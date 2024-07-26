Evidence links Covid-19 injections with neurodegenerative disease

This includes Alzheimer's and dementia - a moratorium on these genetic injections is long overdue.

World Council for Health

Jul 26

Another paper published in 2023 shows the spontaneous formation of amyloid-like self-assembling nanostructures that might induce protein misfolding or even amyloidosis (Morozova, 2023).

Ongoing monitoring and investigation into the long-term neurological impacts of these injections are urgently needed and represent another red line that should not be crossed in the experimental use of a novel gene therapy.

Cognitive decline after Covid infection of "vaccinated" people

People over 85 with Covid-19 were at significantly increased risk for a new diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease within 360 days after the initial Covid-19 diagnosis (Wang, 2022). The mechanism of this association has been the topic of numerous studies (Chen, 2022).

Since several studies have demonstrated a so-called class switch of antibodies to ineffective IgG4 antibodies following “vaccination” (Irrgang, 2023; Kalkeri, 2024), people are left with a weakened defence against a new Covid-19 infection. Many reports describe a sudden and immediate worsening of Alzheimer's symptoms in the Covid-19 "vaccinated" after another acute infection. Often, this will be labeled Covid-19-induced, but instead, it seems to be the result of a weakened immune system incapable of clearing the viral infection as a result of Covid-19 injections.

In conclusion, evidence suggests an association between mRNA Covid-19 injections and the development of neurodegenerative diseases. Studies have shown the ability of spike proteins to cross the blood-brain barrier and cause damage to the brain. Additionally, comprehensive research from South Korea found an increased incidence of mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease in individuals who received mRNA Covid-19 shots. Given that 70% of the world's population has been injected with some form of Covid-19 gene therapy injections, an immediate moratorium should be implemented.

WCH On Substack