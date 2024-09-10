FDA authorizes yet another COVID “vaccine” – and once again WITHOUT clinical data to back it

09/09/2024 // Ethan Huff //

Novavax was just given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to start mass producing yet another new "vaccine" for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

This latest jab is protein-based and targets the so-called JN.1 variant of the Chinese virus. Like the many others before it, Novavax's JN.1 injection was granted emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA.

Though there is not a single human clinical trial to back the shot, the FDA says it must be allowed to hit the market immediately based on animal testing data that supposedly supports its use.

"Today's authorization provides an additional COVID-19 vaccine option that meets the FDA's standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization," announced Dr. Peter Marks, the guy in charge of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

(Related: Have you seen the proof that COVID "vaccine" shedding does, in fact, occur? This means the unvaccinated are at risk, too.)

FDA also approves new mRNA injections from Moderna, Pfizer

So as to not leave out the other major COVID jab players from raking in another windfall, the FDA also granted fresh EUA licenses to the latest modRNA (mRNA) injections from Pfizer and Moderna, which were granted just days prior to Novavax.

The FDA apparently no longer requires human clinical trials to be conducted on the latest and greatest COVID jabs because the "emergency" is just too serious to bother with all that science stuff.

"The assertion rings hollow when FDA has not required manufacturers of the mRNA biological [products] to provide scientific evidence to the public that safety and effectiveness has been demonstrated," commented Barbara Loe Fisher, co-founder and president of the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC).

In support of his company's new injection, Novavax CEO John C. Jacobs issued a statement claiming that the shot shows "robust cross-reactivity against JN.1 lineage viruses."

In case you have never heard of JN.1, it is the successor of KP.3, another alleged COVID variant that was circulating the last time Big Pharma needed another easy profit fix.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is doing its part to keep the variants coming, claiming credit for "sequencing" them every time the vaccine industry needs another excuse to create another high-dollar shot for easy money.

The CDC claims that KP.3 closely resembles another strain of COVID called KP.3.1.1 that was supposedly responsible for four out of 10 new COVID cases in the two weeks ending on August 3. The CDC insists that KP.3.1.1 was the dominant COVID strain during the month of August.

By making these declarations, the CDC communicated to both Pfizer and Moderna to churn out new injections of their own that supposedly target KP.3. The FDA had initially told Big Pharma to make new "vaccines" for JN.1, but later changed its recommendation to KP.3.

The Novavax shot for JN.1 reportedly takes a lot longer to manufacture than Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA shots because it uses different technology. The FDA has told all of these companies to just go ahead and keep manufacturing whatever shots they have for whatever strains they chose to target because why not when there is money to be made?

"They already paralyzed and killed millions of people and somehow they're still trying to give people more shots!" one upset commenter wrote.

"The individuals behind all this need to be held accountable for global mass murder," wrote another. "They won't stop until everyone has been injected. That's how AI will be able to keep track of everyone. Revelation coming soon."

The last thing America needs right now is another COVID "vaccine." Learn more about why the corrupt FDA keeps unleashing these things at FDA.news.

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

NaturalNews.com