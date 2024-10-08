FBI Special Agent

Federal Bureau of Investigation

NJ

$97,300 - $125,544 a year

*HOW TO APPLY*

*STEP 1:* Click on the “Apply on Company Site” button to be directed to the FBIJobs Careers website.

*STEP 2:* Click the “Start” button to begin. You will be prompted to either Sign In to continue or to register with FBIJobs if you don’t already have an account.

*STEP 3:* Follow the step-by-step process to submit your interest. You will be guided through each step. You must complete all sections of the form AND ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS MUST BE ATTACHED to successfully submit your interest.

1. Your resume, specifically noting relevant work experience and associated start and end dates.

2. Other supporting documents:

* College transcripts, if qualifying based on education, or if there is a positive education requirement.

* Veterans: DD 214; Disabled Veterans: DD 214, SF-15 and VA letter dated 1991 or later.

Please see instructions on the site for attaching documents.

*JOB DESCRIPTION*

As an FBI special agent, you can make a real impact on national security. Your advanced academic and professional experiences will take center stage, leading dynamic teams to crack complex cases that threaten Americans worldwide. You can help shape the Bureau’s approach to safeguarding our nation with your expertise in quantitative analysis, behavioral science, or strategic policy development. From employing predictive analytics with your proficiency in software like R or Python to applying advanced psychological theories in criminal profiling with your depth of knowledge in psychology, your unique skills are essential. Dive into investigations and collaborative problem-solving, where your insights as an expert in econometrics or neuropsychology help decode intricate financial schemes and understand criminal behavior. Every day brings new challenges that demand your adaptability and resilience, but you’re not alone in this journey. The FBI matches your dedication with a commitment to professional growth, a supportive work environment, and a robust benefits package that prioritizes you. Set yourself apart with a rewarding career at the nation’s premier law enforcement agency: the FBI.

*SALARY LEVEL*

* $97,300.00 - $125,544.00

Salary is commensurate to experience and location. Upon graduation new special agent salaries plus AVP range from $81,243.00–$129,717.00.

*DUTIES*

* Plan and conduct investigations of potential violations of federal laws, cybersecurity, and public safety.

* Exercise judgment, resourcefulness, and versatility in meeting investigative demands.

* Create and maintain effective liaison relationships with federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, and international law enforcement agencies.

* Maintain a level of physical fitness to ensure the readiness required to perform law enforcement duties.

*KEY REQUIREMENTS*

* Must be a U.S. citizen.

* Must be able to obtain a Top Secret Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) Clearance.

* Must be willing to travel as required.

* Must be between the ages of 28 and 35.

* Must meet the FBI’s Employment Eligibility requirements.

* Must have a master’s degree or higher from a U.S.-accredited college or university.

The FBI is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for this vacancy. Unless explicitly authorized by law, selection will be made without regard to, and there will be no discrimination because of, color, race, religion, national origin, marital status, parental status, physical or mental disability, genetic information, age (40 or over), sex (including pregnancy and related conditions, gender identity, and sexual orientation), or on the basis of personal favoritism, or any other non-merit factors.

Job Type: Full-time

Work Location: On the road