggested it could ration the number of new petrol cars it sells in the UK this year in order to artificially inflate its electric vehicle share to meet the biding ZEV mandate targets and avoid Government fines.

MERCEDES-BENZ

German auto giant Mercedes-Benz this year announced it too will extend the production cycle of one of its biggest-selling combustion cars due to concerns about EV take-up.

The A-Class hatchback, which was due to be retired by the end of this year, will continue to be built through to 2026 as part of a more 'flexible' Mercedes strategy for transitioning to EVs.

CEO Ola Källenius has said the company will continue to produce combustion-engine cars based on existing platforms well into the next decade because price parity between EVs and petrols 'is many years away'.

The German luxury carmaker said sales of EVs, including hybrids, would account for up to 50 per cent of the total by 2030, five years later than its forecast in 2021 and has slowed its battery cell capacity plans.

VW GROUP

Audi has scaled back the rollout of EV models due to falling demand while sister brand VW has also adjusted its production outputs due to a combination of parts shortages and lower-than-expected sales.

Europe's biggest automaker by sales hasn't changed its 2030 targets for EVs to make up 70 per cent of sales in Europe and 50 per cent in the US and China, despite VW execs repeatedly warning about slowing demand.

However, its group technology chief said in August VW's battery factory building plans were not set in stone and depended on the EV demand.

GENERAL MOTORS

In June, General Motors said it had cut its EV production forecast for 2024 and in July it declined to reiterate its forecast to produce 1 million EVs in North America by the end of 2025.

BENTLEY

Bentley had aimed for an all-EV lineup by 2030, but in March then-CEO Adrian Hallmark said hybrids would likely still be on sale after that.

ASTON MARTIN

And fellow British luxury car maker Aston Martin in February announced it has delayed the launch of its first EV due to a lack of appetite from its customers.

